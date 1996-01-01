Electrolytes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which product relies on the ability of ionic compounds to conduct electricity? Products like table salt (NaCl) in solution rely on ionic compounds' ability to conduct electricity.

Which substance is an electrolyte? An electrolyte is a substance that forms ions in solution, such as sodium chloride (NaCl).

Which substance is a strong electrolyte? A strong electrolyte is a substance that completely dissociates into ions, such as hydrochloric acid (HCl) or sodium chloride (NaCl).

Which of the following is a nonelectrolyte? A nonelectrolyte is a substance that does not form ions in solution, such as glucose (C6H12O6) or sucrose (C12H22O11).

Which of the following is not an electrolyte? Water, sugars, and alcohols are examples of substances that are not electrolytes.

Which one of the following can be classified as a strong electrolyte? Soluble ionic compounds, strong acids, and strong bases are classified as strong electrolytes.