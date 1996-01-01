Electrolytes quiz #1 Flashcards
Which product relies on the ability of ionic compounds to conduct electricity?
Products like table salt (NaCl) in solution rely on ionic compounds' ability to conduct electricity.Which substance is an electrolyte?
An electrolyte is a substance that forms ions in solution, such as sodium chloride (NaCl).Which substance is a strong electrolyte?
A strong electrolyte is a substance that completely dissociates into ions, such as hydrochloric acid (HCl) or sodium chloride (NaCl).Which of the following is a nonelectrolyte?
A nonelectrolyte is a substance that does not form ions in solution, such as glucose (C6H12O6) or sucrose (C12H22O11).Which of the following is not an electrolyte?
Water, sugars, and alcohols are examples of substances that are not electrolytes.Which one of the following can be classified as a strong electrolyte?
Soluble ionic compounds, strong acids, and strong bases are classified as strong electrolytes.Why do certain substances conduct electricity?
Certain substances conduct electricity because they form ions in solution or when melted, allowing charge to flow.Which substance will most likely dissociate when it is dissolved in water?
A soluble ionic compound, such as NaCl, will most likely dissociate into ions when dissolved in water.Which compound will conduct electricity when it is dissolved in water?
Ionic compounds like NaCl or strong acids like HCl will conduct electricity when dissolved in water.Which compound is an electrolyte?
An electrolyte is any compound that forms ions in solution, such as NaCl or HNO3.Which one of the following is not a strong electrolyte?
A weak acid or weak base, such as acetic acid (CH3COOH), is not a strong electrolyte.What is a cathode?
A cathode is the electrode where reduction occurs during electrolysis.Under what conditions can potassium bromide conduct electricity?
Potassium bromide (KBr) can conduct electricity when melted or dissolved in water.Why is potassium nitrate classified as an electrolyte?
Potassium nitrate (KNO3) is classified as an electrolyte because it dissociates into ions in solution.Which is a characteristic of a weak electrolyte?
A weak electrolyte only partially ionizes in solution.Which one of the following can be classified as a weak electrolyte?
Weak acids and weak bases, such as acetic acid (CH3COOH) or ammonia (NH3), are weak electrolytes.Electrolyzing molten NaCl produces what products at the cathode and anode?
Electrolyzing molten NaCl produces sodium metal at the cathode and chlorine gas at the anode.Which solution is the best conductor of an electric current?
A solution with a high concentration of a strong electrolyte, such as NaCl(aq), is the best conductor.Why does molten (liquid) sodium chloride conduct electricity?
Molten sodium chloride conducts electricity because its ions are free to move and carry charge.Which substance completely dissociates in water?
Strong electrolytes, such as NaCl or HCl, completely dissociate in water.Which aqueous solution is the best conductor of an electrical current?
An aqueous solution of a strong electrolyte at high concentration is the best conductor.Why do ionic compounds conduct electric current when they are melted or dissolved in water?
Ionic compounds conduct electric current when melted or dissolved because their ions are free to move.Which of the following dissociates into ions when placed in water?
Soluble ionic compounds and strong acids/bases dissociate into ions when placed in water.Which of the following substances is an electrolyte when dissolved in water?
Substances that form ions in water, such as NaCl or HNO3, are electrolytes.Which molecules conduct electricity?
Molecules that form ions in solution, such as ionic compounds and strong acids/bases, conduct electricity.In what form can an ionic compound conduct electricity?
Ionic compounds conduct electricity when melted or dissolved in water.Why are some solutions better conductors of electricity?
Some solutions are better conductors because they contain more ions from strong electrolytes.Which of the following is considered an electrolyte?
Any substance that forms ions in solution, such as NaCl or HCl, is considered an electrolyte.Which of the following will form individual ions when dissolved in water?
Soluble ionic compounds and strong acids/bases will form individual ions in water.Which of the following solutions will be the best conductor of electrical current?
A solution with a high concentration of a strong electrolyte will be the best conductor.Which will become completely dissociated when dissolved in water?
Strong electrolytes, such as NaCl or HNO3, become completely dissociated in water.Which of the following is true of electrolytes?
Electrolytes form ions in solution and conduct electricity.Which of the following is an example of a nonelectrolyte?
Glucose (C6H12O6) and sucrose (C12H22O11) are examples of nonelectrolytes.Which of these water solutions is an electrolyte?
A solution containing a soluble ionic compound, such as NaCl(aq), is an electrolyte.When can ionic structures conduct electricity?
Ionic structures conduct electricity when melted or dissolved in water.Will melted ionic compounds conduct electricity?
Yes, melted ionic compounds conduct electricity because their ions are mobile.Which electrolytes have a positive charge? Select all that apply.
Cations such as Na+, K+, Ca2+, and Mg2+ are positively charged electrolytes.Which of the following compounds is a strong electrolyte?
NaCl, HCl, and KOH are examples of strong electrolytes.Which of the following solutions will have the highest electrical conductivity?
A concentrated solution of a strong electrolyte, such as NaCl(aq), will have the highest conductivity.Which of the following substances is a strong electrolyte when dissolved in water?
Strong acids, strong bases, and soluble ionic compounds are strong electrolytes in water.