Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Electrolytes quiz #2 Flashcards

Electrolytes quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Which type of compound will dissolve into charged particles in water?
    Ionic compounds and strong acids/bases dissolve into charged particles (ions) in water.
  • Which two compounds are electrolytes?
    NaCl and HNO3 are both electrolytes.
  • Why does an aqueous solution of an ionic substance conduct an electric current?
    An aqueous solution of an ionic substance conducts current because it contains free-moving ions.
  • Which of the following compounds is a nonelectrolyte?
    Sucrose (C12H22O11) and glucose (C6H12O6) are nonelectrolytes.
  • Which of the following is a strong electrolyte?
    NaCl, HCl, and KOH are strong electrolytes.
  • Which represents the ionization of a strong electrolyte?
    A strong electrolyte ionizes completely: AB(s) → A+(aq) + B−(aq).
  • Which of the following is a weak electrolyte?
    Acetic acid (CH3COOH) and ammonia (NH3) are weak electrolytes.
  • When do ionic compounds conduct electricity?
    Ionic compounds conduct electricity when melted or dissolved in water.
  • How would you increase the conductivity of a solution?
    Increase the concentration of strong electrolytes in the solution.
  • Which of the following is a conductor of electricity?
    A solution containing ions, such as NaCl(aq), is a conductor of electricity.
  • If the solution is NaCl(aq),
    NaCl(aq) is a strong electrolyte and conducts electricity well.
  • Which of the following solutions of strong electrolytes contains the largest number of ions?
    The solution with the highest concentration of a strong electrolyte contains the largest number of ions.
  • What will happen if a large quantity of NaCl is added to the aqueous solution?
    Adding more NaCl increases the number of ions and the solution's conductivity.
  • Which of these solutions will be the best conductor of electricity? Solution A, Solution B, Solution C
    The solution with the highest concentration of a strong electrolyte will be the best conductor.
  • Why are soluble ionic compounds such as MgCl2 electrolytes?
    Soluble ionic compounds like MgCl2 are electrolytes because they dissociate into ions in solution.
  • What is a nonelectrolyte?
    A nonelectrolyte is a substance that does not form ions in solution and does not conduct electricity.
  • Which of the following is considered a strong electrolyte?
    Strong acids, strong bases, and soluble ionic compounds are considered strong electrolytes.
  • Which of the following is an example of a strong electrolyte?
    NaCl, HCl, and KOH are examples of strong electrolytes.
  • Which of the following explains how ions conduct electricity in a solution?
    Ions conduct electricity by moving freely in solution and carrying charge.
  • Which compound is a weak electrolyte?
    Acetic acid (CH3COOH) and ammonia (NH3) are weak electrolytes.
  • Which describes an electrolyte?
    An electrolyte is a substance that forms ions in solution and conducts electricity.
  • Which compound below forms an electrolyte solution when dissolved in water?
    NaCl forms an electrolyte solution when dissolved in water.
  • Which compound forms an electrolyte solution when dissolved in water?
    Any soluble ionic compound, such as KBr, forms an electrolyte solution in water.
  • Which of the following are weak electrolytes? HNO3, HF, NH3, LiBr
    HF and NH3 are weak electrolytes; HNO3 and LiBr are strong electrolytes.
  • Which of the following compounds is a nonelectrolyte in solution?
    Glucose (C6H12O6) and sucrose (C12H22O11) are nonelectrolytes in solution.
  • To conduct electricity
    A solution must contain ions to conduct electricity.
  • What conducts electric current in solutions?
    Ions conduct electric current in solutions.
  • Which compound is a nonelectrolyte?
    Sucrose (C12H22O11) is a nonelectrolyte.
  • A substance that forms ions in solution is called what?
    A substance that forms ions in solution is called an electrolyte.
  • Which compounds conduct electricity when dissolved in water?
    Ionic compounds and strong acids/bases conduct electricity when dissolved in water.
  • Which of the following options correctly defines an electrolyte?
    An electrolyte is a substance that forms ions in solution and conducts electricity.
  • What is the direction of the current in the ionic solution?
    The current flows from the anode to the cathode through the solution.
  • Which compound will conduct electricity when it is dissolved in water? CH4, CuSO4, C6H6, C6H12O6
    CuSO4 will conduct electricity when dissolved in water.
  • Which substance is a strong electrolyte? NH3, Ba(OH)2, C12H22O11, CH3COOH
    Ba(OH)2 is a strong electrolyte.
  • Which of the following is an electrolyte?
    NaCl is an electrolyte.
  • Which molecules conduct electricity?
    Molecules that form ions in solution, such as ionic compounds and strong acids/bases, conduct electricity.
  • Which molecules conduct electricity?
    Ionic compounds and strong acids/bases conduct electricity in solution.
  • Which molecules conduct electricity?
    Substances that form ions in solution conduct electricity.
  • What is produced at each electrode in the electrolysis of NaBr(aq)?
    Hydrogen gas is produced at the cathode and bromine gas at the anode.
  • What is allowing electrical current to pass through tap water from one electrode to the other?
    Dissolved ions in tap water allow electrical current to pass.