Electrolytes quiz #2 Flashcards

Which type of compound will dissolve into charged particles in water?
Ionic compounds and strong acids/bases dissolve into charged particles (ions) in water.Which two compounds are electrolytes?
NaCl and HNO3 are both electrolytes.Why does an aqueous solution of an ionic substance conduct an electric current?
An aqueous solution of an ionic substance conducts current because it contains free-moving ions.Which of the following compounds is a nonelectrolyte?
Sucrose (C12H22O11) and glucose (C6H12O6) are nonelectrolytes.Which of the following is a strong electrolyte?
NaCl, HCl, and KOH are strong electrolytes.Which represents the ionization of a strong electrolyte?
A strong electrolyte ionizes completely: AB(s) → A+(aq) + B−(aq).Which of the following is a weak electrolyte?
Acetic acid (CH3COOH) and ammonia (NH3) are weak electrolytes.When do ionic compounds conduct electricity?
Ionic compounds conduct electricity when melted or dissolved in water.How would you increase the conductivity of a solution?
Increase the concentration of strong electrolytes in the solution.Which of the following is a conductor of electricity?
A solution containing ions, such as NaCl(aq), is a conductor of electricity.If the solution is NaCl(aq),
NaCl(aq) is a strong electrolyte and conducts electricity well.Which of the following solutions of strong electrolytes contains the largest number of ions?
The solution with the highest concentration of a strong electrolyte contains the largest number of ions.What will happen if a large quantity of NaCl is added to the aqueous solution?
Adding more NaCl increases the number of ions and the solution's conductivity.Which of these solutions will be the best conductor of electricity? Solution A, Solution B, Solution C
The solution with the highest concentration of a strong electrolyte will be the best conductor.Why are soluble ionic compounds such as MgCl2 electrolytes?
Soluble ionic compounds like MgCl2 are electrolytes because they dissociate into ions in solution.What is a nonelectrolyte?
A nonelectrolyte is a substance that does not form ions in solution and does not conduct electricity.Which of the following is considered a strong electrolyte?
Strong acids, strong bases, and soluble ionic compounds are considered strong electrolytes.Which of the following is an example of a strong electrolyte?
NaCl, HCl, and KOH are examples of strong electrolytes.Which of the following explains how ions conduct electricity in a solution?
Ions conduct electricity by moving freely in solution and carrying charge.Which compound is a weak electrolyte?
Acetic acid (CH3COOH) and ammonia (NH3) are weak electrolytes.Which describes an electrolyte?
An electrolyte is a substance that forms ions in solution and conducts electricity.Which compound below forms an electrolyte solution when dissolved in water?
NaCl forms an electrolyte solution when dissolved in water.Which compound forms an electrolyte solution when dissolved in water?
Any soluble ionic compound, such as KBr, forms an electrolyte solution in water.Which of the following are weak electrolytes? HNO3, HF, NH3, LiBr
HF and NH3 are weak electrolytes; HNO3 and LiBr are strong electrolytes.Which of the following compounds is a nonelectrolyte in solution?
Glucose (C6H12O6) and sucrose (C12H22O11) are nonelectrolytes in solution.To conduct electricity
A solution must contain ions to conduct electricity.What conducts electric current in solutions?
Ions conduct electric current in solutions.Which compound is a nonelectrolyte?
Sucrose (C12H22O11) is a nonelectrolyte.A substance that forms ions in solution is called what?
A substance that forms ions in solution is called an electrolyte.Which compounds conduct electricity when dissolved in water?
Ionic compounds and strong acids/bases conduct electricity when dissolved in water.Which of the following options correctly defines an electrolyte?
An electrolyte is a substance that forms ions in solution and conducts electricity.What is the direction of the current in the ionic solution?
The current flows from the anode to the cathode through the solution.Which compound will conduct electricity when it is dissolved in water? CH4, CuSO4, C6H6, C6H12O6
CuSO4 will conduct electricity when dissolved in water.Which substance is a strong electrolyte? NH3, Ba(OH)2, C12H22O11, CH3COOH
Ba(OH)2 is a strong electrolyte.Which of the following is an electrolyte?
NaCl is an electrolyte.Which molecules conduct electricity?
Molecules that form ions in solution, such as ionic compounds and strong acids/bases, conduct electricity.Which molecules conduct electricity?
Ionic compounds and strong acids/bases conduct electricity in solution.Which molecules conduct electricity?
Substances that form ions in solution conduct electricity.What is produced at each electrode in the electrolysis of NaBr(aq)?
Hydrogen gas is produced at the cathode and bromine gas at the anode.What is allowing electrical current to pass through tap water from one electrode to the other?
Dissolved ions in tap water allow electrical current to pass.