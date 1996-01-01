Electrolytes quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which type of compound will dissolve into charged particles in water? Ionic compounds and strong acids/bases dissolve into charged particles (ions) in water.

Which two compounds are electrolytes? NaCl and HNO3 are both electrolytes.

Why does an aqueous solution of an ionic substance conduct an electric current? An aqueous solution of an ionic substance conducts current because it contains free-moving ions.

Which of the following compounds is a nonelectrolyte? Sucrose (C12H22O11) and glucose (C6H12O6) are nonelectrolytes.

Which of the following is a strong electrolyte? NaCl, HCl, and KOH are strong electrolytes.

Which represents the ionization of a strong electrolyte? A strong electrolyte ionizes completely: AB(s) → A+(aq) + B−(aq).