Electrolytes quiz #3 Flashcards

Which two electrolytes are most commonly supplemented by athletes to replace those lost in sweat?
Sodium (Na+) and potassium (K+) are most commonly supplemented.Which statement describes an electrolyte?
An electrolyte is a substance that forms ions in solution and conducts electricity.Which molecules conduct electricity?
Ionic compounds and strong acids/bases conduct electricity in solution.Which statement is correct regarding the relative abundance of electrolytes in the ECF and ICF?
Sodium is more abundant in extracellular fluid (ECF), while potassium is more abundant in intracellular fluid (ICF).What is the definition of electrochemistry?
Electrochemistry is the study of chemical processes that involve the movement of electrons and ions.Would you expect Li2S to conduct electricity?
Yes, Li2S is an ionic compound and will conduct electricity when melted or dissolved in water.A compound that produces ions in a solution and is capable of conducting electricity
Such a compound is called an electrolyte.Calcium is a(n) ______ electrolyte of body fluids.
Calcium is a major cation electrolyte of body fluids.Choose all of the ions that are major cation electrolytes.
Sodium (Na+), potassium (K+), calcium (Ca2+), and magnesium (Mg2+) are major cation electrolytes.Which molecules conduct electricity?
Molecules that form ions in solution conduct electricity.Nonelectrolytes fail to ionize or dissociate in water because
Nonelectrolytes are covalent compounds that do not form ions in water.A solute that does not dissociate in solution is called a
A solute that does not dissociate is called a nonelectrolyte.A chemical substance which separates into ions and gives cells the energy needed to function
Such a substance is called an electrolyte.Electrolyzing molten NaCl produces what products at the cathode and anode, respectively?
Sodium metal is produced at the cathode and chlorine gas at the anode.What species are made at the anode and cathode, respectively, during the electrolysis of molten KBr?
Potassium metal is produced at the cathode and bromine gas at the anode.Plasma electrolytes include
Plasma electrolytes include sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, chloride, and bicarbonate ions.Gallium is produced by the electrolysis of a solution
Gallium is produced at the cathode during the electrolysis of a gallium-containing solution.The distinguishing characteristic of all electrolyte solutions is that they
Electrolyte solutions contain ions that conduct electricity.Understanding concentration cells ALEKS
Concentration cells generate electrical current due to differences in ion concentration between two solutions.Sort the following as electrolytes or nonelectrolytes when mixed in water.
Electrolytes: NaCl, HCl; Nonelectrolytes: glucose, sucrose.