Electrolytes quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 23 ) Hide definitions

Which two electrolytes are most commonly supplemented by athletes to replace those lost in sweat? Sodium (Na+) and potassium (K+) are most commonly supplemented.

Which statement describes an electrolyte? An electrolyte is a substance that forms ions in solution and conducts electricity.

Which molecules conduct electricity? Ionic compounds and strong acids/bases conduct electricity in solution.

Which statement is correct regarding the relative abundance of electrolytes in the ECF and ICF? Sodium is more abundant in extracellular fluid (ECF), while potassium is more abundant in intracellular fluid (ICF).

What is the definition of electrochemistry? Electrochemistry is the study of chemical processes that involve the movement of electrons and ions.

Would you expect Li2S to conduct electricity? Yes, Li2S is an ionic compound and will conduct electricity when melted or dissolved in water.