Electromagnetic Spectrum quiz #1 Flashcards

Which electromagnetic waves have the shortest wavelength and the highest frequency? Gamma rays have the shortest wavelength and the highest frequency in the electromagnetic spectrum.

Which of the following are forms of light (electromagnetic radiation)? All types of electromagnetic waves, including radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, X-rays, and gamma rays, are forms of electromagnetic radiation.

Which sequence shows all the colors of visible light arranged from shortest to longest wavelength? Violet, indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange, red (ROYGBIV), with violet having the shortest and red the longest wavelength.

What rays of the sun cause sunburns and tanning and are also known as burning rays? Ultraviolet (UV) rays cause sunburns and tanning and are known as burning rays.

What is the shortest and most penetrating light of the electromagnetic spectrum? Gamma rays are the shortest and most penetrating electromagnetic waves.