Electromagnetic Spectrum quiz #1 Flashcards
Electromagnetic Spectrum quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which electromagnetic waves have the shortest wavelength and the highest frequency?
Gamma rays have the shortest wavelength and the highest frequency in the electromagnetic spectrum.Which of the following are forms of light (electromagnetic radiation)?
All types of electromagnetic waves, including radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, X-rays, and gamma rays, are forms of electromagnetic radiation.Which sequence shows all the colors of visible light arranged from shortest to longest wavelength?
Violet, indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange, red (ROYGBIV), with violet having the shortest and red the longest wavelength.What rays of the sun cause sunburns and tanning and are also known as burning rays?
Ultraviolet (UV) rays cause sunburns and tanning and are known as burning rays.What is the visible light spectrum in order from shortest to longest wavelength?
Violet, indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange, red.What is the shortest and most penetrating light of the electromagnetic spectrum?
Gamma rays are the shortest and most penetrating electromagnetic waves.What is the order of colors in the visible spectrum?
Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet (ROYGBIV).Which of the following is a form of radiant energy?
Electromagnetic radiation, such as visible light, is a form of radiant energy.Which electromagnetic waves are used in ovens and cell phone communications?
Microwaves are used in ovens and cell phone communications.Which waves have the lowest energy and longest wavelengths on the electromagnetic spectrum?
Long radio waves have the lowest energy and longest wavelengths.What type of light on the electromagnetic spectrum has the lowest energy per photon?
Long radio waves have the lowest energy per photon.Which statement is true about the energy of electromagnetic radiation?
As the frequency of electromagnetic radiation increases, its energy increases and its wavelength decreases.Which type of radiation has the shortest wavelength?
Gamma rays have the shortest wavelength.Which type of radiation has the longest waves?
Long radio waves have the longest wavelengths.Which electromagnetic waves have the longest wavelengths and lowest frequencies?
Long radio waves have the longest wavelengths and lowest frequencies.Which of the following types of radiation has the lowest frequency on this list?
Long radio waves have the lowest frequency.Which electromagnetic wave has wavelengths just longer than visible light?
Infrared waves have wavelengths just longer than visible light.Which of the following types of electromagnetic radiation has the longest wavelength?
Long radio waves have the longest wavelength.What is white light made of?
White light is made up of all the colors of the visible spectrum combined.Which wavelength is in the infrared range of the electromagnetic spectrum?
Wavelengths just longer than 700 nanometers are in the infrared range.What colors of light involve less energy than green light?
Yellow, orange, and red light have less energy than green light.Which form of electromagnetic radiation has the longest wavelengths?
Long radio waves have the longest wavelengths.Which form of radiation has the longest wavelength?
Long radio waves have the longest wavelength.Which of the following types of electromagnetic radiation has the shortest wavelengths?
Gamma rays have the shortest wavelengths.Which of the following types of radiation has the second lowest frequency on this list?
Radio waves have the second lowest frequency after long radio waves.What is the order of the visible light spectrum?
Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet.Ultraviolet and visible radiation affect which of the following?
Ultraviolet and visible radiation affect living organisms, including humans, by causing effects such as sunburn and vision.Which of the following types of radiation has the highest energy?
Gamma rays have the highest energy.What fraction of the entire electromagnetic spectrum is spanned by visible light?
Visible light spans only a small fraction of the entire electromagnetic spectrum.Which of the following types of electromagnetic waves has the shortest wavelength?
Gamma rays have the shortest wavelength.Which electromagnetic waves have the longest wavelength?
Long radio waves have the longest wavelength.Which type of electromagnetic waves have the longest wavelengths?
Long radio waves have the longest wavelengths.Which region of the electromagnetic spectrum has the longest wavelength?
The long radio wave region has the longest wavelength.What is white light made up of?
White light is made up of all the colors of the visible spectrum.Which of these is not a form of electromagnetic radiation?
Sound waves are not a form of electromagnetic radiation.What is the correct order of the electromagnetic spectrum from shortest wavelength to longest?
Gamma rays, X-rays, ultraviolet, visible light, infrared, microwaves, radio waves, long radio waves.Which type of electromagnetic radiation is highest in energy?
Gamma rays are highest in energy.Which type of electromagnetic radiation has the lowest frequency?
Long radio waves have the lowest frequency.What kind of electromagnetic radiation has the shortest wavelength? The longest?
Gamma rays have the shortest wavelength; long radio waves have the longest.Which is not a form of electromagnetic radiation?
Sound waves are not a form of electromagnetic radiation.