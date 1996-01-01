Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Electromagnetic Spectrum quiz #2 Flashcards

Electromagnetic Spectrum quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • What is the order of the electromagnetic spectrum from highest to lowest energy?
    Gamma rays, X-rays, ultraviolet, visible light, infrared, microwaves, radio waves, long radio waves.
  • Which of the following are examples of electromagnetic radiation?
    Examples include radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, X-rays, and gamma rays.
  • As the frequency of an electromagnetic wave increases, what happens to its energy?
    As frequency increases, the energy of the electromagnetic wave also increases.
  • What part of the electromagnetic spectrum is most absorbed by water?
    Infrared radiation is most absorbed by water.
  • How many different types of electromagnetic radiation are there?
    There are seven main types: long radio waves, radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, X-rays, and gamma rays.
  • What colors are in white light?
    White light contains all the colors of the visible spectrum: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.
  • What is the electromagnetic spectrum? Choose the best answer.
    The electromagnetic spectrum is the range of all types of electromagnetic radiation, from long radio waves to gamma rays.
  • What is one characteristic of electromagnetic radiation?
    Electromagnetic radiation travels at the speed of light and can have varying wavelengths and frequencies.
  • Which part of the electromagnetic spectrum has the longest wavelengths?
    The long radio wave region has the longest wavelengths.
  • Which parts of the electromagnetic spectrum can humans see?
    Humans can see the visible light portion of the electromagnetic spectrum.
  • Which electromagnetic wave type has the highest frequency?
    Gamma rays have the highest frequency.
  • All the colors of a rainbow can be seen in which electromagnetic waves?
    All the colors of a rainbow are seen in visible light waves.
  • Which types of electromagnetic radiation might a doctor use to treat patients?
    Doctors might use X-rays and gamma rays for medical imaging and treatment.