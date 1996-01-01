Electromagnetic Spectrum quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

What is the order of the electromagnetic spectrum from highest to lowest energy? Gamma rays, X-rays, ultraviolet, visible light, infrared, microwaves, radio waves, long radio waves.

Which of the following are examples of electromagnetic radiation? Examples include radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, X-rays, and gamma rays.

As the frequency of an electromagnetic wave increases, what happens to its energy? As frequency increases, the energy of the electromagnetic wave also increases.

What part of the electromagnetic spectrum is most absorbed by water? Infrared radiation is most absorbed by water.

How many different types of electromagnetic radiation are there? There are seven main types: long radio waves, radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, X-rays, and gamma rays.

What colors are in white light? White light contains all the colors of the visible spectrum: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.