Electromagnetic Spectrum quiz #2 Flashcards
What is the order of the electromagnetic spectrum from highest to lowest energy?
Gamma rays, X-rays, ultraviolet, visible light, infrared, microwaves, radio waves, long radio waves.Which of the following are examples of electromagnetic radiation?
Examples include radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, X-rays, and gamma rays.As the frequency of an electromagnetic wave increases, what happens to its energy?
As frequency increases, the energy of the electromagnetic wave also increases.What part of the electromagnetic spectrum is most absorbed by water?
Infrared radiation is most absorbed by water.How many different types of electromagnetic radiation are there?
There are seven main types: long radio waves, radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, X-rays, and gamma rays.What colors are in white light?
White light contains all the colors of the visible spectrum: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.What is the electromagnetic spectrum? Choose the best answer.
The electromagnetic spectrum is the range of all types of electromagnetic radiation, from long radio waves to gamma rays.What is one characteristic of electromagnetic radiation?
Electromagnetic radiation travels at the speed of light and can have varying wavelengths and frequencies.Which part of the electromagnetic spectrum has the longest wavelengths?
The long radio wave region has the longest wavelengths.Which parts of the electromagnetic spectrum can humans see?
Humans can see the visible light portion of the electromagnetic spectrum.Which electromagnetic wave type has the highest frequency?
Gamma rays have the highest frequency.All the colors of a rainbow can be seen in which electromagnetic waves?
All the colors of a rainbow are seen in visible light waves.Which types of electromagnetic radiation might a doctor use to treat patients?
Doctors might use X-rays and gamma rays for medical imaging and treatment.