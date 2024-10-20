Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Electron Geometry definitions Flashcards

Back
Electron Geometry definitions
1/10
  • Electron Geometry
    The spatial arrangement of electron groups around a central atom, treating lone pairs and bonded atoms equally.
  • Electron Groups
    The total number of lone pairs and bonded atoms surrounding a central atom in a molecule.
  • Lone Pairs
    Pairs of valence electrons not involved in bonding, treated as electron groups in geometry.
  • Linear
    Geometry with two electron groups, forming a straight line, as seen in carbon dioxide.
  • Trigonal Planar
    Geometry with three electron groups, forming a flat triangular shape.
  • Tetrahedral
    Geometry with four electron groups, forming a three-dimensional shape with four faces.
  • Trigonal Bipyramidal
    Geometry with five electron groups, combining a triangular and a bipyramidal shape.
  • Octahedral
    Geometry with six electron groups, resembling an octahedron with eight faces.
  • Central Atom
    The atom in a molecule around which electron groups are arranged.
  • Surrounding Elements
    Atoms bonded to the central atom, contributing to the electron group count.