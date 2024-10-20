Electron Geometry definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Electron Geometry The spatial arrangement of electron groups around a central atom, treating lone pairs and bonded atoms equally.

Electron Groups The total number of lone pairs and bonded atoms surrounding a central atom in a molecule.

Lone Pairs Pairs of valence electrons not involved in bonding, treated as electron groups in geometry.

Linear Geometry with two electron groups, forming a straight line, as seen in carbon dioxide.

Trigonal Planar Geometry with three electron groups, forming a flat triangular shape.

Tetrahedral Geometry with four electron groups, forming a three-dimensional shape with four faces.

Trigonal Bipyramidal Geometry with five electron groups, combining a triangular and a bipyramidal shape.

Octahedral Geometry with six electron groups, resembling an octahedron with eight faces.

Central Atom The atom in a molecule around which electron groups are arranged.