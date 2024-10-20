Electron Geometry definitions Flashcards
Electron Geometry definitions
- Electron GeometryThe spatial arrangement of electron groups around a central atom, treating lone pairs and bonded atoms equally.
- Electron GroupsThe total number of lone pairs and bonded atoms surrounding a central atom in a molecule.
- Lone PairsPairs of valence electrons not involved in bonding, treated as electron groups in geometry.
- LinearGeometry with two electron groups, forming a straight line, as seen in carbon dioxide.
- Trigonal PlanarGeometry with three electron groups, forming a flat triangular shape.
- TetrahedralGeometry with four electron groups, forming a three-dimensional shape with four faces.
- Trigonal BipyramidalGeometry with five electron groups, combining a triangular and a bipyramidal shape.
- OctahedralGeometry with six electron groups, resembling an octahedron with eight faces.
- Central AtomThe atom in a molecule around which electron groups are arranged.
- Surrounding ElementsAtoms bonded to the central atom, contributing to the electron group count.