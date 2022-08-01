Electron Geometry
The simplest system for geometrical shapes that focuses on the number of electron groups around the central atom.
Electron Geometry Concept 1
The electron geometry of a compound treats surrounding elements and lone pairs on the central element as the same.
Electron Geometry Example 1
Determine the electron geometry for the carbon disulfide molecule, CS2.
A. Linear
B. Bent
C. Trigonal planar
D. Tetrahedral
Electron Geometry Example 2
Determine the number of electron groups for the following cation:AsBr2+.
A. 2
B. 3
C. 4
D. 1
Draw and determine the electron geometry for the following molecule:TeBr4
Determine the electron geometry of the nitrogen atom within methylamine, CH3NH2.
A. Linear
B. Trigonal Pyramidal
C. Tetrahedral
D. Trigonal Planar
- (a) An AB2 molecule is linear. How many nonbonding electron pairs are around the A atom from this information?
- How does a trigonal pyramid differ from a tetrahedron so far as molecular geometry is concerned?
- (b) An AB4 molecule has two lone pairs of electrons on the A atom (in addition to the four B atoms). What is t...
- Would you expect the nonbonding electron-pair domain in NCl3 to be greater or smaller in size than the corres...
- How many electron domains are surrounding the central atoms which adopt the following geometries? (d) trigona...
- A molecule with the formula AB3 has a trigonal pyramidal geometry. How many electron groups are on the central...
- A molecule with the formula AB3 has a trigonal planar geometry. How many electron groups are on the central a...
- How many charge clouds are there around the central atom in molecules that have the following geometry? (a) Te...
- What is the difference in spatial distribution between electrons in a p bond and electrons in a s bond?
- An AB2 molecule is described as having a tetrahedral geometry. (a) How many nonbonding domains are on atom A?
- Consider the following XF4 ions: PF4-, BrF4-, ClF4+, and AlF4-. (c) Which of the ions will have an octahedral ...
- Consider the molecule PF4Cl. (d) Would you expect the molecule to distort from its ideal electron-domain geom...
- An AB5 molecule adopts the geometry shown here. (c) Suppose the B atoms are halogen atoms. Of which group in ...
- a) Predict the electron-domain geometry around the central S atom in SF2, SF4, and SF6.
- A series of anions is shown below: The anion on the far right is called “BARF” by chemists, as its common abb...
