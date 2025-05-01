What does electron geometry focus on when determining molecular shape? Electron geometry focuses on the number of electron groups around the central atom, treating both lone pairs and bonded atoms equally.

How are lone pairs and surrounding elements treated in electron geometry? Lone pairs and surrounding elements are treated the same in electron geometry; both count as electron groups.

What is the electron geometry for a molecule with two electron groups? The electron geometry is linear for two electron groups.

Which molecule is given as an example of linear electron geometry? Carbon dioxide (CO₂) is given as an example of linear electron geometry.

How can you remember the linear electron geometry? You can remember linear geometry because a line has two points, just like two electron groups.

What is the electron geometry for three electron groups? The electron geometry for three electron groups is trigonal planar.