Back
What does electron geometry focus on when determining molecular shape? Electron geometry focuses on the number of electron groups around the central atom, treating both lone pairs and bonded atoms equally. How are lone pairs and surrounding elements treated in electron geometry? Lone pairs and surrounding elements are treated the same in electron geometry; both count as electron groups. What is the electron geometry for a molecule with two electron groups? The electron geometry is linear for two electron groups. Which molecule is given as an example of linear electron geometry? Carbon dioxide (CO₂) is given as an example of linear electron geometry. How can you remember the linear electron geometry? You can remember linear geometry because a line has two points, just like two electron groups. What is the electron geometry for three electron groups? The electron geometry for three electron groups is trigonal planar. What does the prefix 'tri' in trigonal planar indicate? 'Tri' indicates three, matching the three electron groups in trigonal planar geometry. What is the electron geometry for four electron groups? The electron geometry for four electron groups is tetrahedral. What does 'tetra' in tetrahedral mean? 'Tetra' means four, corresponding to the four electron groups. What is the electron geometry for five electron groups? The electron geometry for five electron groups is trigonal bipyramidal. How can you remember the name 'trigonal bipyramidal' for five electron groups? You can remember it because 'tri' means 3 and 'bi' means 2, and 3 + 2 = 5. What is the electron geometry for six electron groups? The electron geometry for six electron groups is octahedral. How can you use the word 'octahedral' to remember it corresponds to six electron groups? Think of an octopus with 8 tentacles; subtracting 2 (for its eyes) leaves 6, matching the six electron groups. Why is understanding electron geometry important in chemistry? Understanding electron geometry helps predict molecular shapes and properties, which are fundamental concepts in chemistry. In electron geometry, what must you always count when determining the shape? You must always count both lone pairs and surrounding elements as electron groups when determining electron geometry.
Electron Geometry quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Electron Geometry
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Molecular Geometry
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
7 problems
Topic
Jules
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules