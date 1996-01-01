Electron Geometry quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Electron Geometry quiz #1
  • What is the electron geometry of H2O?
    The electron geometry of H2O is tetrahedral, due to four electron domains (two bonds and two lone pairs) around the oxygen atom.
  • How many electron domains are on the central atom in H2O?
    There are four electron domains on the central oxygen atom in H2O: two bonding pairs and two lone pairs.
  • What is the electron geometry of PF3?
    PF3 has four electron domains around phosphorus, so its electron geometry is tetrahedral.
  • What is the electron geometry of XeF2?
    XeF2 has five electron domains around xenon, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.
  • What is the electron geometry of SF4?
    SF4 has five electron domains around sulfur, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.
  • What is the electron geometry of PCl5?
    PCl5 has five electron domains around phosphorus, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.
  • What is the electron geometry around each carbon atom in ethene (C2H4)?
    Each carbon atom in ethene has three electron domains, so the electron geometry is trigonal planar.
  • Which atomic orbitals can be modeled as dumbbell shaped?
    p orbitals are dumbbell shaped.
  • What is the electron geometry of methane (CH4)?
    Methane (CH4) has four electron domains around carbon, so its electron geometry is tetrahedral.
  • What is the electron geometry around the phosphorus atom in phosphorus pentachloride (PCl5)?
    The electron geometry around phosphorus in PCl5 is trigonal bipyramidal.
  • What is the electron-pair geometry for ammonia (NH3)?
    Ammonia (NH3) has four electron domains around nitrogen, so its electron-pair geometry is tetrahedral.
  • What is the electron geometry of SO3?
    SO3 has three electron domains around sulfur, so its electron geometry is trigonal planar.
  • What is the electron geometry of XeF4?
    XeF4 has six electron domains around xenon, so its electron geometry is octahedral.
  • What is the electron geometry of SF6?
    SF6 has six electron domains around sulfur, so its electron geometry is octahedral.
  • What is the electron geometry around the carbon atom in formaldehyde (CH2O)?
    The carbon atom in formaldehyde has three electron domains, so its electron geometry is trigonal planar.
  • What is the electron geometry of BF3?
    BF3 has three electron domains around boron, so its electron geometry is trigonal planar.
  • What are the electron-pair geometry and molecular structure of ammonia (NH3)?
    Ammonia (NH3) has a tetrahedral electron-pair geometry and a trigonal pyramidal molecular structure.
  • What is the electron domain geometry of the carbon atom in methane (CH4)?
    The electron domain geometry of carbon in methane is tetrahedral.
  • What is the electron-pair geometry around the central atom in PO4^3-?
    The electron-pair geometry around the central phosphorus atom in PO4^3- is tetrahedral.
  • What is the electron geometry of BCl3?
    BCl3 has three electron domains around boron, so its electron geometry is trigonal planar.
  • What is the electron geometry of ClF3?
    ClF3 has five electron domains around chlorine, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.
  • What is the electron geometry of carbon dioxide (CO2)?
    CO2 has two electron domains around carbon, so its electron geometry is linear.
  • What is the electron-pair geometry for sulfur in SF4?
    The electron-pair geometry for sulfur in SF4 is trigonal bipyramidal.
  • What is the electron pair geometry for PCl5?
    The electron pair geometry for PCl5 is trigonal bipyramidal.
  • What is the electron geometry for phosphorus trihydride (PH3)?
    PH3 has four electron domains around phosphorus, so its electron geometry is tetrahedral.
  • What is the electron geometry of BBr3?
    BBr3 has three electron domains around boron, so its electron geometry is trigonal planar.
  • What is the electron-pair geometry around the central atom in ClF2+?
    ClF2+ has three electron domains around chlorine, so its electron-pair geometry is trigonal planar.
  • What is the electron geometry of I3-?
    I3- has five electron domains around the central iodine, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.
  • What is the electronic geometry for a molecule with three electron groups surrounding the central atom?
    A molecule with three electron groups has a trigonal planar electron geometry.
  • What is the electron geometry of BI3?
    BI3 has three electron domains around boron, so its electron geometry is trigonal planar.
  • What is the electronic geometry for a molecule with two electron groups surrounding the central atom?
    A molecule with two electron groups has a linear electron geometry.
  • What is the electronic geometry of SeF6?
    SeF6 has six electron domains around selenium, so its electron geometry is octahedral.
  • What is an electron domain?
    An electron domain is a region around a central atom where electrons are likely to be found, including both bonding pairs and lone pairs.
  • What is the electron geometry of F2?
    F2 has two electron domains (one bond), so its electron geometry is linear.