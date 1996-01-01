Electron Geometry quiz #1 Flashcards
Electron Geometry quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the electron geometry of H2O?
The electron geometry of H2O is tetrahedral, due to four electron domains (two bonds and two lone pairs) around the oxygen atom.How many electron domains are on the central atom in H2O?
There are four electron domains on the central oxygen atom in H2O: two bonding pairs and two lone pairs.What is the electron geometry of PF3?
PF3 has four electron domains around phosphorus, so its electron geometry is tetrahedral.What is the electron geometry of XeF2?
XeF2 has five electron domains around xenon, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.What is the electron geometry of SF4?
SF4 has five electron domains around sulfur, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.What is the electron geometry of PCl5?
PCl5 has five electron domains around phosphorus, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.What is the electron geometry around each carbon atom in ethene (C2H4)?
Each carbon atom in ethene has three electron domains, so the electron geometry is trigonal planar.Which atomic orbitals can be modeled as dumbbell shaped?
p orbitals are dumbbell shaped.What is the electron geometry of methane (CH4)?
Methane (CH4) has four electron domains around carbon, so its electron geometry is tetrahedral.What is the electron geometry around the phosphorus atom in phosphorus pentachloride (PCl5)?
The electron geometry around phosphorus in PCl5 is trigonal bipyramidal.What is the electron-pair geometry for ammonia (NH3)?
Ammonia (NH3) has four electron domains around nitrogen, so its electron-pair geometry is tetrahedral.What is the electron geometry of SO3?
SO3 has three electron domains around sulfur, so its electron geometry is trigonal planar.What is the electron geometry of XeF4?
XeF4 has six electron domains around xenon, so its electron geometry is octahedral.What is the electron geometry of SF6?
SF6 has six electron domains around sulfur, so its electron geometry is octahedral.What is the electronic geometry of H2O?
The electronic geometry of H2O is tetrahedral.What is the electron geometry around the oxygen atom in water?
The electron geometry around the oxygen atom in water is tetrahedral.What is the electron geometry of ICl5?
ICl5 has six electron domains around iodine, so its electron geometry is octahedral.What is the electron geometry around the carbon atom in formaldehyde (CH2O)?
The carbon atom in formaldehyde has three electron domains, so its electron geometry is trigonal planar.What is the electron geometry of BF3?
BF3 has three electron domains around boron, so its electron geometry is trigonal planar.What are the electron-pair geometry and molecular structure of ammonia (NH3)?
Ammonia (NH3) has a tetrahedral electron-pair geometry and a trigonal pyramidal molecular structure.What is the electron domain geometry of the carbon atom in methane (CH4)?
The electron domain geometry of carbon in methane is tetrahedral.What is the electron-pair geometry around the central atom in PO4^3-?
The electron-pair geometry around the central phosphorus atom in PO4^3- is tetrahedral.What is the electron geometry of BCl3?
BCl3 has three electron domains around boron, so its electron geometry is trigonal planar.What is the electron geometry of ClF3?
ClF3 has five electron domains around chlorine, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.What is the electron geometry of carbon dioxide (CO2)?
CO2 has two electron domains around carbon, so its electron geometry is linear.What is the electron-pair geometry for sulfur in SF4?
The electron-pair geometry for sulfur in SF4 is trigonal bipyramidal.What is the electron geometry of SF4?
SF4 has five electron domains around sulfur, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.What is the electron geometry of H2O?
The electron geometry of H2O is tetrahedral.What is the electron pair geometry for PCl5?
The electron pair geometry for PCl5 is trigonal bipyramidal.What is the electron geometry for phosphorus trihydride (PH3)?
PH3 has four electron domains around phosphorus, so its electron geometry is tetrahedral.What is the electron geometry of BBr3?
BBr3 has three electron domains around boron, so its electron geometry is trigonal planar.What is the electron-pair geometry around the central atom in ClF2+?
ClF2+ has three electron domains around chlorine, so its electron-pair geometry is trigonal planar.What is the electron geometry of I3-?
I3- has five electron domains around the central iodine, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.What is the electronic geometry for a molecule with three electron groups surrounding the central atom?
A molecule with three electron groups has a trigonal planar electron geometry.What is the electron geometry of ICl5?
ICl5 has six electron domains around iodine, so its electron geometry is octahedral.What is the electron geometry of BI3?
BI3 has three electron domains around boron, so its electron geometry is trigonal planar.What is the electronic geometry for a molecule with two electron groups surrounding the central atom?
A molecule with two electron groups has a linear electron geometry.What is the electronic geometry of SeF6?
SeF6 has six electron domains around selenium, so its electron geometry is octahedral.What is an electron domain?
An electron domain is a region around a central atom where electrons are likely to be found, including both bonding pairs and lone pairs.What is the electron geometry of F2?
F2 has two electron domains (one bond), so its electron geometry is linear.