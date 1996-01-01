Electron Geometry quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the electron geometry of H2O? The electron geometry of H2O is tetrahedral, due to four electron domains (two bonds and two lone pairs) around the oxygen atom.

How many electron domains are on the central atom in H2O? There are four electron domains on the central oxygen atom in H2O: two bonding pairs and two lone pairs.

What is the electron geometry of PF3? PF3 has four electron domains around phosphorus, so its electron geometry is tetrahedral.

What is the electron geometry of XeF2? XeF2 has five electron domains around xenon, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.

What is the electron geometry of SF4? SF4 has five electron domains around sulfur, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.

What is the electron geometry of PCl5? PCl5 has five electron domains around phosphorus, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.