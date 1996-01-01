Electron Geometry quiz #2 Flashcards
Electron Geometry quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/16
What is the difference between electron geometry and molecular geometry?
Electron geometry considers all electron domains (bonds and lone pairs), while molecular geometry describes the arrangement of only the atoms (excluding lone pairs).What is the electron geometry of PF3?
PF3 has four electron domains around phosphorus, so its electron geometry is tetrahedral.What is the electron geometry of ClF5?
ClF5 has six electron domains around chlorine, so its electron geometry is octahedral.What is the electron geometry of SCl4?
SCl4 has five electron domains around sulfur, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.What is the electron geometry of BrF5?
BrF5 has six electron domains around bromine, so its electron geometry is octahedral.What is the electron geometry of SBr4?
SBr4 has five electron domains around sulfur, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.What is the electron geometry of IF5?
IF5 has six electron domains around iodine, so its electron geometry is octahedral.Which electron geometries are consistent with the following molecular geometries: linear, trigonal planar, tetrahedral, trigonal bipyramidal, octahedral?
Linear, trigonal planar, tetrahedral, trigonal bipyramidal, and octahedral electron geometries are consistent with their respective molecular geometries.What is the electron geometry of O2?
O2 has two electron domains (one bond), so its electron geometry is linear.Match each general molecular formula below with its correct electron geometry: AX2, AX3, AX4, AX5, AX6.
AX2: linear; AX3: trigonal planar; AX4: tetrahedral; AX5: trigonal bipyramidal; AX6: octahedral.What is the electron geometry of NO2-?
NO2- has three electron domains around nitrogen, so its electron geometry is trigonal planar.What is the electron geometry of OF2?
OF2 has four electron domains around oxygen, so its electron geometry is tetrahedral.How do you determine the electron geometry for each molecule?
Count the total number of electron domains (bonding and lone pairs) around the central atom and match to the corresponding electron geometry.What is the electron geometry of NH3?
NH3 has four electron domains around nitrogen, so its electron geometry is tetrahedral.What is the electron geometry of H2S?
H2S has four electron domains around sulfur, so its electron geometry is tetrahedral.What is the electron geometry of H2O?
The electron geometry of H2O is tetrahedral.