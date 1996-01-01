Electron Geometry quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference between electron geometry and molecular geometry? Electron geometry considers all electron domains (bonds and lone pairs), while molecular geometry describes the arrangement of only the atoms (excluding lone pairs).

What is the electron geometry of PF3? PF3 has four electron domains around phosphorus, so its electron geometry is tetrahedral.

What is the electron geometry of ClF5? ClF5 has six electron domains around chlorine, so its electron geometry is octahedral.

What is the electron geometry of SCl4? SCl4 has five electron domains around sulfur, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.

What is the electron geometry of BrF5? BrF5 has six electron domains around bromine, so its electron geometry is octahedral.

What is the electron geometry of SBr4? SBr4 has five electron domains around sulfur, so its electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.