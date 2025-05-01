What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) in thermochemistry commonly used to measure? ΔH measures the heat of reaction, indicating the energy change during a chemical reaction.

Name three methods to determine the enthalpy of reaction (ΔH) before using enthalpy of formation. The three methods are constant volume calorimetry, thermochemical equations with stoichiometry, and Hess's law.

What device is used in constant volume calorimetry to measure the enthalpy of reaction? A bomb calorimeter is used to measure the enthalpy of reaction, especially for combustion reactions.

How does Hess's law help in calculating the enthalpy of reaction? Hess's law uses the enthalpies of partial reactions to find the overall enthalpy change for a reaction.

What is the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔHf°) for an element in its standard state? The standard enthalpy of formation for an element in its standard state is zero.

What formula is used to calculate the standard enthalpy of reaction (ΔH°rxn) using enthalpy of formation? ΔH°rxn = Σ(ΔHf° products) - Σ(ΔHf° reactants) is used to calculate the standard enthalpy of reaction.