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What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) in thermochemistry commonly used to measure? ΔH measures the heat of reaction, indicating the energy change during a chemical reaction. Name three methods to determine the enthalpy of reaction (ΔH) before using enthalpy of formation. The three methods are constant volume calorimetry, thermochemical equations with stoichiometry, and Hess's law. What device is used in constant volume calorimetry to measure the enthalpy of reaction? A bomb calorimeter is used to measure the enthalpy of reaction, especially for combustion reactions. How does Hess's law help in calculating the enthalpy of reaction? Hess's law uses the enthalpies of partial reactions to find the overall enthalpy change for a reaction. What is the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔHf°) for an element in its standard state? The standard enthalpy of formation for an element in its standard state is zero. What formula is used to calculate the standard enthalpy of reaction (ΔH°rxn) using enthalpy of formation? ΔH°rxn = Σ(ΔHf° products) - Σ(ΔHf° reactants) is used to calculate the standard enthalpy of reaction. What does the sigma (Σ) symbol represent in the enthalpy of reaction formula? The sigma symbol represents the summation, meaning to add up the enthalpies for all products or reactants. What does the 'n' in the enthalpy of reaction formula stand for? The 'n' stands for the number of moles of each substance involved in the reaction. What are the typical units for standard enthalpy of formation (ΔHf°)? The typical units are kilojoules per mole (kJ/mol) or sometimes joules per mole (J/mol). Why is the standard enthalpy of formation method used when other methods are unavailable? It is used because it allows calculation of ΔH°rxn from tabulated values when direct measurement or Hess's law is not possible. What does the small circle (°) in ΔHf° or ΔH°rxn indicate? The small circle indicates that the value is measured under standard conditions. How do you find ΔH°rxn if you know the ΔHf° values for all reactants and products? Subtract the sum of ΔHf° values for reactants from the sum for products to get ΔH°rxn. What is the significance of assigning ΔHf° = 0 to elements in their standard state? It provides a reference point for calculating enthalpy changes for compounds formed from these elements. What is the simplest way to describe the standard heat of reaction formula? It is 'products minus reactants' using their standard enthalpies of formation. What is the main purpose of using the standard enthalpy of formation in thermochemistry? It helps predict the energetics of reactions by calculating the heat change using known formation values.
Enthalpy of Formation quiz
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