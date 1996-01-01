Factors Influencing Rates quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which factor will increase the rate of a chemical reaction? Increasing reactant concentration, surface area, temperature, or adding a catalyst will increase the rate of a chemical reaction.

Which of the following will decrease the rate of a reaction? Decreasing reactant concentration, surface area, temperature, or removing a catalyst will decrease the rate of a reaction.

Which factor increases the rate of dissolution in an unsaturated solution? Increasing the surface area of the solute, stirring, or raising the temperature increases the rate of dissolution.

Which of the following scenarios would increase the reaction rate of a chemical reaction the most? Increasing temperature significantly or adding a catalyst typically increases reaction rate the most.

Which of the following does not increase the rate of dissolving a solid in water? Decreasing temperature does not increase the rate of dissolving a solid in water.

How does an increase in reactant concentration affect the rate of reaction? An increase in reactant concentration increases collision frequency, thus increasing the reaction rate.