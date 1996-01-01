Skip to main content
Factors Influencing Rates quiz #1 Flashcards

Factors Influencing Rates quiz #1
  • Which factor will increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
    Increasing reactant concentration, surface area, temperature, or adding a catalyst will increase the rate of a chemical reaction.
  • Which of the following will decrease the rate of a reaction?
    Decreasing reactant concentration, surface area, temperature, or removing a catalyst will decrease the rate of a reaction.
  • Which factor increases the rate of dissolution in an unsaturated solution?
    Increasing the surface area of the solute, stirring, or raising the temperature increases the rate of dissolution.
  • Which of the following scenarios would increase the reaction rate of a chemical reaction the most?
    Increasing temperature significantly or adding a catalyst typically increases reaction rate the most.
  • Which of the following does not increase the rate of dissolving a solid in water?
    Decreasing temperature does not increase the rate of dissolving a solid in water.
  • How does an increase in reactant concentration affect the rate of reaction?
    An increase in reactant concentration increases collision frequency, thus increasing the reaction rate.
  • Which of the following will increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
    Increasing temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or adding a catalyst will increase the rate.
  • Which factor can decrease the rate of a chemical reaction?
    Lowering temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or removing a catalyst can decrease the rate.
  • Which one of the following would not increase the rate of a reaction?
    Decreasing temperature would not increase the rate of a reaction.
  • What increases the rate a solute dissolves in a solvent?
    Increasing temperature, stirring, or increasing surface area of the solute increases the rate of dissolution.
  • Why does a higher concentration make a reaction faster?
    Higher concentration increases collision frequency between reactant molecules, leading to a faster reaction.
  • Which conditions will increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
    Higher temperature, increased reactant concentration, larger surface area, and the presence of a catalyst.
  • How can we increase the speed of the molecules for chemical reactions?
    Increasing the temperature increases the speed of molecules.
  • How many ways are there to speed up a chemical reaction?
    There are four main ways: increase concentration, increase surface area, increase temperature, and add a catalyst.
  • Which of the following will not affect the rate of a reaction between a solid and a liquid?
    Changing the color of the solid does not affect the rate of reaction.
  • Which form of the sodium bicarbonate tablet has the most surface area?
    A powdered or crushed tablet has the most surface area.
  • Why might increasing the temperature alter the rate of a chemical reaction?
    Increasing temperature causes molecules to move faster and collide more energetically, increasing reaction rate.
  • What does an increase in temperature do to the reaction rate?
    An increase in temperature increases the reaction rate, often doubling it for every 10°C rise.
  • Under which scenario will a chemical reaction likely occur at the fastest rate?
    When reactant concentration, surface area, and temperature are high, and a catalyst is present.
  • How can catalysts increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
    Catalysts lower activation energy, increasing the number of successful collisions and speeding up the reaction.
  • What is one way to increase the rate of the reaction?
    Increasing the temperature is one way to increase the rate of a reaction.
  • Which of the following will influence all reaction rates?
    Temperature influences all reaction rates.
  • What is the effect of increasing the temperature of a chemical reaction?
    Increasing temperature increases the rate of a chemical reaction.
  • Which change would increase the rate of a reaction?
    Increasing reactant concentration, surface area, temperature, or adding a catalyst.
  • What is the most common effect of increasing temperature on a chemical reaction?
    The most common effect is an increase in reaction rate.
  • Which factor would not increase the rate of a reaction?
    Decreasing temperature would not increase the rate.
  • Which one of the following factors would not speed up a chemical reaction?
    Lowering reactant concentration would not speed up a chemical reaction.
  • How can the rate of a reaction be increased?
    By increasing temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or adding a catalyst.
  • How will increasing the surface area of one or more reactants affect the reaction rate of a system?
    Increasing surface area increases collision frequency, thus increasing reaction rate.
  • What are some ways that reaction rates can be increased?
    Increase temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or add a catalyst.
  • Which of the following will lower the rate of reaction?
    Decreasing temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or removing a catalyst.
  • Which of the following increases the rate of a reaction?
    Increasing temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or adding a catalyst.
  • What happens to the rate of most chemical reactions as the temperature decreases?
    The rate of most chemical reactions decreases as temperature decreases.
  • How do catalysts increase reaction rates?
    Catalysts lower activation energy, increasing the number of successful collisions.
  • Which of the following would not increase the reaction rate?
    Decreasing temperature would not increase the reaction rate.
  • Which one of the following factors does not affect the rate of a chemical reaction?
    The color of reactants does not affect the rate of a chemical reaction.
  • Which would not increase the rate at which a sugar cube dissolves?
    Using cold water would not increase the rate at which a sugar cube dissolves.
  • Which of the following does not increase the rate at which a solid dissolves in water?
    Decreasing temperature does not increase the rate at which a solid dissolves in water.
  • Which of these will not increase the rate of a reaction?
    Lowering reactant concentration will not increase the rate of a reaction.
  • Which of the following is most likely to decrease the rate of a chemical reaction?
    Lowering temperature is most likely to decrease the rate of a chemical reaction.