Factors Influencing Rates quiz #1 Flashcards
Which factor will increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
Increasing reactant concentration, surface area, temperature, or adding a catalyst will increase the rate of a chemical reaction.Which of the following will decrease the rate of a reaction?
Decreasing reactant concentration, surface area, temperature, or removing a catalyst will decrease the rate of a reaction.Which factor increases the rate of dissolution in an unsaturated solution?
Increasing the surface area of the solute, stirring, or raising the temperature increases the rate of dissolution.Which of the following scenarios would increase the reaction rate of a chemical reaction the most?
Increasing temperature significantly or adding a catalyst typically increases reaction rate the most.Which of the following does not increase the rate of dissolving a solid in water?
Decreasing temperature does not increase the rate of dissolving a solid in water.How does an increase in reactant concentration affect the rate of reaction?
An increase in reactant concentration increases collision frequency, thus increasing the reaction rate.Which of the following will increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
Increasing temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or adding a catalyst will increase the rate.Which factor can decrease the rate of a chemical reaction?
Lowering temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or removing a catalyst can decrease the rate.Which one of the following would not increase the rate of a reaction?
Decreasing temperature would not increase the rate of a reaction.What increases the rate a solute dissolves in a solvent?
Increasing temperature, stirring, or increasing surface area of the solute increases the rate of dissolution.Why does a higher concentration make a reaction faster?
Higher concentration increases collision frequency between reactant molecules, leading to a faster reaction.Which conditions will increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
Higher temperature, increased reactant concentration, larger surface area, and the presence of a catalyst.How can we increase the speed of the molecules for chemical reactions?
Increasing the temperature increases the speed of molecules.How many ways are there to speed up a chemical reaction?
There are four main ways: increase concentration, increase surface area, increase temperature, and add a catalyst.Which of the following will not affect the rate of a reaction between a solid and a liquid?
Changing the color of the solid does not affect the rate of reaction.Which form of the sodium bicarbonate tablet has the most surface area?
A powdered or crushed tablet has the most surface area.Why might increasing the temperature alter the rate of a chemical reaction?
Increasing temperature causes molecules to move faster and collide more energetically, increasing reaction rate.What does an increase in temperature do to the reaction rate?
An increase in temperature increases the reaction rate, often doubling it for every 10°C rise.Under which scenario will a chemical reaction likely occur at the fastest rate?
When reactant concentration, surface area, and temperature are high, and a catalyst is present.How can catalysts increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
Catalysts lower activation energy, increasing the number of successful collisions and speeding up the reaction.What is one way to increase the rate of the reaction?
Increasing the temperature is one way to increase the rate of a reaction.Which of the following will influence all reaction rates?
Temperature influences all reaction rates.What is the effect of increasing the temperature of a chemical reaction?
Increasing temperature increases the rate of a chemical reaction.Which change would increase the rate of a reaction?
Increasing reactant concentration, surface area, temperature, or adding a catalyst.What is the most common effect of increasing temperature on a chemical reaction?
The most common effect is an increase in reaction rate.Which factor would not increase the rate of a reaction?
Decreasing temperature would not increase the rate.Which one of the following factors would not speed up a chemical reaction?
Lowering reactant concentration would not speed up a chemical reaction.How can the rate of a reaction be increased?
By increasing temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or adding a catalyst.How will increasing the surface area of one or more reactants affect the reaction rate of a system?
Increasing surface area increases collision frequency, thus increasing reaction rate.What are some ways that reaction rates can be increased?
Increase temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or add a catalyst.Which of the following will lower the rate of reaction?
Decreasing temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or removing a catalyst.Which of the following increases the rate of a reaction?
Increasing temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or adding a catalyst.What happens to the rate of most chemical reactions as the temperature decreases?
The rate of most chemical reactions decreases as temperature decreases.How do catalysts increase reaction rates?
Catalysts lower activation energy, increasing the number of successful collisions.Which of the following would not increase the reaction rate?
Decreasing temperature would not increase the reaction rate.Which one of the following factors does not affect the rate of a chemical reaction?
The color of reactants does not affect the rate of a chemical reaction.Which would not increase the rate at which a sugar cube dissolves?
Using cold water would not increase the rate at which a sugar cube dissolves.Which of the following does not increase the rate at which a solid dissolves in water?
Decreasing temperature does not increase the rate at which a solid dissolves in water.Which of these will not increase the rate of a reaction?
Lowering reactant concentration will not increase the rate of a reaction.Which of the following is most likely to decrease the rate of a chemical reaction?
Lowering temperature is most likely to decrease the rate of a chemical reaction.