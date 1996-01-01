Factors Influencing Rates quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following changes would decrease the rate of a reaction? Decreasing temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or removing a catalyst.

Which of the following leads to an increase in the rate of a chemical reaction? Increasing temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or adding a catalyst.

Which of the following does not affect reaction rate? The color of reactants does not affect reaction rate.

Which of these factors will cause a solid solute to dissolve faster? Increasing temperature, stirring, or increasing surface area will cause a solid solute to dissolve faster.