Factors Influencing Rates quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following changes would decrease the rate of a reaction?
Decreasing temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or removing a catalyst.
Which of the following leads to an increase in the rate of a chemical reaction?
Increasing temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or adding a catalyst.
Which of the following does not affect reaction rate?
The color of reactants does not affect reaction rate.
Which of these factors will cause a solid solute to dissolve faster?
Increasing temperature, stirring, or increasing surface area will cause a solid solute to dissolve faster.
What two factors speed up rates of chemical reaction and weathering in rocks and soils?
Higher temperature and increased surface area speed up rates of chemical reaction and weathering.
The data showed that for higher temperatures, the reaction rate:
The reaction rate increases at higher temperatures.
Classify the actions based on how they could affect a reaction rate.
Actions that increase reaction rate: increase temperature, concentration, surface area, or add a catalyst. Actions that decrease rate: decrease temperature, concentration, surface area, or remove a catalyst.