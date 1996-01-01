Skip to main content
Factors Influencing Rates quiz #2 Flashcards

Factors Influencing Rates quiz #2
  • Which of the following changes would decrease the rate of a reaction?
    Decreasing temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or removing a catalyst.
  • Which of the following leads to an increase in the rate of a chemical reaction?
    Increasing temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or adding a catalyst.
  • Which of the following does not affect reaction rate?
    The color of reactants does not affect reaction rate.
  • Which of these factors will cause a solid solute to dissolve faster?
    Increasing temperature, stirring, or increasing surface area will cause a solid solute to dissolve faster.
  • What two factors speed up rates of chemical reaction and weathering in rocks and soils?
    Higher temperature and increased surface area speed up rates of chemical reaction and weathering.
  • Which changes will increase the rate of reaction during combustion?
    Increasing temperature, reactant concentration, surface area, or adding a catalyst will increase combustion rate.
  • The data showed that for higher temperatures, the reaction rate:
    The reaction rate increases at higher temperatures.
  • Classify the actions based on how they could affect a reaction rate.
    Actions that increase reaction rate: increase temperature, concentration, surface area, or add a catalyst. Actions that decrease rate: decrease temperature, concentration, surface area, or remove a catalyst.