Freezing Point Depression quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following solutions has the lowest freezing point? The solution with the highest concentration of solute and the largest Van't Hoff factor (i) will have the lowest freezing point due to freezing point depression.

Which aqueous solution has the lowest freezing point? The aqueous solution with the greatest molality and Van't Hoff factor will have the lowest freezing point.

Which one of the following aqueous solutions would have the highest freezing point? The solution with the lowest concentration of solute and smallest Van't Hoff factor will have the highest freezing point, closest to that of pure water.

Which of the following solutions will have the lowest freezing point? The solution with the most particles dissolved (highest i × m) will have the lowest freezing point.

Which of these will cause water to change to ice? Lowering the temperature of water to or below its freezing point will cause it to change to ice.

Which of these solutions has the lowest freezing point? The solution with the highest solute concentration and Van't Hoff factor will have the lowest freezing point.