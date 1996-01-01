Freezing Point Depression quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following solutions has the lowest freezing point?
The solution with the highest concentration of solute and the largest Van't Hoff factor (i) will have the lowest freezing point due to freezing point depression.
Which one of the following aqueous solutions would have the highest freezing point?
The solution with the lowest concentration of solute and smallest Van't Hoff factor will have the highest freezing point, closest to that of pure water.
Which of these will cause water to change to ice?
Lowering the temperature of water to or below its freezing point will cause it to change to ice.
When water freezes, what happens to its physical state?
Water changes from a liquid to a solid when it freezes.
What happens to the freezing point when the pressure surrounding a substance goes up?
For most substances, increasing pressure slightly raises the freezing point, but for water, increasing pressure lowers the freezing point.
Which change takes place at the freezing point of a substance?
At the freezing point, a substance changes from liquid to solid.
Which solute will lower the freezing point of 1 kg of water to -3.72°C?
The solute that, when dissolved in 1 kg of water, produces a ΔTf of 3.72°C (using ΔTf = i × Kf × m), will lower the freezing point to -3.72°C.
What percentage of alcohol does not freeze under normal conditions?
Pure ethanol (100%) has a freezing point of -114°C, so typical alcoholic beverages do not freeze at standard freezer temperatures; high-proof alcohols (above 40% by volume) generally do not freeze in a household freezer.
At which temperature does a substance freeze?
A substance freezes at its freezing point, which is a characteristic temperature for each substance.
What is the freezing point of water?
The freezing point of pure water is 0°C (273.15 K) at 1 atm pressure.
Which of the following solutes will lower the freezing point the most in 1 L H₂O?
The solute that dissociates into the most particles and is present at the highest molality will lower the freezing point the most.
How long does it take for water to freeze?
The time for water to freeze depends on temperature, volume, and conditions, but at 0°C, it typically takes several hours for a small volume in a household freezer.
What is the freezing point of argon in kelvin?
The freezing point of argon is approximately 83.8 K.
What is the freezing point of fluorine?
The freezing point of fluorine is approximately -219.6°C (53.5 K).
