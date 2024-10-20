Functional Groups in Chemistry definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Functional Groups in Chemistry definitions
  • Hydrocarbons
    Compounds composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the basis of organic chemistry.
  • Alkanes
    Hydrocarbons with single carbon-carbon bonds, characterized by their saturated nature.
  • Alkenes
    Hydrocarbons containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, making them unsaturated.
  • Alkynes
    Hydrocarbons with one or more carbon-carbon triple bonds, known for their linear geometry.
  • Aromatic rings
    Ring structures with alternating double and single bonds, exemplified by benzene.
  • Alcohols
    Organic compounds with a hydroxyl group (OH) attached to a saturated carbon atom.
  • Ethers
    Compounds with an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups, forming a C-O-C linkage.
  • Amines
    Organic compounds derived from ammonia, containing a nitrogen atom bonded to hydrogen or carbon.
  • Alkyl halides
    Compounds where a halogen atom is bonded to an alkyl group, represented as C-X.
  • Thiols
    Organic compounds containing a sulfhydryl group (SH) attached to a carbon atom.
  • Carboxylic acids
    Organic acids with a carbonyl group bonded to a hydroxyl group, denoted as C=O-OH.
  • Esters
    Derived from carboxylic acids, featuring a carbonyl group bonded to an oxygen atom linked to another carbon.
  • Amides
    Compounds with a carbonyl group directly bonded to a nitrogen atom, forming C=O-N.
  • Aldehydes
    Organic compounds with a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom, denoted as C=O-H.
  • Ketones
    Compounds with a carbonyl group flanked by two carbon atoms, forming a C=O linkage.