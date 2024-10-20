Functional Groups in Chemistry definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Hydrocarbons Compounds composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the basis of organic chemistry.

Alkanes Hydrocarbons with single carbon-carbon bonds, characterized by their saturated nature.

Alkenes Hydrocarbons containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, making them unsaturated.

Alkynes Hydrocarbons with one or more carbon-carbon triple bonds, known for their linear geometry.

Aromatic rings Ring structures with alternating double and single bonds, exemplified by benzene.

Alcohols Organic compounds with a hydroxyl group (OH) attached to a saturated carbon atom.

Ethers Compounds with an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups, forming a C-O-C linkage.

Amines Organic compounds derived from ammonia, containing a nitrogen atom bonded to hydrogen or carbon.

Alkyl halides Compounds where a halogen atom is bonded to an alkyl group, represented as C-X.

Thiols Organic compounds containing a sulfhydryl group (SH) attached to a carbon atom.

Carboxylic acids Organic acids with a carbonyl group bonded to a hydroxyl group, denoted as C=O-OH.

Esters Derived from carboxylic acids, featuring a carbonyl group bonded to an oxygen atom linked to another carbon.

Amides Compounds with a carbonyl group directly bonded to a nitrogen atom, forming C=O-N.

Aldehydes Organic compounds with a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom, denoted as C=O-H.