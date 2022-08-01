3. Chemical Reactions
The Functional Group is the portion of a molecule that is responsible for its chemical reactivity.
Identifying Functional Groups
Now, the functional group represents the part of a molecule that is recognizable and responsible for the compounds reactivity. In this series of videos, we're gonna go How toe Identify different functional groups off given compounds. First, we're gonna start out with the hydrocarbons. Now, hydrocarbons are just compounds containing Onley, carbons and hydrogen hydro standing for hydrogen and, of course, carbons for carbons. If we take a look here, but we have highlighted in red represent that particular functional group in the first one, we have just carbons that are single, bonded toe one another, we're gonna say when we have just a series of carbon single bonded to each other and their single bonded to hydrogen. This represents what we call an Al cane group. So this is an Al cane. The chain could get even longer if it wants. So as long as the carbons are single, bonded to each other and single bonded to hydrogen, it represents an Al cane. Next we're gonna say what's highlighted is two carbons. This time they're double bonded toe one another. When we're talking about double bonded carbons, this represents an AL Keen And then for the third one, we have our carbon triple bonded to each other when carbons air triple bonded to each other. That's an AL kind. Now you might notice that we have similarities in names. We have Al Keynes, al Keens and all kinds. And then finally, what we have here is we have a ring with three double bonds within it this year. We call this a benzene ring, or you may hear it being called an aromatic ring as well. So they're interchangeable terms. Benzene ring or aromatic ring. For those of you who plan to go further into chemistry into organic chemistry, you'll go into greater depth when it comes to these different functional groups. Now, just realized that this first group is on Lee the hydrocarbons. They all have Onley, carbons and hydrogen associated with them.
in this example question, it says, identify the type of functional group or groups present within the following compound. So here we have a bunch of carbons and hydrogen, so we know that it's a hydrocarbon. Now let's look out for double bonds and triple bonds because those seem to be a big indicators of the different types of hydrocarbons that exist. If we take a look here we have these two carbons double bonded to one another. These two carbons double bonded to one another. And then here these two carbons triple bonded to one another. Remember, if you have a triple bomb between carbons that represents an AL kind, functional group, and then here these two double bonded carbon groups represent al keen functional groups. This structure cannot be seen as an al cane because in Al Cane possesses Onley, single bonded carbons and hydrogen together, so we wouldn't count that as a unique, functional group for this compound. So again, look out for the double bond. Look out for the triple bond. Those are good landmarks toe look for when looking at different types of hydrocarbons within any given compound
in this video, we'll take a look at the functional groups without carbon eels. Now a carbon eel group represents a carbon double bonded toe on oxygen, so it's represented as C double bond. Oh, functional groups without a carbon hill group are recognizable by the presence off sulfur, oxygen, nitrogen or a halogen. Remember your halogen, our in Group seven? A. So the represented as flooring, chlorine, bromine or iodine. So a good way to remember this is son Callejon's sulfur, oxygen, nitrogen and theologians. If we take a look down here, we're looking at the what's marked in red. That's kind of like a landmark that helps us to identify that particular functional group. So if we take a look here, if you have a single bonded carbon, so the carbon on Lee has single bonds and it's connected to a no H that represents an alcohol for the next one. If you have a single bonded carbons, alright, single body carbons and they're both connected to the same oxygen making C O. C. Then that is an ether for the next one. The landmark is the nitrogen. If we have a single body, nitrogen connected toa hydrogen then that represents an amine. Now, typically, you'll see on nitrogen. Could have one hydrogen or two or three hydrogen. Next, we have carbon connected. Toa X. What is X represent? Well, X is just a placeholder that represents any of the halogen flooring, chlorine, bromine or iodine. So if you have a single bonded carbon here connected to one of the halogen, then we call that an out hell. Halid. So it's called an alcohol habit. Then finally, if you have a single bonded carbon single bonded carbon that is connected toe A S H group, then we call that a file. So here these represent the most common types of functional groups that have sulfur, oxygen, nitrogen or halogen, but no Carbondale group. So keep this in mind when you run across them while looking at different functional groups.
here. The example. Question says Identify the type of functional group or groups present within the following compound. Remember, look for your landmark elements, son or halogen. If we take a look here, we have an oxygen. We're going to say that oxygen looks like it's connected to what? Ah, carbon here and the carbon here. Those carbons. We don't see double bonds or triple bonds connected to them. So did just regular single bonded carbons connected to an oxygen. And remember, when we have C O. C that represents an ether functional group, so here are Onley Functional Group within the structure would be are either.
we're not gonna take a look at the functional groups with carbon eels. Remember, a carbon eel group is just see double bonded toe. Oh, we're gonna say these types of functional groups share some similarities with those without carbon eels. What we have written in red is what that functional group represents. The things around it may change, but as long as you have that portion and read their, that's the functional group. If we take a look at the first one, we have C double bond oh connected toe on O H group. That represents what we call a car bus Cilic acid. So this is a car Pacific acid. For the next one, we have C double bond oh, connected toe. Oh, and then connected to a C. That is what we call an Esther. Next, we have C double bond. Oh, directly bonded toe a nitrogen that is in a mine or a mind. So both pronunciations air. Okay, so you might hear it as in a mind or a might. Same thing. Next we have a C double bond. Oh, connected directly to an h. We call this an alga hide, and then finally you have a C double bond. Oh, with a carbon on each side, that represents a key tone. So remember all of these particular functional groups have the presence of a carbon eel group, and what is marked in red represents that specific, functional group.
here, we have to identify the type of functional group or groups present within the following compound. So if we take a look, look for your carbon deal groups. We have a carbon group here we have a Carbon Hill group here. Now look to see what they're connected to. Well, the one on the left that Carbonell is directly connected to an H. Remember, we said, if a Carbonell is directly connected to an H that represents an alto hide functional group for the other carbon deal, what is it directly connected to? Well, it's connected to a carbon on this side, but that doesn't tell us much. It's connected to an O. H here because it's connected to a no H. That is also another important functional group that is a carb, a silicate acid. So this particular compound possesses to Carbonell containing functional groups, one being an alto hide and one being a car. Pacific acid
Identify the type of functional group(s) present within the following compound.
A
amine, ketone
B
amide, alkene
C
alkene, ketone
D
amine, ketone, alkene
E
alkene, amine
Identify the type of functional group(s) present within the following compound.
A
alcohol, ketone
B
carboxylic acid, alcohol
C
ether, alcohol
D
ester, alcohol
E
ester, ether
Additional resources for Functional Groups in Chemistry
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (7)
- (a) What is the difference between a CFC and an HFC?
- (b) Pentane is the alkane with a chain of five carbon atoms. Determine its empirical formula.
- (a) What is a hydrocarbon?
- (a) What is a functional group?
- (b) What functional group characterizes an alcohol?
- Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. d. H3C¬CH2¬CH2¬CH3
- Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. a. HC‚CH