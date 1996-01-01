Functional Groups in Chemistry quiz #1 Flashcards
Functional Groups in Chemistry quiz #1
What is the main difference between CH4 (methane) and NH3 (ammonia)?
CH4 contains only carbon and hydrogen atoms, while NH3 contains nitrogen and hydrogen; NH3 has an amine functional group, whereas CH4 is a simple hydrocarbon (alkane).Which branch of chemistry is most concerned with the study of carbon compounds?
Organic chemistry is most concerned with the study of carbon compounds.Which of the following molecules contains an amino group?
A molecule containing a nitrogen atom bonded to one or more hydrogens (–NH2) contains an amino group.Which of the following always contains an amino functional group?
Amines always contain an amino functional group.What elements combine to make propane?
Propane is made from carbon and hydrogen atoms.Which type of compounds contain carbon?
Organic compounds contain carbon.Which bases are found in RNA?
The bases found in RNA are adenine, guanine, cytosine, and uracil.What structural feature in a molecule is necessary for a gas to absorb IR radiation?
A molecule must have a bond that can change its dipole moment during vibration to absorb IR radiation; functional groups like carbonyls (C=O) are examples.What base is in DNA but not RNA?
Thymine is found in DNA but not in RNA.Which of the following bases is found only in RNA?
Uracil is found only in RNA.Which of the following functional groups contains nitrogen?
Amines and amides are functional groups that contain nitrogen.What is the function of an emulsifier?
An emulsifier helps mix substances that normally do not combine, such as oil and water, by stabilizing the mixture.Which of the functional groups listed below behaves as an acid?
The carboxylic acid functional group (–COOH) behaves as an acid.Most lipids contain long chains of which two atoms?
Most lipids contain long chains of carbon and hydrogen atoms.Chemical groups are significant because __________.
Chemical groups are significant because they determine the reactivity and properties of molecules.What does the prefix 'olfact/o' refer to in chemistry?
The prefix 'olfact/o' refers to the sense of smell, which is related to how certain functional groups interact with olfactory receptors.What is a molecule made of only carbon and oxygen atoms called?
A molecule made of only carbon and oxygen atoms is called a carbon oxide, such as carbon monoxide (CO) or carbon dioxide (CO2).