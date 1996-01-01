Skip to main content
Functional Groups in Chemistry quiz #1 Flashcards

Functional Groups in Chemistry quiz #1
  • What is the main difference between CH4 (methane) and NH3 (ammonia)?
    CH4 contains only carbon and hydrogen atoms, while NH3 contains nitrogen and hydrogen; NH3 has an amine functional group, whereas CH4 is a simple hydrocarbon (alkane).
  • Which branch of chemistry is most concerned with the study of carbon compounds?
    Organic chemistry is most concerned with the study of carbon compounds.
  • Which of the following molecules contains an amino group?
    A molecule containing a nitrogen atom bonded to one or more hydrogens (–NH2) contains an amino group.
  • Which of the following always contains an amino functional group?
    Amines always contain an amino functional group.
  • What elements combine to make propane?
    Propane is made from carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • Which type of compounds contain carbon?
    Organic compounds contain carbon.
  • Which bases are found in RNA?
    The bases found in RNA are adenine, guanine, cytosine, and uracil.
  • What structural feature in a molecule is necessary for a gas to absorb IR radiation?
    A molecule must have a bond that can change its dipole moment during vibration to absorb IR radiation; functional groups like carbonyls (C=O) are examples.
  • What base is in DNA but not RNA?
    Thymine is found in DNA but not in RNA.
  • Which of the following bases is found only in RNA?
    Uracil is found only in RNA.
  • Which of the following functional groups contains nitrogen?
    Amines and amides are functional groups that contain nitrogen.
  • What is the function of an emulsifier?
    An emulsifier helps mix substances that normally do not combine, such as oil and water, by stabilizing the mixture.
  • Which of the functional groups listed below behaves as an acid?
    The carboxylic acid functional group (–COOH) behaves as an acid.
  • Most lipids contain long chains of which two atoms?
    Most lipids contain long chains of carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • Chemical groups are significant because __________.
    Chemical groups are significant because they determine the reactivity and properties of molecules.
  • What does the prefix 'olfact/o' refer to in chemistry?
    The prefix 'olfact/o' refers to the sense of smell, which is related to how certain functional groups interact with olfactory receptors.
  • What is a molecule made of only carbon and oxygen atoms called?
    A molecule made of only carbon and oxygen atoms is called a carbon oxide, such as carbon monoxide (CO) or carbon dioxide (CO2).