Functional Groups in Chemistry quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the main difference between CH4 (methane) and NH3 (ammonia)? CH4 contains only carbon and hydrogen atoms, while NH3 contains nitrogen and hydrogen; NH3 has an amine functional group, whereas CH4 is a simple hydrocarbon (alkane).

Which branch of chemistry is most concerned with the study of carbon compounds? Organic chemistry is most concerned with the study of carbon compounds.

Which of the following molecules contains an amino group? A molecule containing a nitrogen atom bonded to one or more hydrogens (–NH2) contains an amino group.

Which of the following always contains an amino functional group? Amines always contain an amino functional group.

What elements combine to make propane? Propane is made from carbon and hydrogen atoms.

Which type of compounds contain carbon? Organic compounds contain carbon.