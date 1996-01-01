Gas Stoichiometry quiz #1 Flashcards
Gas Stoichiometry quiz #1
Why should carbonated beverages be kept cold?
Carbonated beverages should be kept cold because gases, like carbon dioxide, are more soluble in liquids at lower temperatures, preventing the gas from escaping and keeping the beverage fizzy.Why does warmer soda dissolve less carbon dioxide than colder soda?
Warmer soda dissolves less carbon dioxide because gas solubility in liquids decreases as temperature increases, causing more CO2 to escape.Which of the following is not true about the volume of a gas?
The volume of a gas does not remain constant when temperature or pressure changes; it varies according to the ideal gas law.Which statement about gases is most accurate?
Gases expand to fill their containers and their volume is affected by temperature and pressure.What volume of argon gas (at STP) is equal to 1.60 grams of argon?
1.60 g Ar × (1 mol/39.95 g) × (22.4 L/1 mol) = 0.897 L of argon at STP.What will be the volume of water vapor produced when 8 grams of H2 reacts at STP?
8 g H2 × (1 mol/2 g) = 4 mol H2; 2 H2 + O2 → 2 H2O, so 4 mol H2 produces 4 mol H2O; 4 mol × 22.4 L/mol = 89.6 L of water vapor at STP.How many liters of oxygen are required to produce 2 liters of water at STP?
From 2 H2 + O2 → 2 H2O, 2 L H2O needs 1 L O2 at STP.Which statement best describes Gay-Lussac's law?
Gay-Lussac's law states that the pressure of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature at constant volume.Chip bags are filled with what gas?
Chip bags are typically filled with nitrogen gas to prevent oxidation and keep the chips fresh.What do you think will happen when the balloon is placed into the freezer?
The balloon will shrink because the gas inside contracts as temperature decreases.Bags of potato chips are filled with what gas?
Bags of potato chips are filled with nitrogen gas.What variable is held constant in Charles's law?
Pressure is held constant in Charles's law.Which of these is a non-condensable gas?
Nitrogen is a non-condensable gas under normal conditions.Which is a correct way of stating Gay-Lussac's law?
At constant volume, the pressure of a gas is directly proportional to its absolute temperature.What are the variables in Gay-Lussac’s law?
The variables in Gay-Lussac’s law are pressure and temperature, with volume held constant.Which of the following descriptions accurately describes Boyle’s law?
Boyle’s law states that the pressure of a gas is inversely proportional to its volume at constant temperature.What happens to the molecules within a gas when the gas condenses?
When a gas condenses, its molecules slow down and move closer together, forming a liquid.Which gas occupies the highest volume at STP: 0.02 mol of O2, 0.1 mol of Cl2, 1 mol of N2, or 2 mol of H2?
2 mol of H2 occupies the highest volume at STP (2 × 22.4 L = 44.8 L).What is the volume of 11.6g of ethane gas (C2H6) at STP? Round to 3 significant figures.
11.6 g C2H6 × (1 mol/30.07 g) × (22.4 L/1 mol) = 8.64 L at STP.A sample of NO2 occupies 16 liters at STP. How many moles of NO2 are present?
16 L × (1 mol/22.4 L) = 0.714 mol NO2.Which of these plots depicts the relationship between pressure and volume at constant temperature?
A hyperbolic (inverse) curve depicts the relationship between pressure and volume at constant temperature (Boyle’s law).What volume is occupied by 2.719 × 10^13 moles of methane gas at STP?
2.719 × 10^13 mol × 22.4 L/mol = 6.09 × 10^14 L at STP.A balloon is dunked into a tank of cold water. How will this affect the size of the balloon?
The balloon will decrease in size because the gas inside contracts as temperature drops.What two gases are the most abundant gases emitted during basaltic volcanism?
Water vapor (H2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2) are the most abundant gases emitted during basaltic volcanism.Which generalization can be made about the relationship between the temperature and volume of a gas?
The volume of a gas increases as temperature increases, provided pressure is constant (Charles’s law).When a gas glows, what does this indicate about its energy state?
When a gas glows, it indicates that its atoms or molecules are in an excited energy state and are emitting light as they return to lower energy levels.________ allows a scientist to measure the volume of gas released during a reaction.
A gas syringe or eudiometer allows a scientist to measure the volume of gas released during a reaction.To pull a vacuum means to ____.
To pull a vacuum means to remove air or gas from a container, creating a space with very low pressure.A ________ disperses oxygen by using an air pump to the plants through a diffuser or air stone.
An aquarium aerator disperses oxygen by using an air pump to the plants through a diffuser or air stone.