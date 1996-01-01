Gas Stoichiometry quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Why should carbonated beverages be kept cold? Carbonated beverages should be kept cold because gases, like carbon dioxide, are more soluble in liquids at lower temperatures, preventing the gas from escaping and keeping the beverage fizzy.

Why does warmer soda dissolve less carbon dioxide than colder soda? Warmer soda dissolves less carbon dioxide because gas solubility in liquids decreases as temperature increases, causing more CO2 to escape.

Which of the following is not true about the volume of a gas? The volume of a gas does not remain constant when temperature or pressure changes; it varies according to the ideal gas law.

Which statement about gases is most accurate? Gases expand to fill their containers and their volume is affected by temperature and pressure.

What volume of argon gas (at STP) is equal to 1.60 grams of argon? 1.60 g Ar × (1 mol/39.95 g) × (22.4 L/1 mol) = 0.897 L of argon at STP.

What will be the volume of water vapor produced when 8 grams of H2 reacts at STP? 8 g H2 × (1 mol/2 g) = 4 mol H2; 2 H2 + O2 → 2 H2O, so 4 mol H2 produces 4 mol H2O; 4 mol × 22.4 L/mol = 89.6 L of water vapor at STP.