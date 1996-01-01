Skip to main content
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment quiz #1 Flashcards

Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment quiz #1
  • What did Ernest Rutherford’s gold foil experiment demonstrate about atoms?
    It showed that atoms have a small, dense, positively charged nucleus at their center.
  • What did Ernest Rutherford’s gold foil experiment demonstrate about an atom?
    It demonstrated that most of an atom's mass is concentrated in a tiny nucleus, with electrons surrounding it.
  • Which scientist developed the nuclear model of the atom?
    Ernest Rutherford developed the nuclear model of the atom.
  • Who developed the gold foil experiment?
    Ernest Rutherford, assisted by Hans Geiger and Ernest Marsden, developed the gold foil experiment.
  • What caused the deflection of the alpha particles in Rutherford’s gold foil experiment?
    The deflection was caused by the alpha particles encountering the dense, positively charged nucleus of the atom.
  • Which conclusion was a direct result of the gold foil experiment?
    Atoms contain a small, dense nucleus that holds most of their mass and positive charge.
  • Which describes Ernest Rutherford’s experiment?
    Rutherford’s experiment involved firing alpha particles at a thin gold foil to study atomic structure.
  • Which conclusion was developed as a result of the gold foil experiment?
    The atom has a central nucleus where most of its mass and positive charge are concentrated.
  • Which conclusion could be made from Ernest Rutherford’s gold foil experiment?
    Most of the atom is empty space, with a dense nucleus at the center.
  • Who discovered the nucleus of the atom?
    Ernest Rutherford discovered the atomic nucleus.
  • What was Rutherford's contribution to the atom?
    Rutherford proposed the nuclear model, showing that atoms have a central nucleus.
  • What did Rutherford discover?
    Rutherford discovered the existence of the atomic nucleus.
  • What did Rutherford’s experiment prove about the atomic nucleus?
    It proved that the nucleus is small, dense, and positively charged.
  • What did Ernest Rutherford discover?
    He discovered the nucleus at the center of the atom.
  • What caused the deflection of the alpha particles in Rutherford's gold foil experiment?
    Deflection occurred when alpha particles encountered the positively charged nucleus.
  • What were the key conclusions from Rutherford's experiment?
    Atoms have a tiny, dense nucleus; most of the atom is empty space; electrons surround the nucleus.
  • What did Rutherford contribute to the model of the atom?
    He introduced the nuclear model, with a central nucleus and surrounding electrons.
  • What did he say about the particles that were deflected?
    Rutherford said that deflected particles had collided with or passed close to the dense nucleus.
  • Which conclusion directly resulted from the 'gold foil experiment'?
    The atom contains a small, dense, positively charged nucleus.
  • Which conclusion was drawn from the results of the gold foil experiment?
    Most of the atom is empty space, with a central nucleus.
  • Rutherford’s gold foil experiment provided evidence for which of the following statements?
    Atoms have a dense nucleus containing most of their mass and positive charge.
  • What was Rutherford's contribution to atomic theory?
    He established the nuclear model, replacing the plum pudding model.
  • Which statement best describes the design of Rutherford's gold foil experiment?
    Alpha particles were fired at a thin gold foil, and their scattering was observed on a detecting screen.
  • Which of the following statements are consistent with Rutherford's nuclear theory?
    Atoms have a small, dense nucleus; most of the atom is empty space; electrons orbit the nucleus.
  • Why did the alpha particles bounce back during Rutherford's experiments?
    They bounced back after colliding with the dense, positively charged nucleus.
  • Who is credited with discovering the atomic nucleus?
    Ernest Rutherford is credited with discovering the atomic nucleus.
  • What was the result of Rutherford’s investigation?
    He found that atoms have a central nucleus and most of their volume is empty space.
  • Which statement describes one feature of Rutherford’s model of the atom?
    The atom has a tiny, dense nucleus surrounded by electrons.
  • Which statement best describes what Rutherford concluded from the motion of the particles?
    Most alpha particles passed through, but some were deflected by the nucleus, showing its presence.
  • Which hypothesis led to the discovery of the proton?
    The hypothesis that atoms have a dense, positively charged nucleus led to the discovery of the proton.
  • What was the purpose and outcome of the gold foil experiment performed in Rutherford's lab?
    It aimed to study atomic structure and resulted in the discovery of the nucleus.
  • Rutherford's gold foil experiment determined that
    Atoms have a small, dense, positively charged nucleus.
  • Rutherford's experiment with alpha particle scattering by gold foil established that
    The atom's mass and positive charge are concentrated in a central nucleus.