Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment quiz #1 Flashcards

What did Ernest Rutherford’s gold foil experiment demonstrate about atoms? It showed that atoms have a small, dense, positively charged nucleus at their center.

What did Ernest Rutherford’s gold foil experiment demonstrate about an atom? It demonstrated that most of an atom's mass is concentrated in a tiny nucleus, with electrons surrounding it.

Which scientist developed the nuclear model of the atom? Ernest Rutherford developed the nuclear model of the atom.

Who developed the gold foil experiment? Ernest Rutherford, assisted by Hans Geiger and Ernest Marsden, developed the gold foil experiment.

What caused the deflection of the alpha particles in Rutherford’s gold foil experiment? The deflection was caused by the alpha particles encountering the dense, positively charged nucleus of the atom.

Which conclusion was a direct result of the gold foil experiment? Atoms contain a small, dense nucleus that holds most of their mass and positive charge.