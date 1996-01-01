Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment quiz #1 Flashcards
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment quiz #1
What did Ernest Rutherford’s gold foil experiment demonstrate about atoms?
It showed that atoms have a small, dense, positively charged nucleus at their center.What did Ernest Rutherford’s gold foil experiment demonstrate about an atom?
It demonstrated that most of an atom's mass is concentrated in a tiny nucleus, with electrons surrounding it.Which scientist developed the nuclear model of the atom?
Ernest Rutherford developed the nuclear model of the atom.Who developed the gold foil experiment?
Ernest Rutherford, assisted by Hans Geiger and Ernest Marsden, developed the gold foil experiment.What caused the deflection of the alpha particles in Rutherford’s gold foil experiment?
The deflection was caused by the alpha particles encountering the dense, positively charged nucleus of the atom.Which conclusion was a direct result of the gold foil experiment?
Atoms contain a small, dense nucleus that holds most of their mass and positive charge.Which describes Ernest Rutherford’s experiment?
Rutherford’s experiment involved firing alpha particles at a thin gold foil to study atomic structure.Which conclusion was developed as a result of the gold foil experiment?
The atom has a central nucleus where most of its mass and positive charge are concentrated.Which conclusion could be made from Ernest Rutherford’s gold foil experiment?
Most of the atom is empty space, with a dense nucleus at the center.Who discovered the nucleus of the atom?
Ernest Rutherford discovered the atomic nucleus.What was Rutherford's contribution to the atom?
Rutherford proposed the nuclear model, showing that atoms have a central nucleus.What did Rutherford discover?
Rutherford discovered the existence of the atomic nucleus.What did Rutherford’s experiment prove about the atomic nucleus?
It proved that the nucleus is small, dense, and positively charged.What did Ernest Rutherford discover?
He discovered the nucleus at the center of the atom.What caused the deflection of the alpha particles in Rutherford's gold foil experiment?
Deflection occurred when alpha particles encountered the positively charged nucleus.What were the key conclusions from Rutherford's experiment?
Atoms have a tiny, dense nucleus; most of the atom is empty space; electrons surround the nucleus.What did Rutherford contribute to the model of the atom?
He introduced the nuclear model, with a central nucleus and surrounding electrons.What did he say about the particles that were deflected?
Rutherford said that deflected particles had collided with or passed close to the dense nucleus.Which conclusion directly resulted from the 'gold foil experiment'?
The atom contains a small, dense, positively charged nucleus.Which conclusion was drawn from the results of the gold foil experiment?
Most of the atom is empty space, with a central nucleus.Rutherford’s gold foil experiment provided evidence for which of the following statements?
Atoms have a dense nucleus containing most of their mass and positive charge.What was Rutherford's contribution to atomic theory?
He established the nuclear model, replacing the plum pudding model.Which statement best describes the design of Rutherford's gold foil experiment?
Alpha particles were fired at a thin gold foil, and their scattering was observed on a detecting screen.Which of the following statements are consistent with Rutherford's nuclear theory?
Atoms have a small, dense nucleus; most of the atom is empty space; electrons orbit the nucleus.Why did the alpha particles bounce back during Rutherford's experiments?
They bounced back after colliding with the dense, positively charged nucleus.Who is credited with discovering the atomic nucleus?
Ernest Rutherford is credited with discovering the atomic nucleus.What was the result of Rutherford’s investigation?
He found that atoms have a central nucleus and most of their volume is empty space.Which statement describes one feature of Rutherford’s model of the atom?
The atom has a tiny, dense nucleus surrounded by electrons.Which statement best describes what Rutherford concluded from the motion of the particles?
Most alpha particles passed through, but some were deflected by the nucleus, showing its presence.Which hypothesis led to the discovery of the proton?
The hypothesis that atoms have a dense, positively charged nucleus led to the discovery of the proton.What was the purpose and outcome of the gold foil experiment performed in Rutherford's lab?
It aimed to study atomic structure and resulted in the discovery of the nucleus.Rutherford's gold foil experiment determined that
Atoms have a small, dense, positively charged nucleus.Rutherford's experiment with alpha particle scattering by gold foil established that
The atom's mass and positive charge are concentrated in a central nucleus.