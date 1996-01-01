Half-Life quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 33 ) Hide definitions

What fraction of a reactant remains after two half-lives have passed? After two half-lives, 1/4 (or 25%) of the original reactant remains.

What fraction of a reactant has been consumed after 4 half-lives in a first-order reaction? After 4 half-lives, 15/16 of the reactant has been consumed.

Which definition describes a half-life? Half-life is the time required for half of a substance to decay or decompose.

What percentage of daughter isotopes would be present after 5 half-lives have passed for 87Rb? After 5 half-lives, 96.875% of the original sample has decayed, so 96.875% daughter isotopes are present.

What is the rate constant of a first-order reaction if the half-life is 2.50 min? k = ln(2) / 2.50 min ≈ 0.277 min⁻¹.

What percentage of a substance remains after 7 half-lives have passed? After 7 half-lives, 0.78% of the original substance remains.