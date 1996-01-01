Heat Capacity quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the specific heat capacity of water?
The specific heat capacity of water is approximately 4.18 J/g·°C.If 14.5 kJ of heat were added to 485 g of liquid water, how much would its temperature increase?
Use q = mcΔT. ΔT = q/(mc) = 14500 J / (485 g × 4.18 J/g·°C) ≈ 7.2°C.How much heat energy is needed to melt 1 gram of ice?
The heat of fusion for ice is about 334 J/g, so 334 J is needed to melt 1 gram of ice.What is the difference between heat capacity and specific heat capacity?
Heat capacity is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of a given quantity of a substance, while specific heat capacity is the heat needed to raise 1 gram of a substance by 1°C or 1 K.Why is water's high specific heat capacity important?
Water's high specific heat helps regulate temperature in environments and living organisms, making it effective for heat exchange and temperature stability.What property of water makes it a good medium for heat exchange in calorimetry?
Water's high specific heat capacity allows it to absorb or release large amounts of heat with minimal temperature change.What units are used to measure energy as heat?
Heat energy is measured in joules (J) or sometimes calories (cal).What is the molar heat capacity of liquid water?
The molar heat capacity of liquid water is about 75.3 J/mol·°C.What are the units of molar heat capacity?
Molar heat capacity is measured in J/mol·°C or J/mol·K.Does a substance that heats up quickly have a high or a low specific heat capacity?
A substance that heats up quickly has a low specific heat capacity.Which one of the following would have the lowest magnitude for the heat of fusion: water, iron, or gold?
Gold would have the lowest magnitude for the heat of fusion among water, iron, and gold.Approximately how much heat energy does it take to raise 1 kg of water by 1 K?
It takes about 4180 J to raise 1 kg of water by 1 K.Which takes less energy to raise the temperature of one gram one degree Celsius: water or aluminum?
Aluminum takes less energy because its specific heat capacity is lower than water's.What is the amount of energy needed to change a solid to a liquid at its melting point called?
It is called the heat of fusion.What is the molar heat capacity of Au(s) (solid gold)?
The molar heat capacity of solid gold is about 25.4 J/mol·°C.Which units express specific heat capacity?
Specific heat capacity is expressed in J/g·°C or J/g·K.Why does water’s high specific heat make it a good coolant for car radiators?
Water absorbs a lot of heat without a large temperature increase, making it effective for cooling.How many joules (J) are needed to change the temperature of 1 gram of water by 1°C?
4.18 joules are needed to change the temperature of 1 gram of water by 1°C.What is the heat required to raise the temperature of 1 g of a substance by 1°C or 1 K called?
It is called the specific heat capacity.During which phase change will two grams of water release 668 joules of heat energy?
During freezing, as the heat of fusion for water is 334 J/g, so 2 g × 334 J/g = 668 J.What is the temperature change if 400 J of energy is added to 10 grams of water?
ΔT = q/(mc) = 400 J / (10 g × 4.18 J/g·°C) ≈ 9.6°C.What must be added to increase the temperature of steam?
Heat energy must be added to increase the temperature of steam.What is the heat energy involved in a change of state called?
It is called latent heat (such as heat of fusion or heat of vaporization).What does water do with heat energy?
Water absorbs or releases heat energy, causing its temperature to change or its state to change.What is a good explanation for why water has a high specific heat capacity?
Water's strong hydrogen bonds require more energy to increase its temperature, resulting in a high specific heat.What is the energy required to raise the temperature of 1 g of a substance by 1°C or 1 K called?
It is called specific heat capacity.Which units express heat capacity?
Heat capacity is expressed in joules per degree Celsius (J/°C) or joules per Kelvin (J/K).Which statement defines specific heat capacity for a given sample?
Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of 1 gram of a substance by 1°C or 1 K.What is the change in heat when 35.0 g of H2O freezes?
q = m × heat of fusion = 35.0 g × 334 J/g = 11,690 J released.Which statement defines the heat capacity of a sample?
Heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a given quantity of a substance by 1°C or 1 K.What is the heat of combustion of ethane?
The heat of combustion of ethane is not provided in the summary; refer to standard tables for its value.How much energy is needed to convert 70.6 grams of ice at 0.00°C to water at 75.0°C?
q = m × heat of fusion + m × c × ΔT = 70.6 g × 334 J/g + 70.6 g × 4.18 J/g·°C × 75°C ≈ 23,580 J + 22,150 J = 45,730 J.Which substance is most likely to heat up the fastest: water, iron, or gold?
Gold, because it has the lowest specific heat capacity.Which substance would retain the most heat for the longest period of time: water, iron, or gold?
Water, due to its high specific heat capacity.Which has greater heat capacity—iron or water?
Water has a greater heat capacity than iron.How many grams of water can be heated from 20.0°C to 75.0°C using 12,500.0 joules?
m = q/(cΔT) = 12,500 J / (4.18 J/g·°C × 55°C) ≈ 51.5 g.What is the total amount of heat required to completely melt 347 grams of ice at its melting point?
q = m × heat of fusion = 347 g × 334 J/g = 115,798 J.Which of the following has the greatest heat resistance: water, iron, or gold?
Water has the greatest heat resistance due to its high specific heat capacity.How does heat capacity correlate with outdoor temperature on a balance point graph?
Substances with higher heat capacity show smaller temperature changes for the same amount of heat, resulting in flatter curves on a balance point graph.If 0.145 J of heat causes a 0.475°C temperature change in 1 g of a substance, what is its specific heat capacity?
c = q/(mΔT) = 0.145 J / (1 g × 0.475°C) ≈ 0.305 J/g·°C.