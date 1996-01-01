Heat Capacity quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the specific heat capacity of water? The specific heat capacity of water is approximately 4.18 J/g·°C.

If 14.5 kJ of heat were added to 485 g of liquid water, how much would its temperature increase? Use q = mcΔT. ΔT = q/(mc) = 14500 J / (485 g × 4.18 J/g·°C) ≈ 7.2°C.

How much heat energy is needed to melt 1 gram of ice? The heat of fusion for ice is about 334 J/g, so 334 J is needed to melt 1 gram of ice.

What is the difference between heat capacity and specific heat capacity? Heat capacity is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of a given quantity of a substance, while specific heat capacity is the heat needed to raise 1 gram of a substance by 1°C or 1 K.

Why is water's high specific heat capacity important? Water's high specific heat helps regulate temperature in environments and living organisms, making it effective for heat exchange and temperature stability.

What property of water makes it a good medium for heat exchange in calorimetry? Water's high specific heat capacity allows it to absorb or release large amounts of heat with minimal temperature change.