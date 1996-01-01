Heat Capacity quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following helps most to explain why water has a high specific heat: hydrogen bonding, atomic mass, or metallic bonding? Hydrogen bonding helps most to explain water's high specific heat.

If 14.5 kJ of heat were added to 485 g of liquid water, how much would its temperature increase? ΔT = q/(mc) = 14,500 J / (485 g × 4.18 J/g·°C) ≈ 7.2°C.

What is the formula for specific heat capacity (c)? c = q/(mΔT), where q is heat, m is mass, and ΔT is temperature change.

What does the capital letter C represent in the context of heat capacity? Capital C represents the heat capacity or molar heat capacity, which is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a given quantity or one mole of a substance by one degree.

How does the temperature change of a substance relate to the amount of heat applied? The temperature change is directly proportional to the amount of heat applied; more heat results in a greater temperature increase.

What is the difference between specific heat capacity and molar heat capacity? Specific heat capacity refers to the heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 gram of a substance by 1 degree, while molar heat capacity refers to the heat needed for 1 mole of a substance.