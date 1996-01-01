Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the pH of a buffer solution containing 0.6 M HF and 0.2 M NaF, given that the Ka of HF is 6.8 × 10⁻⁴?
First, calculate pKa: pKa = -log(6.8 × 10⁻⁴) ≈ 3.17. Use the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation: pH = pKa + log([F⁻]/[HF]) = 3.17 + log(0.2/0.6) = 3.17 + log(0.333) ≈ 3.17 - 0.48 = 2.69. So, the pH is approximately 2.69.
Write the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation for a propanoic acid (C₂H₅COOH) buffer solution.
The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation for a propanoic acid buffer is: pH = pKa + log([C₂H₅COO⁻]/[C₂H₅COOH]), where [C₂H₅COO⁻] is the concentration of the conjugate base (propanoate ion) and [C₂H₅COOH] is the concentration of the weak acid (propanoic acid).
When should you use the pH = pKa + log([conjugate base]/[weak acid]) form of the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
You should use this form when the acid dissociation constant (Ka) is provided for the buffer solution.
What do the brackets in the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation represent?
The brackets can represent either the molarity (concentration) or the number of moles of the buffer components.
How does the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation simplify when the concentrations of conjugate base and weak acid are equal?
The equation simplifies to pH = pKa because log(1) equals 0.
What is the most effective pH range for a buffer according to the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
A buffer is most effective within the pH range of pKa ± 1.
What happens to the buffer’s ability to resist pH changes outside the effective pH range?
Outside the pKa ± 1 range, the buffer becomes less effective at resisting sharp changes in pH.
How can you use moles instead of molarity in the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
You can substitute moles for molarity in the equation because the ratio remains the same for the calculation.
What is the relationship between moles, molarity, and volume in buffer calculations?
Moles are calculated by multiplying molarity by volume (moles = molarity × liters).
Which form of the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation should you use if given the base dissociation constant (Kb)?
Use pH = pKb + log([conjugate acid]/[weak base]) when Kb is provided.