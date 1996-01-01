Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the pH of a buffer solution containing 0.6 M HF and 0.2 M NaF, given that the Ka of HF is 6.8 × 10⁻⁴?

First, calculate pKa: pKa = -log(6.8 × 10⁻⁴) ≈ 3.17. Use the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation: pH = pKa + log([F⁻]/[HF]) = 3.17 + log(0.2/0.6) = 3.17 + log(0.333) ≈ 3.17 - 0.48 = 2.69. So, the pH is approximately 2.69.