What does Henry's Law state about the solubility of a gas in a liquid? Henry's Law states that the solubility of a gas in a liquid is directly proportional to the partial pressure of the gas above the liquid.

How does increasing the pressure above a liquid affect the solubility of a gas? Increasing the pressure above a liquid increases the solubility of a gas because more gas is forced into the liquid.

Does changing pressure affect the solubility of solids or liquids? No, changes in pressure do not affect the solubility of solids or liquids, only gases.

What happens to the solubility of a gas as temperature increases? As temperature increases, the solubility of a gas decreases because the gas escapes from the liquid.

How does temperature affect the solubility of solids? Increasing temperature increases the solubility of solids, making them dissolve more readily in the solvent.

What is solubility? Solubility is the ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent.