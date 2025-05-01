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Intro to Henry's Law quiz

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  • What does Henry's Law state about the solubility of a gas in a liquid?
    Henry's Law states that the solubility of a gas in a liquid is directly proportional to the partial pressure of the gas above the liquid.
  • How does increasing the pressure above a liquid affect the solubility of a gas?
    Increasing the pressure above a liquid increases the solubility of a gas because more gas is forced into the liquid.
  • Does changing pressure affect the solubility of solids or liquids?
    No, changes in pressure do not affect the solubility of solids or liquids, only gases.
  • What happens to the solubility of a gas as temperature increases?
    As temperature increases, the solubility of a gas decreases because the gas escapes from the liquid.
  • How does temperature affect the solubility of solids?
    Increasing temperature increases the solubility of solids, making them dissolve more readily in the solvent.
  • What is solubility?
    Solubility is the ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent.
  • What is an example of gas solubility decreasing with temperature?
    When water boils and steam escapes, the gas is leaving the liquid, showing decreased solubility.
  • What is the relationship between pressure and gas solubility according to Henry's Law?
    Gas solubility increases as the partial pressure of the gas above the liquid increases.
  • Does Henry's Law apply to solids and liquids?
    No, Henry's Law only applies to gases, not solids or liquids.
  • What happens to a solid's solubility when the temperature is increased?
    A solid's solubility increases when the temperature is increased.
  • Why does gas escape from boiling water?
    Gas escapes from boiling water because higher temperature decreases the solubility of the gas in the liquid.
  • If you increase the pressure on a gas above a liquid, what happens?
    Increasing the pressure forces more gas into the liquid, increasing its solubility.
  • What two factors affect solubility discussed in Henry's Law?
    Pressure and temperature are the two factors that affect solubility in the context of Henry's Law.
  • How does the solubility of a solid change with temperature compared to a gas?
    As temperature increases, solid solubility increases, but gas solubility decreases.
  • What is an everyday example of increased solid solubility with temperature?
    A solid like a rock dissolving more when boiled in water is an example of increased solid solubility with temperature.