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What does Hess's Law allow us to determine in a chemical reaction? Hess's Law allows us to determine the enthalpy change (ΔHrxn) of an overall reaction by summing the enthalpy changes of individual steps. What happens to ΔHrxn if you multiply the coefficients in a thermochemical equation by 2? ΔHrxn must also be multiplied by 2, so the enthalpy change doubles. How does dividing the coefficients in a thermochemical equation by 2 affect ΔHrxn? ΔHrxn must be divided by 2, so the enthalpy change is halved. What effect does reversing a thermochemical equation have on ΔHrxn? Reversing the equation reverses the sign of ΔHrxn; a negative value becomes positive and vice versa. What is a thermochemical equation? A thermochemical equation is a chemical equation that includes the enthalpy of reaction (ΔHrxn). What must you do to ΔHrxn when you manipulate the coefficients of a thermochemical equation? Any change to the coefficients must be applied to ΔHrxn in the same way, such as multiplying or dividing by the same factor. What is the main principle of Hess's Law regarding reaction pathways? The total enthalpy change for a reaction is the same regardless of the pathway, as long as the initial and final conditions are the same. How are intermediate species treated when combining thermochemical equations using Hess's Law? Intermediate species that appear on both sides of the combined reactions are canceled out. Why is Hess's Law useful for reactions that cannot be carried out in a single step? It allows us to calculate the overall enthalpy change by summing the enthalpy changes of multiple steps. What happens to the enthalpy value if a reaction is reversed? The sign of the enthalpy value is reversed; negative becomes positive and positive becomes negative. How do you find the overall ΔHrxn for a reaction using Hess's Law? You add up the enthalpy values of the individual steps to get the overall ΔHrxn. What are reaction intermediates in the context of Hess's Law? Reaction intermediates are species that appear as both reactants and products in combined equations and are canceled out. What is the relationship between a thermochemical equation and its enthalpy of reaction? They are directly proportional; any change to the equation causes the same change in ΔHrxn. What must be true for Hess's Law to apply to a set of reactions? The initial and final conditions must be the same for the overall reaction. What is the result of combining partial reactions according to Hess's Law? Combining partial reactions gives the overall reaction and its associated overall enthalpy change.
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