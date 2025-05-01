What does Hess's Law allow us to determine in a chemical reaction? Hess's Law allows us to determine the enthalpy change (ΔHrxn) of an overall reaction by summing the enthalpy changes of individual steps.

What happens to ΔHrxn if you multiply the coefficients in a thermochemical equation by 2? ΔHrxn must also be multiplied by 2, so the enthalpy change doubles.

How does dividing the coefficients in a thermochemical equation by 2 affect ΔHrxn? ΔHrxn must be divided by 2, so the enthalpy change is halved.

What effect does reversing a thermochemical equation have on ΔHrxn? Reversing the equation reverses the sign of ΔHrxn; a negative value becomes positive and vice versa.

What is a thermochemical equation? A thermochemical equation is a chemical equation that includes the enthalpy of reaction (ΔHrxn).

What must you do to ΔHrxn when you manipulate the coefficients of a thermochemical equation? Any change to the coefficients must be applied to ΔHrxn in the same way, such as multiplying or dividing by the same factor.