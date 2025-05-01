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What is hybridization in chemistry? Hybridization is the mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals, allowing elements to form more bonds and increase stability. Which atomic orbitals typically mix during hybridization? The s and p orbitals typically mix during hybridization, and sometimes d orbitals are included for larger electron groups. How does hybridization relate to molecular shape? Hybridization of the central atom correlates with the number of electron groups, which determines the molecular shape. What is the hybridization for a molecule with two electron groups? The hybridization is sp, meaning one s and one p orbital are mixed, resulting in a linear geometry. How many p orbitals are left unhybridized in sp hybridization? Two p orbitals remain unhybridized when sp hybridization occurs. What is the hybridization for a molecule with three electron groups? The hybridization is sp2, involving one s and two p orbitals, resulting in a trigonal planar geometry. How many p orbitals are left unhybridized in sp2 hybridization? One p orbital remains unhybridized in sp2 hybridization. What is the hybridization for a molecule with four electron groups? The hybridization is sp3, involving one s and three p orbitals, resulting in a tetrahedral geometry. How many unhybridized orbitals are left in sp3 hybridization? There are zero unhybridized orbitals left in sp3 hybridization. What is the hybridization for a molecule with five electron groups? The hybridization is sp3d, involving one s, three p, and one d orbital, resulting in a trigonal bipyramidal geometry. How many d orbitals are left unhybridized in sp3d hybridization? Four d orbitals remain unhybridized in sp3d hybridization. What is the hybridization for a molecule with six electron groups? The hybridization is sp3d2, involving one s, three p, and two d orbitals, resulting in an octahedral geometry. How many d orbitals are left unhybridized in sp3d2 hybridization? Three d orbitals remain unhybridized in sp3d2 hybridization. How can you determine the hybridization of a central atom? Count the number of electron groups around the central atom and match it to the corresponding hybridization type. Why is understanding hybridization important for predicting molecular shapes? Hybridization helps predict which orbitals are involved in bonding and the resulting molecular geometry.
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