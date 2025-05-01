What is hybridization in chemistry? Hybridization is the mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals, allowing elements to form more bonds and increase stability.

Which atomic orbitals typically mix during hybridization? The s and p orbitals typically mix during hybridization, and sometimes d orbitals are included for larger electron groups.

How does hybridization relate to molecular shape? Hybridization of the central atom correlates with the number of electron groups, which determines the molecular shape.

What is the hybridization for a molecule with two electron groups? The hybridization is sp, meaning one s and one p orbital are mixed, resulting in a linear geometry.

How many p orbitals are left unhybridized in sp hybridization? Two p orbitals remain unhybridized when sp hybridization occurs.

What is the hybridization for a molecule with three electron groups? The hybridization is sp2, involving one s and two p orbitals, resulting in a trigonal planar geometry.