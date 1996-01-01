Intermolecular Forces quiz #2 Flashcards
Intermolecular Forces quiz #2
Which are examples of intermolecular forces?
Examples include hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and London dispersion forces.What is the strongest intermolecular force?
Ion-dipole force is the strongest intermolecular force.What types of particles can participate in dipole-dipole interactions?
Polar molecules can participate in dipole-dipole interactions.Why do water and oil not mix?
Water and oil do not mix because water is polar and oil is nonpolar, so their intermolecular forces are incompatible.Which of the following is the type of bond between molecules of water in a beaker of water?
Hydrogen bonds are the type of attraction between water molecules.Which one of the following exhibits dipole-dipole attraction between molecules?
A polar molecule such as SO2 exhibits dipole-dipole attraction between molecules.Which intermolecular force is found in all molecules?
London dispersion forces are found in all molecules.Which of the following compounds exhibits hydrogen bonding?
Compounds with H bonded to F, O, or N, such as NH3, exhibit hydrogen bonding.What is the difference between intramolecular and intermolecular forces?
Intramolecular forces hold atoms together within a molecule; intermolecular forces attract molecules to each other.Which intermolecular force plays a pivotal role in the unique properties of water?
Hydrogen bonding plays a pivotal role in water's unique properties.What types of forces exist between I2 molecules?
I2 molecules experience London dispersion forces.Which of the following have the strongest intermolecular forces?
Ionic compounds dissolved in water have the strongest intermolecular forces (ion-dipole).How do intermolecular forces compare with intramolecular forces in terms of strength?
Intermolecular forces are much weaker than intramolecular forces.Which type of attraction results from the formation of weak momentary dipoles?
London dispersion forces result from weak momentary dipoles.What types of intermolecular forces are found in CH2Cl2?
CH2Cl2 has dipole-dipole and London dispersion forces.Which is the strongest intermolecular forces of attraction between molecules?
Ion-dipole force is the strongest intermolecular force.What is the strongest interparticle force in a sample of solid MgCl2?
Ion-dipole forces are the strongest in MgCl2 when dissolved in water; in solid MgCl2, ionic bonds (intramolecular) dominate.Which is expected to have the largest dispersion forces?
A large, heavy atom or molecule like Xe or I2 is expected to have the largest dispersion forces.Which molecule below has hydrogen bonding?
A molecule with H bonded to O, N, or F, such as H2O, has hydrogen bonding.What type of intermolecular force exists between the permanent dipoles of two polar molecules?
Dipole-dipole forces exist between permanent dipoles of polar molecules.Why are intermolecular forces important?
Intermolecular forces determine physical properties like boiling point, melting point, and solubility.What is the strongest type of intermolecular force present between separate water molecules?
Hydrogen bonding is the strongest intermolecular force between water molecules.What is the strongest type of intermolecular force that would exist between CH4 molecules?
London dispersion forces are the strongest between CH4 molecules.Which of the following bonds must break for water to change from a liquid to a gas?
Intermolecular hydrogen bonds must break for water to vaporize.Which state of matter will have a greater force of intermolecular attraction?
Solids have the greatest force of intermolecular attraction.What name is given to intermolecular forces that occur due to the polarity of two molecules?
Dipole-dipole forces occur due to the polarity of two molecules.What is demonstrated when you see beads of water on a waxed car hood?
High surface tension due to hydrogen bonding is demonstrated.Which of the following substances has the strongest intermolecular forces?
A polar molecule has an uneven distribution of charge; a nonpolar molecule has an even distribution.What type(s) of intermolecular forces are expected between molecules?
London dispersion, dipole-dipole, hydrogen bonding, or ion-dipole forces may be expected depending on the molecules.What is the dominant IMF in a mixture of NH3 and KCl?
Ion-dipole forces are dominant in a mixture of NH3 and KCl.What force in liquids causes surface tension?
Strong intermolecular forces, especially hydrogen bonding, cause surface tension in liquids.Which of the following is the weakest bond or force in the presence of water?
London dispersion forces are the weakest in the presence of water.What is the strongest type of intermolecular force that exists between these two molecules?
The strongest force depends on the molecules; if H is bonded to F, O, or N, hydrogen bonding is strongest.Which substance below has dipole-dipole forces?
A polar molecule such as SO2 has dipole-dipole forces.Which intermolecular force is due to the formation of an instantaneous dipole?
London dispersion forces are due to instantaneous dipoles.Which outcome is a direct result of hydrogen bonding?
High boiling point and high surface tension are direct results of hydrogen bonding.What is the cause of surface tension?
Surface tension is caused by strong intermolecular forces at the liquid's surface.Oil and water are immiscible. Which is the most likely reason?
Oil is nonpolar and water is polar, so their intermolecular forces do not allow mixing.