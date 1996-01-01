Intermolecular Forces quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which are examples of intermolecular forces? Examples include hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and London dispersion forces.

What is the strongest intermolecular force? Ion-dipole force is the strongest intermolecular force.

What types of particles can participate in dipole-dipole interactions? Polar molecules can participate in dipole-dipole interactions.

Why do water and oil not mix? Water and oil do not mix because water is polar and oil is nonpolar, so their intermolecular forces are incompatible.

Which of the following is the type of bond between molecules of water in a beaker of water? Hydrogen bonds are the type of attraction between water molecules.

Which one of the following exhibits dipole-dipole attraction between molecules? A polar molecule such as SO2 exhibits dipole-dipole attraction between molecules.