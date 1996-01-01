Intermolecular Forces quiz #3 Flashcards
Intermolecular Forces quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the strongest interparticle force in a sample of Kr?
London dispersion forces are the strongest in Kr.What types of forces exist between molecules of CS2?
CS2 molecules experience London dispersion forces.What kinds of substances contain ion-dipole forces?
Ion-dipole forces occur in mixtures of ionic compounds and polar solvents, such as NaCl in water.Which of the following affects the vapor pressure of a liquid?
The strength of intermolecular forces affects the vapor pressure of a liquid.Which type of intermolecular attractive force operates between all molecules?
London dispersion forces operate between all molecules.Which of these kinds of interactions are broken when a liquid is converted to a gas?
Intermolecular forces are broken when a liquid is converted to a gas.Why can’t molecules of a covalent compound conduct electricity?
Covalent compounds do not have free ions or electrons to conduct electricity.What are the strongest intermolecular forces between molecules in CH3Cl?
Dipole-dipole forces are the strongest in CH3Cl.Which of the following is the strongest type of intermolecular force?
Ion-dipole force is the strongest type of intermolecular force.Which type of intermolecular interaction exists for all compounds?
London dispersion forces exist for all compounds.What is the strongest type of intermolecular force?
Ion-dipole force is the strongest type of intermolecular force.Which intermolecular force is common to all polar molecules but not nonpolar molecules?
Dipole-dipole forces are common to all polar molecules.Which of the following is true of the intermolecular attractions in liquids?
Intermolecular attractions in liquids are strong enough to hold molecules close together but allow movement.Which type of intermolecular attraction is strongest?
Ion-dipole attraction is the strongest intermolecular force.Which type of intermolecular force is the strongest?
Ion-dipole force is the strongest intermolecular force.Which of the following molecules cannot form hydrogen bonds with an identical molecule?
Methane (CH4) cannot form hydrogen bonds with an identical molecule.Which one of the following substances should exhibit hydrogen bonding in the liquid state?
Water (H2O) should exhibit hydrogen bonding in the liquid state.What is the strongest type of intermolecular force present in CHCl3?
Dipole-dipole forces are the strongest in CHCl3.Which of the following compounds will form hydrogen bonds with a solvent such as ethanol?
Compounds with H bonded to O, N, or F, such as water or ammonia, will form hydrogen bonds with ethanol.Which substance will exhibit hydrogen bonding between molecules?
A substance like NH3 or H2O will exhibit hydrogen bonding between molecules.For which of the following would hydrogen bonding be an important intermolecular force?
Hydrogen bonding is important for H2O, NH3, and HF.Which statement best describes London dispersion forces?
London dispersion forces are weak, temporary attractions due to instantaneous dipoles in all molecules.Which of the following has dispersion forces as its only intermolecular force?
Nonpolar molecules like CH4 have only dispersion forces.What is the strongest intermolecular force between two molecules of water in ice?
Hydrogen bonding is the strongest force between water molecules in ice.Which intermolecular force(s) do the following pairs of molecules experience if mixed together?
Pairs may experience London dispersion, dipole-dipole, hydrogen bonding, or ion-dipole forces depending on their polarity and composition.What types of intermolecular forces are found in SF4?
SF4 has dipole-dipole and London dispersion forces.What is the strongest type of intermolecular force present in H2?
London dispersion forces are the strongest in H2.Which of the following would have the highest boiling point?
A substance with strong hydrogen bonding, such as H2O, would have the highest boiling point.What does the dotted line between the water molecules represent?
The dotted line represents a hydrogen bond, an intermolecular force.Which of the intermolecular forces below occurs between polar molecules?
Dipole-dipole forces occur between polar molecules.Which type of intermolecular attractive force is the strongest?
Ion-dipole force is the strongest intermolecular attractive force.What is the strongest type of van der Waals force that exists between molecules of water?
Hydrogen bonding is the strongest van der Waals force in water.Why does water have such a high surface tension?
Water has high surface tension due to strong hydrogen bonding between molecules.Which bonds are formed when water is converted from a liquid to a solid?
Hydrogen bonds are formed between water molecules when it freezes.What intermolecular forces exist between molecules of ethanol?
Ethanol molecules experience hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and London dispersion forces.Which has the smallest dipole-dipole forces?
Nonpolar molecules, such as CH4, have the smallest dipole-dipole forces.Which type of bonding or intermolecular forces is/are weakest?
London dispersion forces are the weakest intermolecular forces.Which statement about van der Waals forces is true?
Van der Waals forces include London dispersion and dipole-dipole interactions.Which forces include attractive and repulsive interactions?
Van der Waals forces include both attractive and repulsive interactions.Which compound would most likely experience only London dispersion forces between its molecules?
Nonpolar compounds like CH4 experience only London dispersion forces.