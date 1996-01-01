Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intermolecular Forces quiz #3 Flashcards

Intermolecular Forces quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What is the strongest interparticle force in a sample of Kr?
    London dispersion forces are the strongest in Kr.
  • What types of forces exist between molecules of CS2?
    CS2 molecules experience London dispersion forces.
  • What kinds of substances contain ion-dipole forces?
    Ion-dipole forces occur in mixtures of ionic compounds and polar solvents, such as NaCl in water.
  • Which of the following affects the vapor pressure of a liquid?
    The strength of intermolecular forces affects the vapor pressure of a liquid.
  • Which type of intermolecular attractive force operates between all molecules?
    London dispersion forces operate between all molecules.
  • Which of these kinds of interactions are broken when a liquid is converted to a gas?
    Intermolecular forces are broken when a liquid is converted to a gas.
  • Why can’t molecules of a covalent compound conduct electricity?
    Covalent compounds do not have free ions or electrons to conduct electricity.
  • What are the strongest intermolecular forces between molecules in CH3Cl?
    Dipole-dipole forces are the strongest in CH3Cl.
  • Which of the following is the strongest type of intermolecular force?
    Ion-dipole force is the strongest type of intermolecular force.
  • Which type of intermolecular interaction exists for all compounds?
    London dispersion forces exist for all compounds.
  • What is the strongest type of intermolecular force?
    Ion-dipole force is the strongest type of intermolecular force.
  • Which intermolecular force is common to all polar molecules but not nonpolar molecules?
    Dipole-dipole forces are common to all polar molecules.
  • Which of the following is true of the intermolecular attractions in liquids?
    Intermolecular attractions in liquids are strong enough to hold molecules close together but allow movement.
  • Which type of intermolecular attraction is strongest?
    Ion-dipole attraction is the strongest intermolecular force.
  • Which type of intermolecular force is the strongest?
    Ion-dipole force is the strongest intermolecular force.
  • Which of the following molecules cannot form hydrogen bonds with an identical molecule?
    Methane (CH4) cannot form hydrogen bonds with an identical molecule.
  • Which one of the following substances should exhibit hydrogen bonding in the liquid state?
    Water (H2O) should exhibit hydrogen bonding in the liquid state.
  • What is the strongest type of intermolecular force present in CHCl3?
    Dipole-dipole forces are the strongest in CHCl3.
  • Which of the following compounds will form hydrogen bonds with a solvent such as ethanol?
    Compounds with H bonded to O, N, or F, such as water or ammonia, will form hydrogen bonds with ethanol.
  • Which substance will exhibit hydrogen bonding between molecules?
    A substance like NH3 or H2O will exhibit hydrogen bonding between molecules.
  • For which of the following would hydrogen bonding be an important intermolecular force?
    Hydrogen bonding is important for H2O, NH3, and HF.
  • Which statement best describes London dispersion forces?
    London dispersion forces are weak, temporary attractions due to instantaneous dipoles in all molecules.
  • Which of the following has dispersion forces as its only intermolecular force?
    Nonpolar molecules like CH4 have only dispersion forces.
  • What is the strongest intermolecular force between two molecules of water in ice?
    Hydrogen bonding is the strongest force between water molecules in ice.
  • Which intermolecular force(s) do the following pairs of molecules experience if mixed together?
    Pairs may experience London dispersion, dipole-dipole, hydrogen bonding, or ion-dipole forces depending on their polarity and composition.
  • What types of intermolecular forces are found in SF4?
    SF4 has dipole-dipole and London dispersion forces.
  • What is the strongest type of intermolecular force present in H2?
    London dispersion forces are the strongest in H2.
  • Which of the following would have the highest boiling point?
    A substance with strong hydrogen bonding, such as H2O, would have the highest boiling point.
  • What does the dotted line between the water molecules represent?
    The dotted line represents a hydrogen bond, an intermolecular force.
  • Which of the intermolecular forces below occurs between polar molecules?
    Dipole-dipole forces occur between polar molecules.
  • Which type of intermolecular attractive force is the strongest?
    Ion-dipole force is the strongest intermolecular attractive force.
  • What is the strongest type of van der Waals force that exists between molecules of water?
    Hydrogen bonding is the strongest van der Waals force in water.
  • Why does water have such a high surface tension?
    Water has high surface tension due to strong hydrogen bonding between molecules.
  • Which bonds are formed when water is converted from a liquid to a solid?
    Hydrogen bonds are formed between water molecules when it freezes.
  • What intermolecular forces exist between molecules of ethanol?
    Ethanol molecules experience hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and London dispersion forces.
  • Which has the smallest dipole-dipole forces?
    Nonpolar molecules, such as CH4, have the smallest dipole-dipole forces.
  • Which type of bonding or intermolecular forces is/are weakest?
    London dispersion forces are the weakest intermolecular forces.
  • Which statement about van der Waals forces is true?
    Van der Waals forces include London dispersion and dipole-dipole interactions.
  • Which forces include attractive and repulsive interactions?
    Van der Waals forces include both attractive and repulsive interactions.
  • Which compound would most likely experience only London dispersion forces between its molecules?
    Nonpolar compounds like CH4 experience only London dispersion forces.