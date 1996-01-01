Intermolecular Forces quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the strongest interparticle force in a sample of Kr? London dispersion forces are the strongest in Kr.

What types of forces exist between molecules of CS2? CS2 molecules experience London dispersion forces.

What kinds of substances contain ion-dipole forces? Ion-dipole forces occur in mixtures of ionic compounds and polar solvents, such as NaCl in water.

Which of the following affects the vapor pressure of a liquid? The strength of intermolecular forces affects the vapor pressure of a liquid.

Which type of intermolecular attractive force operates between all molecules? London dispersion forces operate between all molecules.

Which of these kinds of interactions are broken when a liquid is converted to a gas? Intermolecular forces are broken when a liquid is converted to a gas.