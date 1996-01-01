Intermolecular Forces quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which substance below has the strongest intermolecular forces? An ionic compound dissolved in water has the strongest intermolecular forces (ion-dipole).

What type(s) of intermolecular forces are expected between PO(OH)3 molecules? PO(OH)3 molecules have hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and London dispersion forces.

Based on intermolecular forces, which compound would have the highest boiling point? A compound with strong hydrogen bonding, such as H2O, would have the highest boiling point.

What is the strongest intermolecular attraction between two molecules of this type? The strongest attraction depends on the molecule; hydrogen bonding if H is bonded to F, O, or N.

Which of these is not an intermolecular force? Covalent bonds are not intermolecular forces.

Why does oil and water not mix? Oil is nonpolar and water is polar, so their intermolecular forces do not allow mixing.