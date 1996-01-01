Intermolecular Forces quiz #4 Flashcards
Intermolecular Forces quiz #4
Which substance below has the strongest intermolecular forces?
An ionic compound dissolved in water has the strongest intermolecular forces (ion-dipole).What type(s) of intermolecular forces are expected between PO(OH)3 molecules?
PO(OH)3 molecules have hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and London dispersion forces.Based on intermolecular forces, which compound would have the highest boiling point?
A compound with strong hydrogen bonding, such as H2O, would have the highest boiling point.What is the strongest intermolecular attraction between two molecules of this type?
The strongest attraction depends on the molecule; hydrogen bonding if H is bonded to F, O, or N.Which of these is not an intermolecular force?
Covalent bonds are not intermolecular forces.Why does oil and water not mix?
Oil is nonpolar and water is polar, so their intermolecular forces do not allow mixing.Which of the forces of molecular attraction is the weakest?
London dispersion forces are the weakest molecular attraction.What type(s) of intermolecular forces are expected between NH3 molecules?
NH3 molecules have hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and London dispersion forces.Intermolecular forces are weakest in which type of compound?
Intermolecular forces are weakest in nonpolar compounds.Which molecules have dipole-dipole forces?
Polar molecules have dipole-dipole forces.Which of the following is a typical value for a hydrogen bond?
A typical hydrogen bond energy is 10–40 kJ/mol.Which of the following is not an example of an intermolecular force?
Ionic and covalent bonds are not examples of intermolecular forces.Which molecule will engage in the strongest dispersion forces?
A large, heavy molecule like I2 will engage in the strongest dispersion forces.Which of the following molecules could form hydrogen bonds with an identical molecule?
Molecules with H bonded to O, N, or F, such as NH3, can form hydrogen bonds with identical molecules.What type of inter-molecular force arises from instantaneous dipole moments?
London dispersion forces arise from instantaneous dipole moments.What are dipole-dipole forces?
Dipole-dipole forces are attractions between polar molecules due to their permanent dipoles.What are dipole-dipole interactions?
Dipole-dipole interactions are attractive forces between polar molecules.Which molecule below would be affected the most by intermolecular forces? CH3OH vs. CH4
CH3OH would be affected the most due to hydrogen bonding.Which of the following is not an intermolecular attraction?
Covalent bonds are not intermolecular attractions.What is the weakest intermolecular force?
London dispersion forces are the weakest intermolecular force.What physically breaks hydrogen bonds between water molecules as ice melts?
Heat energy physically breaks hydrogen bonds as ice melts.Which intermolecular force is the weakest?
London dispersion force is the weakest intermolecular force.What causes dipole-dipole intermolecular forces?
Dipole-dipole forces are caused by attractions between permanent dipoles in polar molecules.Which type of bond must be broken for water to vaporize?
Intermolecular hydrogen bonds must be broken for water to vaporize.Which compound(s) exhibit only London dispersion intermolecular forces?
Nonpolar compounds like CH4 and CCl4 exhibit only London dispersion forces.Which type of interparticle forces leads to compounds with the lowest melting points?
London dispersion forces lead to compounds with the lowest melting points.Which of the following compounds will form hydrogen bonds between its molecules?
Compounds with H bonded to O, N, or F, such as NH3, will form hydrogen bonds between molecules.Which one of the following substances crystallizes as a molecular solid?
A substance like I2 crystallizes as a molecular solid.Which of the following properties indicates the presence of weak intermolecular forces in a liquid?
A low boiling point indicates weak intermolecular forces in a liquid.What types of intermolecular forces are found in H2CO?
H2CO has dipole-dipole and London dispersion forces.Which is the strongest interparticle force in a sample of BrF?
Dipole-dipole forces are the strongest in BrF.Which substances exhibit only London (dispersion) forces?
Nonpolar substances like CH4 and CCl4 exhibit only London dispersion forces.Which molecule will have hydrogen bonding as its strongest type of intermolecular force?
A molecule like CH3OH will have hydrogen bonding as its strongest force.Which is the strongest interparticle force present in a sample of H3PO4?
Hydrogen bonding is the strongest force in H3PO4.Which of the following intermolecular forces is the strongest?
Ion-dipole force is the strongest intermolecular force.Which of the following molecules will not participate in dipole-dipole interactions?
Nonpolar molecules like CH4 will not participate in dipole-dipole interactions.What is the strongest type of intermolecular force present in CHF3?
Dipole-dipole forces are the strongest in CHF3.Which molecule will experience hydrogen bonding with like molecules?
A molecule like NH3 will experience hydrogen bonding with like molecules.What is required for dipole-dipole forces to exist between two molecules?
Both molecules must be polar for dipole-dipole forces to exist.What is the strongest type of intermolecular force of attraction present in C3H8?
London dispersion forces are the strongest in C3H8.