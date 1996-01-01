Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intermolecular Forces quiz #5 Flashcards

Intermolecular Forces quiz #5
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What types of intermolecular forces are found in CH4?
    CH4 has only London dispersion forces.
  • What type(s) of intermolecular forces are expected between H2O molecules?
    H2O molecules have hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and London dispersion forces.
  • Which of the following compounds would have the strongest intermolecular forces?
    An ionic compound dissolved in water has the strongest intermolecular forces (ion-dipole).
  • What are the weakest attractions between molecules?
    London dispersion forces are the weakest attractions between molecules.
  • What types of forces exist between molecules of CO2?
    CO2 molecules experience London dispersion forces.
  • Which intermolecular forces exist between two CH4 molecules?
    London dispersion forces exist between two CH4 molecules.
  • Which attractive force is the weakest force between molecules?
    London dispersion force is the weakest between molecules.
  • In which of the following liquids do the intermolecular forces include dipole-dipole forces?
    Polar liquids like CH3Cl include dipole-dipole forces.
  • Which molecule will have dipole-dipole forces with like molecules?
    A polar molecule like SO2 will have dipole-dipole forces with like molecules.
  • Which compound is capable of dipole–dipole interactions?
    Polar compounds like CH3Cl are capable of dipole–dipole interactions.
  • Which type of intermolecular force is the weakest?
    London dispersion force is the weakest intermolecular force.
  • Which intermolecular force is present in all condensed phases?
    London dispersion forces are present in all condensed phases.
  • Which molecules exhibit only London (dispersion) forces?
    Nonpolar molecules like CH4 and CCl4 exhibit only London dispersion forces.
  • Which physical property demonstrates strong intermolecular forces?
    A high boiling point demonstrates strong intermolecular forces.
  • Which molecules can form hydrogen bonds with water?
    Molecules with H bonded to O, N, or F, such as NH3 and HF, can form hydrogen bonds with water.
  • Which of the substances have polar interactions (dipole–dipole forces) between molecules?
    Polar substances like SO2 and CH3Cl have dipole–dipole forces.
  • What is the strongest type of intermolecular force of attraction present in CH3OH?
    Hydrogen bonding is the strongest force in CH3OH.
  • Which of the following states of matter would have stronger intermolecular forces at work?
    Solids have stronger intermolecular forces at work than liquids or gases.
  • Why does a comet's tail point away from the sun?
    This is unrelated to intermolecular forces; revise: Why do water molecules in a comet's tail remain together? Due to intermolecular forces such as hydrogen bonding.
  • Which object absorbs the most visible light?
    This is unrelated to intermolecular forces; revise: Which type of intermolecular force is responsible for the high surface tension of water? Hydrogen bonding.
  • What intermolecular forces are present between two molecules of CH3CH2SH?
    CH3CH2SH molecules have dipole-dipole and London dispersion forces.
  • Which of the following compounds can form intermolecular hydrogen bonds?
    Compounds with H bonded to O, N, or F, such as NH3 and H2O, can form intermolecular hydrogen bonds.
  • Which of the following is true regarding the origin of dipole forces between molecules?
    Dipole forces originate from the attraction between permanent dipoles in polar molecules.
  • Which diagram best shows a set of polar molecules interacting through dipole–dipole interactions?
    A diagram showing molecules with opposite partial charges aligned and attracted to each other best represents dipole–dipole interactions.
  • Rank the following based on increasing intermolecular forces: C2H6
    C2H6 has only London dispersion forces, which are weak compared to polar or hydrogen-bonding molecules.
  • Which of the following best represents dipole-dipole forces between these two CH3CH2OCH3 molecules?
    A diagram showing the positive end of one molecule attracted to the negative end of another represents dipole-dipole forces.
  • Which of the substances has polar interactions (dipole–dipole forces) between molecules?
    Polar substances like CH3Cl and SO2 have dipole–dipole forces.
  • Which of the following pairs is arranged with the particle of higher polarizability listed first?
    A larger, heavier atom or molecule is more polarizable, such as I2 before F2.
  • Which of the following statements correctly describe dipole-dipole forces? Select all that apply.
    Dipole-dipole forces occur between polar molecules and are stronger than dispersion forces but weaker than hydrogen bonding.
  • Which of the following could enter into H-bonding interactions with water?
    Molecules with H bonded to O, N, or F, such as NH3 and HF, can enter into H-bonding with water.
  • What intermolecular forces are important for the molecule below? [check all that apply.]
    Depending on the molecule, possible forces include London dispersion, dipole-dipole, and hydrogen bonding.
  • Which statement best describes the ion-dipole interaction occurring when KI is dissolved in water?
    Ion-dipole interactions occur between K+ or I- ions and the polar water molecules.
  • Which ranks these materials by the attraction between their atoms from the weakest to the strongest?
    London dispersion < dipole-dipole < hydrogen bonding < ion-dipole.
  • Which force keeps molecules in a fluid together: weak electromagnetic or strong nuclear?
    Weak electromagnetic (intermolecular) forces keep molecules in a fluid together.
  • Which property is responsible for the fact that water and oil do not mix?
    Polarity is responsible for water and oil not mixing.
  • Which of the following effects is produced by the high surface tension of water?
    Water forms beads on surfaces due to high surface tension.
  • What intermolecular forces are present in pure samples of both CH3F and CF4?
    CH3F has dipole-dipole and dispersion forces; CF4 has only dispersion forces.
  • Ammonia and hydrogen fluoride both have unusually high boiling points due to _____
    Hydrogen bonding.
  • Classify each substance based on the intermolecular forces present in that substance.
    Substances may have London dispersion, dipole-dipole, hydrogen bonding, or ion-dipole forces depending on their structure.
  • There are attractive forces between atoms of liquids with a high viscosity.
    Liquids with high viscosity have strong intermolecular forces.