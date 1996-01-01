Intermolecular Forces quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What types of intermolecular forces are found in CH4? CH4 has only London dispersion forces.

What type(s) of intermolecular forces are expected between H2O molecules? H2O molecules have hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and London dispersion forces.

Which of the following compounds would have the strongest intermolecular forces? An ionic compound dissolved in water has the strongest intermolecular forces (ion-dipole).

What are the weakest attractions between molecules? London dispersion forces are the weakest attractions between molecules.

What types of forces exist between molecules of CO2? CO2 molecules experience London dispersion forces.

Which intermolecular forces exist between two CH4 molecules? London dispersion forces exist between two CH4 molecules.