Intermolecular Forces quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Water has surface tension because Water has surface tension because of strong hydrogen bonding between molecules.

Which term identifies a type of intermolecular force? Dipole-dipole is a type of intermolecular force.

____ ____ force is the type of intermolecular force that would be present between molecules of Cl2. London dispersion force is present between Cl2 molecules.

Based on table H, which compound has the strongest intermolecular forces at 60 kPa? The compound with the lowest vapor pressure at 60 kPa has the strongest intermolecular forces.

What intermolecular forces are present between two molecules of CH3CF3? CH3CF3 molecules have dipole-dipole and London dispersion forces.

The strongest intermolecular force is ____ ____. Ion-dipole.