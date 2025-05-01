What variables are commonly used to represent internal energy? Internal energy is commonly represented by delta E or delta U.

What does internal energy encompass within a system? Internal energy encompasses the total kinetic and potential energy within a system.

What is the formula for calculating internal energy? The formula for internal energy is delta E = Q + W, where Q is heat and W is work.

In what units can internal energy be measured? Internal energy can be measured in joules or kilojoules.

What does Q represent in the internal energy equation? Q represents heat in the internal energy equation.

What does W represent in the internal energy equation? W represents work in the internal energy equation.