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What variables are commonly used to represent internal energy? Internal energy is commonly represented by delta E or delta U. What does internal energy encompass within a system? Internal energy encompasses the total kinetic and potential energy within a system. What is the formula for calculating internal energy? The formula for internal energy is delta E = Q + W, where Q is heat and W is work. In what units can internal energy be measured? Internal energy can be measured in joules or kilojoules. What does Q represent in the internal energy equation? Q represents heat in the internal energy equation. What does W represent in the internal energy equation? W represents work in the internal energy equation. What is the formula for work involving pressure and volume? Work is calculated as W = -PΔV, where P is pressure and ΔV is change in volume. What units are used for pressure and volume in the work formula? Pressure is measured in atmospheres and volume in liters. How do you convert work from liters-atmospheres to joules? Multiply the value in liters-atmospheres by 101.325 to convert it to joules. What is enthalpy and what variable represents it? Enthalpy is the amount of heat released or absorbed during a chemical reaction and is represented by delta H. At constant pressure, how are enthalpy and heat related? At constant pressure, enthalpy (delta H) is equal to heat (Q). What is the significance of the negative sign in the work formula? The negative sign indicates that work done by the system results in a loss of internal energy. What should you do if work is given in liters-atmospheres? Use the conversion factor 101.325 to convert liters-atmospheres to joules. What are the two main components that contribute to internal energy change? The two main components are heat (Q) and work (W). Why is it important to memorize the formulas for internal energy and work? These formulas are essential for quizzes and exams and are fundamental to understanding energy changes in chemical processes.
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