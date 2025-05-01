What is an ion? An ion is an atom that has gained or lost electrons, resulting in a net electrical charge.

What happens to an atom when it loses electrons? When an atom loses electrons, it becomes a positively charged ion called a cation.

What is a cation? A cation is a positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons.

What happens to an atom when it gains electrons? When an atom gains electrons, it becomes a negatively charged ion called an anion.

What is an anion? An anion is a negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains electrons.

Does the atomic number change when an ion is formed? No, the atomic number, which is the number of protons, remains unchanged during ion formation.