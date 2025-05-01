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What is an ion? An ion is an atom that has gained or lost electrons, resulting in a net electrical charge. What happens to an atom when it loses electrons? When an atom loses electrons, it becomes a positively charged ion called a cation. What is a cation? A cation is a positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons. What happens to an atom when it gains electrons? When an atom gains electrons, it becomes a negatively charged ion called an anion. What is an anion? An anion is a negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains electrons. Does the atomic number change when an ion is formed? No, the atomic number, which is the number of protons, remains unchanged during ion formation. How does a neutral boron atom become a boron cation with a +3 charge? A neutral boron atom becomes a boron cation with a +3 charge by losing three electrons. How does a neutral oxygen atom become an oxygen anion with a -2 charge? A neutral oxygen atom becomes an oxygen anion with a -2 charge by gaining two electrons. What is the charge of a neutral atom? A neutral atom has no net charge because it has equal numbers of protons and electrons. What does the term 'isoelectronic' mean? Isoelectronic refers to elements or ions that have the same number of electrons. What is the relationship between protons and electrons in a neutral atom? In a neutral atom, the number of protons equals the number of electrons. What subatomic particles change when an ion is formed? Only the number of electrons changes when an ion is formed; protons and neutrons remain the same. How do you calculate the charge of an ion? The charge of an ion is calculated by subtracting the number of electrons from the number of protons. What is the charge of a boron ion with 5 protons and 2 electrons? The charge is +3, because 5 protons minus 2 electrons equals +3. What is the charge of an oxygen ion with 8 protons and 10 electrons? The charge is -2, because 8 protons minus 10 electrons equals -2.
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