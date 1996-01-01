Ions quiz #10 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

When forming a compound, sodium loses electrons. What ion does it form? Sodium forms Na+.

How many protons are in an ion with 86 electrons and a -1 charge? It has 85 protons (At-).

How does an atom become a positive or a negative ion? By losing electrons (positive) or gaining electrons (negative).

Which of the following has a positive charge? Cations, such as Na+, have a positive charge.

Which two particles would be attracted to each other? A cation and an anion would be attracted to each other.

What is the charge of a single chloride ion? A single chloride ion has a -1 charge.