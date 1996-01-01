Skip to main content
General Chemistry
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Ions quiz #10 Flashcards
Back
Ions quiz #10
You can tap to flip the card.
When forming a compound, sodium loses electrons. What ion does it form?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
When forming a compound, sodium loses electrons. What ion does it form?
Sodium forms Na+.
Track progress
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
Related flashcards
Related practice
Recommended videos
Guided course
01:36
Atoms vs. Ions
Jules
4771
views
56
rank
Guided course
06:17
Ion Formation
Jules
4009
views
54
rank
Guided course
02:22
Cation Subatomic Particles Example
Jules
5005
views
82
rank
Terms in this set (40)
Hide definitions
When forming a compound, sodium loses electrons. What ion does it form?
Sodium forms Na+.
How many protons are in an ion with 86 electrons and a -1 charge?
It has 85 protons (At-).
How does an atom become a positive or a negative ion?
By losing electrons (positive) or gaining electrons (negative).
Which of the following has a positive charge?
Cations, such as Na+, have a positive charge.
Which two particles would be attracted to each other?
A cation and an anion would be attracted to each other.
What is the charge of a single chloride ion?
A single chloride ion has a -1 charge.
What is the charge of the proton?
A proton has a +1 charge.
What is a positive ion? What is a negative ion?
A positive ion is a cation; a negative ion is an anion.
What is a positive ion?
A positive ion is called a cation.
What are the two ions present in ocean water?
Na+ and Cl- are the two main ions.
What are negatively or positively charged particles called?
They are called ions.
What do we call it when an object has more protons than electrons?
It is called a cation.
An atom that is ionized must have which of the following?
An unequal number of protons and electrons.
What would be required for magnesium to form the ion Mg2+?
Magnesium must lose two electrons.
What ion is formed when an atom of mercury (Hg) loses two electrons?
Hg2+ is formed.
What could be done to change this carbide ion to a neutral carbon atom?
Remove four electrons from the carbide ion (C4-).
What is the charge of a cation?
A cation has a positive charge.
What is the net charge of an ion that has 11 protons?
If it has 10 electrons, the charge is +1.
What is the difference between a cation and an anion?
A cation is positive; an anion is negative.
What ion is formed when an atom of magnesium (Mg) loses two electrons?
Mg2+ is formed.
Which of these ions is most likely to be leached from the soil?
Nitrate (NO3-) is commonly leached from soil.
What would the name of S2- be?
S2- is called the sulfide ion.
Which ions (with correct charges) are present in an aqueous solution of ZnCl2?
Zn2+ and Cl- ions are present.
What can you say about the species XO- that is dissociated from HXO in solution?
XO- is an anion.
When an atom is charged, what is it called?
It is called an ion.
What ion is most closely associated with bases: ammonium, hydroxide, carbonate, or hydrogen?
Hydroxide (OH-) is most closely associated with bases.
What is the charge of the metal in [Fe(NH3)2Br4]2–? Omit the + sign.
The charge is 2.
What is the charge on chromium in [Cr(NH3)3Br3]?
The charge on chromium is +3.
Which ions have ten electrons in the outermost subshell?
Na+, F-, and Ne have ten electrons in the outermost shell.
What is the process whereby an ion is formed?
Ionization is the process of forming ions.
What term refers to the separation of an atom or molecule into positive and negative ions?
Ionization refers to this separation.
Aluminum is a group 3A metal. Which ion does Al typically form?
Aluminum typically forms Al3+.
If my charge becomes 2+, what does that say about me?
You are a cation with a +2 charge.
Which condition produces an anion?
Gaining electrons produces an anion.
What occurs when a magnesium atom becomes a magnesium ion?
It loses two electrons to become Mg2+.
What species is represented by the following information: p+ = 12, n = 14, e- = 10?
Mg2+ ion with mass number 26.
How many electrons are in Rb+?
Rb+ has 36 electrons.
How did this sodium atom get a positive (+1) charge?
It lost one electron.
An atom or a molecule with either a positive or negative charge is referred to as a(n)?
It is called an ion.
The net charge on an atom of a given element changes as ______ are added or removed.
Electrons are added or removed.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.