Ions quiz #11 Flashcards

A hydrogen ion, formed during the dissociation of water, has a charge of which of the following? +1.

An atom or a molecule with either a positive or negative charge is called a(n)? It is called an ion.

A positively charged ion that makes a solution acidic is called? Hydronium ion (H3O+).

Determine the number of protons and electrons in N3-. N3- has 7 protons and 10 electrons.

A positively charged ion has one or more __. It has one or more fewer electrons than protons.

The oxygen has a ______ charge and the hydrogens a ________ charge in water. Oxygen has a partial negative charge; hydrogens have partial positive charges.