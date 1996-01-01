Ions quiz #11 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Ions quiz #11
Back
Ions quiz #11
A hydrogen ion, formed during the dissociation of water, has a charge of which of the following?
A hydrogen ion, formed during the dissociation of water, has a charge of which of the following?
+1.
A hydrogen ion, formed during the dissociation of water, has a charge of which of the following?
+1.
An atom or a molecule with either a positive or negative charge is called a(n)?
It is called an ion.
A positively charged ion that makes a solution acidic is called?
Hydronium ion (H3O+).
Determine the number of protons and electrons in N3-.
N3- has 7 protons and 10 electrons.
A positively charged ion has one or more __.
It has one or more fewer electrons than protons.
The oxygen has a ______ charge and the hydrogens a ________ charge in water.
Oxygen has a partial negative charge; hydrogens have partial positive charges.
A positive ion forms when an atom ______.
Loses electrons.
In order to have a positive charge, an atom must have ________.
More protons than electrons.
A cation has a net charge, while an anion has a net charge.
A cation has a positive net charge; an anion has a negative net charge.
What is the charge on the silver ion in AgMnO4?
The charge on silver is +1.
After the transfer of the electron, sodium will form an ion with __________.
A +1 charge.
A cation of +2 indicates that an element has?
Lost two electrons.
When a Mg2+ ion becomes a Mg atom, the radius increases because the Mg2+ ion?
Mg2+ has fewer electrons, so gaining electrons increases its radius.
An ion that consists of 7 protons, 6 neutrons, and 11 electrons has a net charge of ________.
-4.
What is the charge of the metal in [Fe(NH3)2Br4]2–? Omit the + sign.
2.
If N gains two electrons, which of the following elements would it be isoelectronic with?
Fluorine (F-).
Will Ca gain electrons to form an ion?
No, Ca loses electrons to form Ca2+.
What is the atomic number of the cation formed in the reaction in the illustration?
The atomic number is the same as the neutral atom; it does not change.
If an unknown monatomic ion with a 3- charge has 10 electrons, what is the formula for that ion?
N3-.
Ions are described as ________ if they have the same number of electrons.
Isoelectronic.
A cation is an element that _____ one or more electrons to form _____ ions.
Loses; positive.
An atom or a molecule with either a positive or negative charge is referred to as a(n) .
Ion.
An anion has a(n) _____ charge.
Negative.
Sulfur readily forms the following monatomic ion:
S2-.
An atom of magnesium has lost two electrons. It is known as a(n) ________.
Mg2+ ion (cation).
Sodium is much more apt to exist as a cation than is chlorine. This is because ________.
Sodium more easily loses an electron to form Na+.
When an atom that has no charge loses two electrons, it becomes a?
A cation with a +2 charge.
A magnesium ion is _____ than a sodium ion.
Smaller, due to higher charge and similar electron configuration.
An anion always?
Has more electrons than protons.
A sodium cation is _____ than a sodium atom.
Smaller.
Atoms with the same number of protons but with different electrical charges _____.
Are different ions of the same element.
When electrons are removed from the outermost shell of a calcium atom, the atom becomes?
A Ca2+ cation.
To become positively charged, an atom must:
Lose electrons.
What is the charge of nitrate?
Nitrate (NO3-) has a -1 charge.
When electrons are lost, a _____ ion is formed. When electrons are gained, a _____ ion is formed.
Cation; anion.
Nonmetallic elements form ions by _____ valence electrons to complete their outer shell.
Gaining.
When electrons are lost, a _____ ion is formed.
Cation.
When an atom loses an electron it becomes a?
Cation.
What is the charge of aluminum?
Aluminum forms Al3+ with a +3 charge.
An atom or group of bonded atoms that has a positive or negative charge is called a/an?
Ion.
