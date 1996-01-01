Ions quiz #12 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Ions quiz #12
Ions quiz #12
Is sulfur a cation or anion?
Is sulfur a cation or anion?
Sulfur is an anion (S2-).
Terms in this set (22)
Is sulfur a cation or anion?
Sulfur is an anion (S2-).
What is the O with a line through it (O2-)?
It is the oxide ion.
After the transfer of electrons, calcium becomes an ion with a charge of?
+2.
What is the charge of copper in Cu?
Copper can have +1 or +2 charge depending on the compound.
What are the cation and anion in (NH4)2O?
Cation: NH4+; Anion: O2-.
Match each ion with the noble gas whose electron configuration it shares.
Na+ and Ne; Cl- and Ar; I- and Xe.
What are the cation and anion in NH4Br?
Cation: NH4+; Anion: Br-.
What are the cation and anion in NH4F?
Cation: NH4+; Anion: F-.
The ions formed when MgI2 dissociates in water are?
Mg2+ and I-.
What are the cation and anion in CrO2?
Cation: Cr4+; Anion: O2-.
Which statement is true of all atoms that are anions?
They have more electrons than protons.
The ions formed when CH3OH dissociates in water are?
CH3OH does not dissociate into ions in water.
The ions formed when Sr(CH3COO)2 dissociates in water are?
Sr2+ and CH3COO-.
An ion could be?
An ion could be a cation or an anion.
An atom has nine protons and ten electrons. This makes it:
An anion with a -1 charge (F-).
What is IF4+?
IF4+ is a cation formed from iodine tetrafluoride.
An atom or group of atoms that has a positive or negative charge.
Is called an ion.
When water ionizes, it produces a ion with a positive charge and a ion with a negative charge.
It produces H+ (or H3O+) and OH-.
If calcium ions each of which has a charge of?
Ca2+ ions each have a +2 charge.
What are the cation and anion in MnCl4?
Cation: Mn4+; Anion: Cl-.
Determine which ions are present in each of the compounds.
Identify the cation and anion for each compound based on its formula.
What are the cation and anion in Cr3(PO4)4?
Cation: Cr4+; Anion: PO4^3-.
