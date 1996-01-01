Skip to main content
Ions quiz #12 Flashcards

Ions quiz #12
  • Is sulfur a cation or anion?
    Sulfur is an anion (S2-).
  • What is the O with a line through it (O2-)?
    It is the oxide ion.
  • After the transfer of electrons, calcium becomes an ion with a charge of?
    +2.
  • What is the charge of copper in Cu?
    Copper can have +1 or +2 charge depending on the compound.
  • What are the cation and anion in (NH4)2O?
    Cation: NH4+; Anion: O2-.
  • Match each ion with the noble gas whose electron configuration it shares.
    Na+ and Ne; Cl- and Ar; I- and Xe.
  • What are the cation and anion in NH4Br?
    Cation: NH4+; Anion: Br-.
  • What are the cation and anion in NH4F?
    Cation: NH4+; Anion: F-.
  • The ions formed when MgI2 dissociates in water are?
    Mg2+ and I-.
  • What are the cation and anion in CrO2?
    Cation: Cr4+; Anion: O2-.
  • Which statement is true of all atoms that are anions?
    They have more electrons than protons.
  • The ions formed when CH3OH dissociates in water are?
    CH3OH does not dissociate into ions in water.
  • The ions formed when Sr(CH3COO)2 dissociates in water are?
    Sr2+ and CH3COO-.
  • An ion could be?
    An ion could be a cation or an anion.
  • An atom has nine protons and ten electrons. This makes it:
    An anion with a -1 charge (F-).
  • What is IF4+?
    IF4+ is a cation formed from iodine tetrafluoride.
  • An atom or group of atoms that has a positive or negative charge.
    Is called an ion.
  • When water ionizes, it produces a ion with a positive charge and a ion with a negative charge.
    It produces H+ (or H3O+) and OH-.
  • If calcium ions each of which has a charge of?
    Ca2+ ions each have a +2 charge.
  • What are the cation and anion in MnCl4?
    Cation: Mn4+; Anion: Cl-.
  • Determine which ions are present in each of the compounds.
    Identify the cation and anion for each compound based on its formula.
  • What are the cation and anion in Cr3(PO4)4?
    Cation: Cr4+; Anion: PO4^3-.