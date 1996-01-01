Ions quiz #12 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 22 ) Hide definitions

Is sulfur a cation or anion? Sulfur is an anion (S2-).

What is the O with a line through it (O2-)? It is the oxide ion.

After the transfer of electrons, calcium becomes an ion with a charge of? +2.

What is the charge of copper in Cu? Copper can have +1 or +2 charge depending on the compound.

What are the cation and anion in (NH4)2O? Cation: NH4+; Anion: O2-.

Match each ion with the noble gas whose electron configuration it shares. Na+ and Ne; Cl- and Ar; I- and Xe.