Ions quiz #3 Flashcards

What is the charge of the hydrogen atoms due to the unequal pull of electrons in a polar bond? Hydrogen atoms have a partial positive charge (δ+) in a polar bond.

What is the difference between an atom and an ion? An atom is neutral with equal numbers of protons and electrons, while an ion has gained or lost electrons and carries a net charge.

How many hydroxide ions are bonded to each aluminum ion in aluminum hydroxide? Three hydroxide ions are bonded to each aluminum ion.

What is the charge on a hydronium ion? The charge on a hydronium ion (H3O+) is +1.

An atom X has three electrons in its outermost shell. Which ion will most likely be formed by X? X will most likely form a 3+ cation by losing three electrons.

What must happen to an atom of magnesium in order to become a magnesium ion (Mg2+)? A magnesium atom must lose two electrons to become Mg2+.