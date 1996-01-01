Skip to main content
Ions quiz #4 Flashcards
Ions quiz #4
How does a chlorine atom become a negatively charged ion?
How does a chlorine atom become a negatively charged ion?
Chlorine gains one electron to become Cl-.
Terms in this set (40)
Hide definitions
How does a chlorine atom become a negatively charged ion?
Chlorine gains one electron to become Cl-.
Which of these are examples of ions?
Na+, Cl-, SO4^2-, and Mg2+ are examples of ions.
When an atom loses electrons, what type of ion does it become?
It becomes a cation.
What type of element makes a positive cation?
Metals make positive cations.
How many electrons would a neutral chlorine atom need to gain or lose to become an ion?
A chlorine atom needs to gain one electron to become Cl-.
What type of charge do cations hold?
Cations hold a positive charge.
What are cations?
Cations are positively charged ions formed by losing electrons.
How many protons and electrons are found in a Se2- ion?
Se2- has 34 protons and 36 electrons.
Which of the following elements does not form a monatomic ion?
Noble gases typically do not form monatomic ions.
Which is not true of the Sc3+ ion?
Sc3+ does not have the same number of electrons as a neutral scandium atom.
What is the charge of an oxygen ion?
An oxygen ion (O2-) has a charge of -2.
Do the positive ions tend to be metals or nonmetals?
Positive ions (cations) tend to be metals.
Which of the following is an ion?
Na+, Cl-, and SO4^2- are ions.
Why are cations positive?
Cations are positive because they have lost electrons.
What is the formula of the ion formed when potassium achieves noble-gas electron configuration?
K+ is the formula for the potassium ion.
What happens when an atom loses an electron?
It becomes a positively charged ion (cation).
If an element gives away an electron, what type of ion does it become?
It becomes a cation.
What type of charge does a cation have?
A cation has a positive charge.
What are the charges on the copper and phosphide ions in copper phosphide?
Copper is +1 or +2; phosphide is -3.
How does an atom become an anion?
An atom becomes an anion by gaining electrons.
What is the charge of an ion that has 8 protons?
The charge depends on the number of electrons; if it has 10 electrons, the charge is -2.
What are anions?
Anions are negatively charged ions formed by gaining electrons.
What is the charge of an atom that has gained one electron?
It has a charge of -1.
What type of element is most likely to form a cation?
Metals are most likely to form cations.
How many magnesium ions will you need to have a neutral ionic compound with one sulfate ion?
You need two Mg2+ ions to balance one SO4^2- ion.
Sulfur can form ions with a charge. Is it a cation or an anion?
Sulfur forms anions.
How are ions different from atoms?
Ions have a net charge due to unequal numbers of protons and electrons; atoms are neutral.
Which of the following tends to form anions when bonding with other elements?
Nonmetals tend to form anions.
What type of elements typically become positively charged ions?
Metals typically become positively charged ions (cations).
What is the charge on a cation?
A cation has a positive charge.
How many electrons are present in a phosphorus 2+ ion?
A P2+ ion has 13 electrons.
Why do anions form?
Anions form when atoms gain electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration.
What is the charge of a sodium ion?
A sodium ion (Na+) has a charge of +1.
What is the charge of an atom with 15 protons?
The charge depends on the number of electrons; if it has 18 electrons, the charge is -3.
Is a charge indicated on neutral atoms?
No, neutral atoms have no net charge.
How does a cation differ from an anion?
A cation is positively charged (lost electrons); an anion is negatively charged (gained electrons).
Which of the following elements will form a cation?
Sodium (Na) will form a cation.
What ion does sulfur form in a compound?
Sulfur forms the S2- ion.
What is the charge on the hydronium ion?
The charge on the hydronium ion is +1.
What is the difference between an ion and an atom?
An atom is neutral; an ion has a net charge due to unequal numbers of protons and electrons.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.