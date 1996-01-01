Ions quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How does a chlorine atom become a negatively charged ion? Chlorine gains one electron to become Cl-.

Which of these are examples of ions? Na+, Cl-, SO4^2-, and Mg2+ are examples of ions.

When an atom loses electrons, what type of ion does it become? It becomes a cation.

What type of element makes a positive cation? Metals make positive cations.

How many electrons would a neutral chlorine atom need to gain or lose to become an ion? A chlorine atom needs to gain one electron to become Cl-.

What type of charge do cations hold? Cations hold a positive charge.