Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Ions quiz #4 Flashcards

Ions quiz #4
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • How does a chlorine atom become a negatively charged ion?
    Chlorine gains one electron to become Cl-.
  • Which of these are examples of ions?
    Na+, Cl-, SO4^2-, and Mg2+ are examples of ions.
  • When an atom loses electrons, what type of ion does it become?
    It becomes a cation.
  • What type of element makes a positive cation?
    Metals make positive cations.
  • How many electrons would a neutral chlorine atom need to gain or lose to become an ion?
    A chlorine atom needs to gain one electron to become Cl-.
  • What type of charge do cations hold?
    Cations hold a positive charge.
  • What are cations?
    Cations are positively charged ions formed by losing electrons.
  • How many protons and electrons are found in a Se2- ion?
    Se2- has 34 protons and 36 electrons.
  • Which of the following elements does not form a monatomic ion?
    Noble gases typically do not form monatomic ions.
  • Which is not true of the Sc3+ ion?
    Sc3+ does not have the same number of electrons as a neutral scandium atom.
  • What is the charge of an oxygen ion?
    An oxygen ion (O2-) has a charge of -2.
  • Do the positive ions tend to be metals or nonmetals?
    Positive ions (cations) tend to be metals.
  • Which of the following is an ion?
    Na+, Cl-, and SO4^2- are ions.
  • Why are cations positive?
    Cations are positive because they have lost electrons.
  • What is the formula of the ion formed when potassium achieves noble-gas electron configuration?
    K+ is the formula for the potassium ion.
  • What happens when an atom loses an electron?
    It becomes a positively charged ion (cation).
  • If an element gives away an electron, what type of ion does it become?
    It becomes a cation.
  • What type of charge does a cation have?
    A cation has a positive charge.
  • What are the charges on the copper and phosphide ions in copper phosphide?
    Copper is +1 or +2; phosphide is -3.
  • How does an atom become an anion?
    An atom becomes an anion by gaining electrons.
  • What is the charge of an ion that has 8 protons?
    The charge depends on the number of electrons; if it has 10 electrons, the charge is -2.
  • What are anions?
    Anions are negatively charged ions formed by gaining electrons.
  • What is the charge of an atom that has gained one electron?
    It has a charge of -1.
  • What type of element is most likely to form a cation?
    Metals are most likely to form cations.
  • How many magnesium ions will you need to have a neutral ionic compound with one sulfate ion?
    You need two Mg2+ ions to balance one SO4^2- ion.
  • Sulfur can form ions with a charge. Is it a cation or an anion?
    Sulfur forms anions.
  • How are ions different from atoms?
    Ions have a net charge due to unequal numbers of protons and electrons; atoms are neutral.
  • Which of the following tends to form anions when bonding with other elements?
    Nonmetals tend to form anions.
  • What type of elements typically become positively charged ions?
    Metals typically become positively charged ions (cations).
  • What is the charge on a cation?
    A cation has a positive charge.
  • How many electrons are present in a phosphorus 2+ ion?
    A P2+ ion has 13 electrons.
  • Why do anions form?
    Anions form when atoms gain electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration.
  • What is the charge of a sodium ion?
    A sodium ion (Na+) has a charge of +1.
  • What is the charge of an atom with 15 protons?
    The charge depends on the number of electrons; if it has 18 electrons, the charge is -3.
  • Is a charge indicated on neutral atoms?
    No, neutral atoms have no net charge.
  • How does a cation differ from an anion?
    A cation is positively charged (lost electrons); an anion is negatively charged (gained electrons).
  • Which of the following elements will form a cation?
    Sodium (Na) will form a cation.
  • What ion does sulfur form in a compound?
    Sulfur forms the S2- ion.
  • What is the charge on the hydronium ion?
    The charge on the hydronium ion is +1.
  • What is the difference between an ion and an atom?
    An atom is neutral; an ion has a net charge due to unequal numbers of protons and electrons.