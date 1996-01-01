Ions quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is a cation? What is an anion? A cation is a positively charged ion; an anion is a negatively charged ion.

How many electrons are in Br-? Br- has 36 electrons.

How many electrons may you remove at one time from an atom? You may remove as many electrons as needed to form the desired ion, depending on the atom's electron configuration.

Which one of the atoms shown would be most likely to form an anion with a charge of -1? Halogens (Group 17 elements) are most likely to form -1 anions.

How does an anion form? An anion forms when an atom gains electrons.

Which of the following describes a molecule that had an electron removed? It is a cation.