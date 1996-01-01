Ions quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Indium has a charge of -3. How many protons and how many electrons does it have? Indium has 49 protons and 52 electrons.

Which one of these elements will readily form an ion with a 1- charge in an ionic compound? Chlorine will readily form a 1- ion.

What is an oxide ion? An oxide ion is O2-, formed when oxygen gains two electrons.

Which set of properties properly describes a bromine-79 atom with a -1 charge? It has 35 protons, 44 neutrons, and 36 electrons.

Iodine has a charge of -1. How many electrons does it have? I- has 54 electrons.

Aluminum is a group 3A metal. Which ion does Al typically form? Aluminum typically forms Al3+.