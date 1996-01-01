Ions quiz #6 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Ions quiz #6

Ions quiz #6

Indium has a charge of -3. How many protons and how many electrons does it have?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
Indium has a charge of -3. How many protons and how many electrons does it have?
Indium has 49 protons and 52 electrons.
Track progress
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
Terms in this set (40)
Hide definitions
Indium has a charge of -3. How many protons and how many electrons does it have?
Indium has 49 protons and 52 electrons.
Which one of these elements will readily form an ion with a 1- charge in an ionic compound?
Chlorine will readily form a 1- ion.
What is an oxide ion?
An oxide ion is O2-, formed when oxygen gains two electrons.
Which set of properties properly describes a bromine-79 atom with a -1 charge?
It has 35 protons, 44 neutrons, and 36 electrons.
Iodine has a charge of -1. How many electrons does it have?
I- has 54 electrons.
Aluminum is a group 3A metal. Which ion does Al typically form?
Aluminum typically forms Al3+.
What is the charge of the magnesium ion?
The charge is +2.
Which corresponds to the composition of the ion typically formed by fluorine?
F- has 9 protons and 10 electrons.
What type of elements typically become negatively charged ions?
Nonmetals typically become negatively charged ions (anions).
Which of the following happens when potassium forms an ion?
Potassium loses one electron to form K+.
Why does sodium become positive by losing 1 electron?
Losing a negative electron leaves sodium with a net positive charge.
Why is an anion negative?
An anion is negative because it has gained electrons.
Which of the following is an example of an anion?
Cl- is an example of an anion.
What did cations do to become positive?
Cations lost electrons.
What is the charge of the fluoride ion?
The charge of the fluoride ion (F-) is -1.
Why does sodium (Na) always form an ion with a 1+ charge?
Sodium loses one electron to achieve a stable configuration, resulting in a +1 charge.
Which of the following would be classified as a monatomic element?
Noble gases are monatomic elements.
What are negatively charged ions called?
Negatively charged ions are called anions.
Which of the following is an atom that has lost an electron?
A cation is an atom that has lost an electron.
How many electrons does Na+ contain?
Na+ contains 10 electrons.
What type of elements form cations?
Metals form cations.
Why are anions negative?
Anions are negative because they have more electrons than protons.
Do the positive and negative charges balance in a neutral compound?
Yes, positive and negative charges balance in a neutral compound.
How does a cation form?
A cation forms when an atom loses electrons.
How many ions would you expect MgBr2 to break down into in water?
MgBr2 breaks down into three ions: one Mg2+ and two Br-.
Which of these is a cation?
Na+ is a cation.
What types of elements form cations?
Metals form cations.
What is the name given to an atom that gains or loses electrons in a chemical reaction?
It is called an ion.
What are all the ions present in the reactants of calcium chloride and sodium phosphate?
Ca2+, Cl-, Na+, and PO4^3- are present.
What types of atoms form cations?
Metal atoms form cations.
What does it mean if two species are isoelectronic?
Isoelectronic species have the same number of electrons.
What is the charge of the chloride ion?
The charge is -1.
What is a cation and an anion?
A cation is a positively charged ion; an anion is a negatively charged ion.
What is the charge on an anion?
An anion has a negative charge.
How does an atom become a cation?
An atom becomes a cation by losing electrons.
What is a cation? Anion?
A cation is a positively charged ion; an anion is a negatively charged ion.
What charge does an atom have before it becomes an ion?
A neutral atom has no net charge.
If an atom of hydrogen gives up one electron, what does it become?
It becomes a hydrogen ion (H+).
What is a cation?
A cation is a positively charged ion.
Why do group 1 atoms most often exist as ions with a +1 charge?
Group 1 atoms lose one electron to achieve a stable configuration, resulting in a +1 charge.
