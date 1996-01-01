Skip to main content
General Chemistry
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Ions quiz #7 Flashcards
Back
Ions quiz #7
You can tap to flip the card.
When a neutral atom gains one or more electrons, what does it become?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
When a neutral atom gains one or more electrons, what does it become?
It becomes a negatively charged ion (anion).
Track progress
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
Related flashcards
Related practice
Recommended videos
Guided course
01:36
Atoms vs. Ions
Jules
4771
views
56
rank
Guided course
06:17
Ion Formation
Jules
4009
views
54
rank
Guided course
02:22
Cation Subatomic Particles Example
Jules
5005
views
82
rank
Terms in this set (40)
Hide definitions
When a neutral atom gains one or more electrons, what does it become?
It becomes a negatively charged ion (anion).
What charge did the sodium ions always have when in a salt compound?
Sodium ions always have a +1 charge.
What charge did the chloride ions always have when in a salt compound?
Chloride ions always have a -1 charge.
Which of the following compounds consist of ions?
Ionic compounds, such as NaCl, consist of ions.
Which of the following ions would be colored in solution?
Transition metal ions, such as Cu2+, are often colored in solution.
What element is used to dope an n-type semiconductor?
Phosphorus is commonly used to dope n-type semiconductors.
What type of element is most likely to form an anion?
Nonmetals are most likely to form anions.
What is the most stable monatomic ion formed from nitrogen?
N3- is the most stable monatomic ion of nitrogen.
If an element loses an electron and becomes a cation, what happens to its charge?
Its charge becomes positive.
Does the formation of a cation involve gain of electrons or loss of electrons?
Formation of a cation involves loss of electrons.
Which of the following would be a negative ion with a single charge?
Cl- is a negative ion with a single charge.
The total oxide ion charge in a formula unit of CoO is 2-. What is the charge on each cobalt ion?
Each cobalt ion has a +2 charge.
What are the ions in sodium chloride?
Na+ and Cl- are the ions in sodium chloride.
What is the correct formula for a potassium ion with 18 electrons?
K+ has 18 electrons.
Which ion does not have a noble gas configuration in its ground state?
Transition metal ions often do not have noble gas configurations.
The total oxide ion charge in a formula unit of MnO is 2-. What is the charge on each manganese ion?
Each manganese ion has a +2 charge.
Which atom has the same number of electrons as a P3- ion?
Argon (Ar) has the same number of electrons as P3-.
Which of the following ions will act as a weak base in water?
The hydroxide ion (OH-) acts as a weak base.
What type of atoms form negative ions?
Nonmetal atoms form negative ions (anions).
How many electrons does the atom need in its shell to be stable?
Most atoms need 8 electrons in their valence shell to be stable (octet rule).
What is the ionic charge of an ion with 13 protons and 10 electrons?
The charge is +3.
What is the name of a positive ion?
A positive ion is called a cation.
What is the charge on the ion formed by Na?
Na forms a +1 ion.
When metals lose electrons and become cations, what happens to their charge?
Their charge becomes positive.
Since Na is now positively charged, what is it called?
It is called a sodium cation (Na+).
What happens when potassium forms an ion?
Potassium loses one electron to form K+.
Which term describes a negative ion?
A negative ion is called an anion.
How many electrons would be in a -2 charged anion of sulfur?
S2- has 18 electrons.
How many electrons does O2- have?
O2- has 10 electrons.
How are positive ions formed?
Positive ions are formed by losing electrons.
Which of the following happens when chlorine forms an ion?
Chlorine gains one electron to form Cl-.
When chlorine gains an electron, does it have a more positive or negative charge?
It has a more negative charge.
Which two particles have opposite charges?
Protons and electrons have opposite charges.
Which ion would bond with a calcium ion (Ca2+) to form a neutral ionic compound?
An ion with a -2 charge, such as SO4^2-, would bond with Ca2+.
An ion has 26 protons. What is its identity?
It is an iron ion (Fe).
What charge do cations have?
Cations have a positive charge.
Which ion is a cation?
Na+ is a cation.
An atom has 26 protons and 24 electrons. What is its charge?
It has a +2 charge.
What is the ratio of sodium to chloride ions in NaCl?
The ratio is 1:1.
What is the charge on the Cr in the ionic compound Cr2O3?
Each Cr ion has a +3 charge.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.