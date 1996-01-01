Ions quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

When a neutral atom gains one or more electrons, what does it become? It becomes a negatively charged ion (anion).

What charge did the sodium ions always have when in a salt compound? Sodium ions always have a +1 charge.

What charge did the chloride ions always have when in a salt compound? Chloride ions always have a -1 charge.

Which of the following compounds consist of ions? Ionic compounds, such as NaCl, consist of ions.

Which of the following ions would be colored in solution? Transition metal ions, such as Cu2+, are often colored in solution.

What element is used to dope an n-type semiconductor? Phosphorus is commonly used to dope n-type semiconductors.