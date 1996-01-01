Skip to main content
General Chemistry
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Ions quiz #8 Flashcards
Back
Ions quiz #8
You can tap to flip the card.
How many electrons will aluminum gain or lose when it forms an ion?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
How many electrons will aluminum gain or lose when it forms an ion?
Aluminum loses three electrons to form Al3+.
Track progress
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
Related flashcards
Related practice
Recommended videos
Guided course
01:36
Atoms vs. Ions
Jules
4771
views
56
rank
Guided course
06:17
Ion Formation
Jules
4009
views
54
rank
Guided course
02:22
Cation Subatomic Particles Example
Jules
5005
views
82
rank
Terms in this set (40)
Hide definitions
How many electrons will aluminum gain or lose when it forms an ion?
Aluminum loses three electrons to form Al3+.
Which element forms a cation?
Sodium forms a cation.
What ion has the same electronic configuration as each noble gas?
Ions such as Na+, F-, and Cl- have noble gas configurations.
Which element forms an anion?
Chlorine forms an anion.
How does an atom form an anion?
An atom forms an anion by gaining electrons.
How does an atom form a cation?
An atom forms a cation by losing electrons.
What is the charge of a potassium ion?
A potassium ion has a charge of +1.
Which of the following would you classify as a cation?
Na+ is a cation.
Which ions are isoelectronic with Ar?
Cl-, K+, and Ca2+ are isoelectronic with Ar.
The atoms of which element will form cations?
Metals will form cations.
What type of elements become anions?
Nonmetals become anions.
What do oppositely charged ions like to do?
They attract and form ionic compounds.
Which classification of atoms typically form anions?
Nonmetals typically form anions.
How many Cl- ions are there for each Na+ ion in the formula NaCl?
There is one Cl- ion for each Na+ ion.
What is a cation?
A cation is a positively charged ion.
What is the mass number of an ion with 105 electrons and 74 protons?
The mass number is the sum of protons and neutrons; electrons do not affect mass number.
How many electrons will chlorine gain to become stable?
Chlorine will gain one electron.
Which of the following would produce an anion?
Nonmetals produce anions by gaining electrons.
How is an anion formed?
An anion is formed when an atom gains electrons.
How many electrons does the Al3+ ion possess?
Al3+ has 10 electrons.
If an atom has a charge of +1, what does this mean?
It has one more proton than electrons.
If the lithium atom becomes an ion, what is its charge?
Li+ has a charge of +1.
When an atom loses an electron, what does it become?
It becomes a cation.
Anions have what charge?
Anions have a negative charge.
Which ion is not isoelectronic with the others?
An ion with a different number of electrons than the others is not isoelectronic.
Chlorine forms a 1- ion. How many electrons does a chloride ion have?
A chloride ion has 18 electrons.
Which of the following is true in regard to ions?
Ions have unequal numbers of protons and electrons.
What is the charge on a chlorine ion?
A chlorine ion has a charge of -1.
What two ions are most common in ocean water?
Na+ and Cl- are most common in ocean water.
What is a rule for making a positive ion with positive charge?
An atom must lose electrons to become a positive ion.
How many electrons must a sulfur atom gain to achieve an octet in its valence shell?
Sulfur must gain two electrons.
What is the ionic symbol for an ion that has 34 protons and 36 electrons?
Se2- is the ionic symbol.
The compound CaCl2 is made up of which ions?
Ca2+ and Cl- ions.
Which ions are isoelectronic with Ne?
Na+, F-, and Mg2+ are isoelectronic with Ne.
What is the overall electrical charge for any compound?
The overall charge for any compound is zero (neutral).
Do nonmetals form anions or cations?
Nonmetals form anions.
What is the most stable monatomic ion formed from iodine?
I- is the most stable monatomic ion of iodine.
What is the number of protons for S2-?
S2- has 16 protons.
What is the net ionic charge of a calcium ion?
A calcium ion (Ca2+) has a +2 charge.
Which ions would have an electrostatic force of attraction between them?
Cations and anions have electrostatic attraction.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.