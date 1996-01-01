Ions quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many electrons will aluminum gain or lose when it forms an ion? Aluminum loses three electrons to form Al3+.

Which element forms a cation? Sodium forms a cation.

What ion has the same electronic configuration as each noble gas? Ions such as Na+, F-, and Cl- have noble gas configurations.

Which element forms an anion? Chlorine forms an anion.

How does an atom form an anion? An atom forms an anion by gaining electrons.

How does an atom form a cation? An atom forms a cation by losing electrons.