Ions quiz #8 Flashcards

Ions quiz #8
  • How many electrons will aluminum gain or lose when it forms an ion?
    Aluminum loses three electrons to form Al3+.
  • Which element forms a cation?
    Sodium forms a cation.
  • What ion has the same electronic configuration as each noble gas?
    Ions such as Na+, F-, and Cl- have noble gas configurations.
  • Which element forms an anion?
    Chlorine forms an anion.
  • How does an atom form an anion?
    An atom forms an anion by gaining electrons.
  • How does an atom form a cation?
    An atom forms a cation by losing electrons.
  • What is the charge of a potassium ion?
    A potassium ion has a charge of +1.
  • Which of the following would you classify as a cation?
    Na+ is a cation.
  • Which ions are isoelectronic with Ar?
    Cl-, K+, and Ca2+ are isoelectronic with Ar.
  • The atoms of which element will form cations?
    Metals will form cations.
  • What type of elements become anions?
    Nonmetals become anions.
  • What do oppositely charged ions like to do?
    They attract and form ionic compounds.
  • Which classification of atoms typically form anions?
    Nonmetals typically form anions.
  • How many Cl- ions are there for each Na+ ion in the formula NaCl?
    There is one Cl- ion for each Na+ ion.
  • What is a cation?
    A cation is a positively charged ion.
  • What is the mass number of an ion with 105 electrons and 74 protons?
    The mass number is the sum of protons and neutrons; electrons do not affect mass number.
  • How many electrons will chlorine gain to become stable?
    Chlorine will gain one electron.
  • Which of the following would produce an anion?
    Nonmetals produce anions by gaining electrons.
  • How is an anion formed?
    An anion is formed when an atom gains electrons.
  • How many electrons does the Al3+ ion possess?
    Al3+ has 10 electrons.
  • If an atom has a charge of +1, what does this mean?
    It has one more proton than electrons.
  • If the lithium atom becomes an ion, what is its charge?
    Li+ has a charge of +1.
  • When an atom loses an electron, what does it become?
    It becomes a cation.
  • Anions have what charge?
    Anions have a negative charge.
  • Which ion is not isoelectronic with the others?
    An ion with a different number of electrons than the others is not isoelectronic.
  • Chlorine forms a 1- ion. How many electrons does a chloride ion have?
    A chloride ion has 18 electrons.
  • Which of the following is true in regard to ions?
    Ions have unequal numbers of protons and electrons.
  • What is the charge on a chlorine ion?
    A chlorine ion has a charge of -1.
  • What two ions are most common in ocean water?
    Na+ and Cl- are most common in ocean water.
  • What is a rule for making a positive ion with positive charge?
    An atom must lose electrons to become a positive ion.
  • How many electrons must a sulfur atom gain to achieve an octet in its valence shell?
    Sulfur must gain two electrons.
  • What is the ionic symbol for an ion that has 34 protons and 36 electrons?
    Se2- is the ionic symbol.
  • The compound CaCl2 is made up of which ions?
    Ca2+ and Cl- ions.
  • Which ions are isoelectronic with Ne?
    Na+, F-, and Mg2+ are isoelectronic with Ne.
  • What is the overall electrical charge for any compound?
    The overall charge for any compound is zero (neutral).
  • Do nonmetals form anions or cations?
    Nonmetals form anions.
  • What is the most stable monatomic ion formed from iodine?
    I- is the most stable monatomic ion of iodine.
  • What is the number of protons for S2-?
    S2- has 16 protons.
  • What is the net ionic charge of a calcium ion?
    A calcium ion (Ca2+) has a +2 charge.
  • Which ions would have an electrostatic force of attraction between them?
    Cations and anions have electrostatic attraction.