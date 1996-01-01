Skip to main content
Ions quiz #9 Flashcards

Ions quiz #9
  • The ion configuration for P3- would have the same configuration as which element?
    Argon (Ar).
  • How many electrons does Al3+ have?
    Al3+ has 10 electrons.
  • Which element will form a negatively charged ion?
    Chlorine will form a negatively charged ion.
  • What is the number of electrons in an Al3+ ion?
    Al3+ has 10 electrons.
  • Which ions are isoelectronic with Xe?
    I- and Cs+ are isoelectronic with Xe.
  • How many electrons are in a phosphorus ion in total?
    P3- has 18 electrons.
  • How many electrons does O2- have?
    O2- has 10 electrons.
  • What is the most stable monatomic ion formed from lithium?
    Li+ is the most stable monatomic ion of lithium.
  • What is the charge of an ion that has 12 protons?
    If it has 10 electrons, the charge is +2.
  • What ions are formed when NH4NO3 is added to water?
    NH4+ and NO3- ions are formed.
  • Which of the following is not isoelectronic with the others?
    An ion with a different number of electrons than the others is not isoelectronic.
  • What is the charge on Co?
    The charge depends on the compound; in CoCl2, Co is +2.
  • Which two ions make up most of the salt?
    Na+ and Cl- make up most of the salt.
  • Which describes an atom with a negative net charge?
    An atom with more electrons than protons is an anion.
  • What is the charge of ammonium?
    Ammonium (NH4+) has a +1 charge.
  • Which element is most likely to ionize by losing two electrons?
    Magnesium is most likely to lose two electrons.
  • What is the charge on a sulfur ion?
    A sulfur ion (S2-) has a -2 charge.
  • Which of these is an ion: Cu, PO4^3-, SO2?
    PO4^3- is an ion.
  • What is the most stable monatomic ion formed from caesium?
    Cs+ is the most stable monatomic ion of caesium.
  • Sodium in its ion form is expressed as Na+. How many protons and electrons does it have?
    Na+ has 11 protons and 10 electrons.
  • How many protons and electrons are present in O2-?
    O2- has 8 protons and 10 electrons.
  • What element forms an ion with an electronic configuration of [Ar] and a -2 charge?
    Sulfur forms S2- with [Ar] configuration.
  • What is the charge on the iron ion in Fe2S3?
    Each iron ion has a +3 charge.
  • How many total electrons are in a Fe2+ ion?
    Fe2+ has 24 electrons.
  • Iodine in its ion form is expressed as I-. How many protons and electrons does it have?
    I- has 53 protons and 54 electrons.
  • Which of these atoms or ions is not isoelectronic with the other examples?
    An atom or ion with a different number of electrons is not isoelectronic.
  • What ions are present in an aqueous solution of NaOH?
    Na+ and OH- ions are present.
  • What is the most stable monatomic ion formed from aluminum?
    Al3+ is the most stable monatomic ion of aluminum.
  • What element forms an ion with an electronic configuration of [Xe] and a -2 charge?
    Tellurium forms Te2- with [Xe] configuration.
  • How many protons are in an ion with 18 electrons and a -1 charge?
    It has 17 protons (Cl-).
  • What ions are present in an aqueous solution of NiCl2?
    Ni2+ and Cl- ions are present.
  • Which of the following elements would likely form an anion during ion formation?
    Nonmetals, such as chlorine, would form anions.
  • Which neutral atom is isoelectronic with F+?
    Neon (Ne) is isoelectronic with F+.
  • How many total electrons are in a Ba2+ ion?
    Ba2+ has 54 electrons.
  • What element forms an ion with an electronic configuration of [Ne] and a -2 charge?
    Oxygen forms O2- with [Ne] configuration.
  • A chlorine atom has 18 electrons and 17 protons. What is this atom called?
    It is a chloride ion (Cl-).
  • What is the charge of the sulfide ion?
    The charge of the sulfide ion (S2-) is -2.
  • Which neutral atom is isoelectronic with O2+?
    Nitrogen (N) is isoelectronic with O2+.
  • What element forms an ion with an electronic configuration of [Kr] and a -2 charge?
    Selenium forms Se2- with [Kr] configuration.
  • How many total electrons are in a Sr2+ ion?
    Sr2+ has 36 electrons.