Skip to main content
General Chemistry
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Ions quiz #9 Flashcards
Back
Ions quiz #9
You can tap to flip the card.
The ion configuration for P3- would have the same configuration as which element?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
The ion configuration for P3- would have the same configuration as which element?
Argon (Ar).
Track progress
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
Related flashcards
Related practice
Recommended videos
Guided course
01:36
Atoms vs. Ions
Jules
4771
views
56
rank
Guided course
06:17
Ion Formation
Jules
4009
views
54
rank
Guided course
02:22
Cation Subatomic Particles Example
Jules
5005
views
82
rank
Terms in this set (40)
Hide definitions
The ion configuration for P3- would have the same configuration as which element?
Argon (Ar).
How many electrons does Al3+ have?
Al3+ has 10 electrons.
Which element will form a negatively charged ion?
Chlorine will form a negatively charged ion.
What is the number of electrons in an Al3+ ion?
Al3+ has 10 electrons.
Which ions are isoelectronic with Xe?
I- and Cs+ are isoelectronic with Xe.
How many electrons are in a phosphorus ion in total?
P3- has 18 electrons.
How many electrons does O2- have?
O2- has 10 electrons.
What is the most stable monatomic ion formed from lithium?
Li+ is the most stable monatomic ion of lithium.
What is the charge of an ion that has 12 protons?
If it has 10 electrons, the charge is +2.
What ions are formed when NH4NO3 is added to water?
NH4+ and NO3- ions are formed.
Which of the following is not isoelectronic with the others?
An ion with a different number of electrons than the others is not isoelectronic.
What is the charge on Co?
The charge depends on the compound; in CoCl2, Co is +2.
Which two ions make up most of the salt?
Na+ and Cl- make up most of the salt.
Which describes an atom with a negative net charge?
An atom with more electrons than protons is an anion.
What is the charge of ammonium?
Ammonium (NH4+) has a +1 charge.
Which element is most likely to ionize by losing two electrons?
Magnesium is most likely to lose two electrons.
What is the charge on a sulfur ion?
A sulfur ion (S2-) has a -2 charge.
Which of these is an ion: Cu, PO4^3-, SO2?
PO4^3- is an ion.
What is the most stable monatomic ion formed from caesium?
Cs+ is the most stable monatomic ion of caesium.
Sodium in its ion form is expressed as Na+. How many protons and electrons does it have?
Na+ has 11 protons and 10 electrons.
How many protons and electrons are present in O2-?
O2- has 8 protons and 10 electrons.
What element forms an ion with an electronic configuration of [Ar] and a -2 charge?
Sulfur forms S2- with [Ar] configuration.
What is the charge on the iron ion in Fe2S3?
Each iron ion has a +3 charge.
How many total electrons are in a Fe2+ ion?
Fe2+ has 24 electrons.
Iodine in its ion form is expressed as I-. How many protons and electrons does it have?
I- has 53 protons and 54 electrons.
Which of these atoms or ions is not isoelectronic with the other examples?
An atom or ion with a different number of electrons is not isoelectronic.
What ions are present in an aqueous solution of NaOH?
Na+ and OH- ions are present.
What is the most stable monatomic ion formed from aluminum?
Al3+ is the most stable monatomic ion of aluminum.
What element forms an ion with an electronic configuration of [Xe] and a -2 charge?
Tellurium forms Te2- with [Xe] configuration.
How many protons are in an ion with 18 electrons and a -1 charge?
It has 17 protons (Cl-).
What ions are present in an aqueous solution of NiCl2?
Ni2+ and Cl- ions are present.
Which of the following elements would likely form an anion during ion formation?
Nonmetals, such as chlorine, would form anions.
Which neutral atom is isoelectronic with F+?
Neon (Ne) is isoelectronic with F+.
How many total electrons are in a Ba2+ ion?
Ba2+ has 54 electrons.
What element forms an ion with an electronic configuration of [Ne] and a -2 charge?
Oxygen forms O2- with [Ne] configuration.
A chlorine atom has 18 electrons and 17 protons. What is this atom called?
It is a chloride ion (Cl-).
What is the charge of the sulfide ion?
The charge of the sulfide ion (S2-) is -2.
Which neutral atom is isoelectronic with O2+?
Nitrogen (N) is isoelectronic with O2+.
What element forms an ion with an electronic configuration of [Kr] and a -2 charge?
Selenium forms Se2- with [Kr] configuration.
How many total electrons are in a Sr2+ ion?
Sr2+ has 36 electrons.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.