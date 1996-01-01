Ions quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

The ion configuration for P3- would have the same configuration as which element? Argon (Ar).

How many electrons does Al3+ have? Al3+ has 10 electrons.

Which element will form a negatively charged ion? Chlorine will form a negatively charged ion.

Which ions are isoelectronic with Xe? I- and Cs+ are isoelectronic with Xe.

How many electrons are in a phosphorus ion in total? P3- has 18 electrons.