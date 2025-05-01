What is the difference between a cation and an anion in terms of electrons? A cation has lost electrons and is positively charged, while an anion has gained electrons and is negatively charged.

How does the charge of an ion affect the number of valence electrons in its Lewis dot structure? A positive charge (cation) means fewer valence electrons, and a negative charge (anion) means more valence electrons.

What is the first step in drawing a Lewis dot structure for an ion? The first step is to determine the total number of valence electrons in the structure.

How do you calculate the total number of valence electrons for NO2-? Add the valence electrons from nitrogen (5), two oxygens (12), and one extra electron for the negative charge, totaling 18.

Which element is placed in the center when drawing the Lewis dot structure for NO2-? Nitrogen is placed in the center because it is less electronegative than oxygen.

What is the rule for placing hydrogen and halogens in Lewis dot structures? Hydrogen never goes in the center, and halogens only make single bonds as surrounding elements.