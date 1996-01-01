Lewis Dot Structures: Ions quiz #2 Flashcards
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions quiz #2
What is the Lewis structure for HCO3⁻?
Carbon is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), one oxygen bonded to hydrogen, lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for ClO4⁻?
Chlorine is central, bonded to four oxygens (all single bonds), each oxygen has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure of CHO2⁻?
Carbon is central, bonded to one hydrogen and two oxygens (one double, one single bond), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for BrCl4⁻?
Bromine is central, bonded to four chlorines, with two lone pairs on bromine, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.Choose the best Lewis structure for SeO4²⁻.
Selenium is central, bonded to four oxygens (all single bonds), each oxygen has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a 2- charge.What is the Lewis structure for SnCl2?
Tin is central, bonded to two chlorines, with one lone pair on tin.What is the Lewis structure for OBr2?
Oxygen is central, bonded to two bromines, with two lone pairs on oxygen.Choose the best Lewis structure for NO3⁻.
Nitrogen is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for NHCl2?
Nitrogen is central, bonded to one hydrogen and two chlorines, with one lone pair on nitrogen.Choose the best Lewis structure for BeF2.
Beryllium is central, bonded to two fluorines, no lone pairs on beryllium.What is the Lewis structure for BrO4⁻?
Bromine is central, bonded to four oxygens (all single bonds), each oxygen has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for SrO?
Sr²⁺ (no dots) and O²⁻ (eight dots), both in brackets with their charges.What is the Lewis structure for NO3⁻?
Nitrogen is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for NH4?
NH4 is typically found as NH4⁺; nitrogen is central, bonded to four hydrogens, no lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a positive charge.What is the Lewis structure for CH2N2?
Carbon is central, bonded to two hydrogens and two nitrogens, with appropriate lone pairs to satisfy the octet rule.What is the Lewis structure for SnF6²⁻?
Tin is central, bonded to six fluorines, each fluorine has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a 2- charge.What is the Lewis structure for NH2⁻?
Nitrogen is central, bonded to two hydrogens, with two lone pairs on nitrogen, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for IF2O2⁻?
Iodine is central, bonded to two fluorines and two oxygens, with lone pairs arranged to satisfy the octet rule, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for CO3²⁻?
Carbon is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a 2- charge.What is the Lewis structure for BrF2⁻?
Bromine is central, bonded to two fluorines, with three lone pairs on bromine, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for BeH2?
Beryllium is central, bonded to two hydrogens, no lone pairs on beryllium.What is the Lewis structure for AsBr5?
Arsenic is central, bonded to five bromines, no lone pairs on arsenic.Draw the Lewis structure for the SO3²⁻ ion.
Sulfur is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a 2- charge.What is the Lewis structure for SF3⁻?
Sulfur is central, bonded to three fluorines, with two lone pairs on sulfur, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for Br3⁻?
Three bromines in a linear arrangement, with two single bonds, and three lone pairs on each terminal bromine, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for IO3⁻?
Iodine is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for CBr3?
Carbon is central, bonded to three bromines, with one lone pair on carbon.What is the Lewis structure for PO2⁻?
Phosphorus is central, bonded to two oxygens (one double, one single bond), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for CNH4?
Assuming CNH4 refers to NH4⁺, nitrogen is central, bonded to four hydrogens, no lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a positive charge.What is the Lewis structure for PF6⁻?
Phosphorus is central, bonded to six fluorines, each fluorine has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.A student proposes the following Lewis structure for the isocyanate ion. Is it correct?
The correct Lewis structure for the isocyanate ion (NCO⁻) has N=C=O, with lone pairs arranged to minimize formal charges, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for (CH3)3C⁺?
Central carbon bonded to three methyl groups, with no lone pairs and a positive charge, enclosed in brackets.What is the Lewis structure for IO2⁻?
Iodine is central, bonded to two oxygens (one double, one single bond), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for ClO⁻?
Chlorine is bonded to oxygen with a single bond, three lone pairs on chlorine, three lone pairs on oxygen, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for PCl4⁺?
Phosphorus is central, bonded to four chlorines, no lone pairs on phosphorus, enclosed in brackets with a positive charge.Draw an outer electron box diagram for a cation.
A cation is shown with no valence electrons (no dots) and its charge indicated in brackets.What is the Lewis structure for HCO2⁻?
Carbon is central, bonded to one hydrogen and two oxygens (one double, one single bond), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for IF3?
Iodine is central, bonded to three fluorines, with two lone pairs on iodine.What is the Lewis structure for HO2⁻?
Oxygen is central, bonded to one hydrogen and one oxygen, with lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for ICl2⁻?
Iodine is central, bonded to two chlorines, with three lone pairs on iodine, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.