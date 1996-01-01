Skip to main content
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions quiz #2 Flashcards

Lewis Dot Structures: Ions quiz #2
  • What is the Lewis structure for HCO3⁻?
    Carbon is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), one oxygen bonded to hydrogen, lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for ClO4⁻?
    Chlorine is central, bonded to four oxygens (all single bonds), each oxygen has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure of CHO2⁻?
    Carbon is central, bonded to one hydrogen and two oxygens (one double, one single bond), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for BrCl4⁻?
    Bromine is central, bonded to four chlorines, with two lone pairs on bromine, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • Choose the best Lewis structure for SeO4²⁻.
    Selenium is central, bonded to four oxygens (all single bonds), each oxygen has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a 2- charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for SnCl2?
    Tin is central, bonded to two chlorines, with one lone pair on tin.
  • What is the Lewis structure for OBr2?
    Oxygen is central, bonded to two bromines, with two lone pairs on oxygen.
  • Choose the best Lewis structure for NO3⁻.
    Nitrogen is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for NHCl2?
    Nitrogen is central, bonded to one hydrogen and two chlorines, with one lone pair on nitrogen.
  • Choose the best Lewis structure for BeF2.
    Beryllium is central, bonded to two fluorines, no lone pairs on beryllium.
  • What is the Lewis structure for BrO4⁻?
    Bromine is central, bonded to four oxygens (all single bonds), each oxygen has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for SrO?
    Sr²⁺ (no dots) and O²⁻ (eight dots), both in brackets with their charges.
  • What is the Lewis structure for NO3⁻?
    Nitrogen is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for NH4?
    NH4 is typically found as NH4⁺; nitrogen is central, bonded to four hydrogens, no lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a positive charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for CH2N2?
    Carbon is central, bonded to two hydrogens and two nitrogens, with appropriate lone pairs to satisfy the octet rule.
  • What is the Lewis structure for SnF6²⁻?
    Tin is central, bonded to six fluorines, each fluorine has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a 2- charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for NH2⁻?
    Nitrogen is central, bonded to two hydrogens, with two lone pairs on nitrogen, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for IF2O2⁻?
    Iodine is central, bonded to two fluorines and two oxygens, with lone pairs arranged to satisfy the octet rule, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for CO3²⁻?
    Carbon is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a 2- charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for BrF2⁻?
    Bromine is central, bonded to two fluorines, with three lone pairs on bromine, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for BeH2?
    Beryllium is central, bonded to two hydrogens, no lone pairs on beryllium.
  • What is the Lewis structure for AsBr5?
    Arsenic is central, bonded to five bromines, no lone pairs on arsenic.
  • Draw the Lewis structure for the SO3²⁻ ion.
    Sulfur is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a 2- charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for SF3⁻?
    Sulfur is central, bonded to three fluorines, with two lone pairs on sulfur, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for Br3⁻?
    Three bromines in a linear arrangement, with two single bonds, and three lone pairs on each terminal bromine, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for IO3⁻?
    Iodine is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for CBr3?
    Carbon is central, bonded to three bromines, with one lone pair on carbon.
  • What is the Lewis structure for PO2⁻?
    Phosphorus is central, bonded to two oxygens (one double, one single bond), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for CNH4?
    Assuming CNH4 refers to NH4⁺, nitrogen is central, bonded to four hydrogens, no lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a positive charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for PF6⁻?
    Phosphorus is central, bonded to six fluorines, each fluorine has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • A student proposes the following Lewis structure for the isocyanate ion. Is it correct?
    The correct Lewis structure for the isocyanate ion (NCO⁻) has N=C=O, with lone pairs arranged to minimize formal charges, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for (CH3)3C⁺?
    Central carbon bonded to three methyl groups, with no lone pairs and a positive charge, enclosed in brackets.
  • What is the Lewis structure for IO2⁻?
    Iodine is central, bonded to two oxygens (one double, one single bond), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for ClO⁻?
    Chlorine is bonded to oxygen with a single bond, three lone pairs on chlorine, three lone pairs on oxygen, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for PCl4⁺?
    Phosphorus is central, bonded to four chlorines, no lone pairs on phosphorus, enclosed in brackets with a positive charge.
  • Draw an outer electron box diagram for a cation.
    A cation is shown with no valence electrons (no dots) and its charge indicated in brackets.
  • What is the Lewis structure for HCO2⁻?
    Carbon is central, bonded to one hydrogen and two oxygens (one double, one single bond), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for IF3?
    Iodine is central, bonded to three fluorines, with two lone pairs on iodine.
  • What is the Lewis structure for HO2⁻?
    Oxygen is central, bonded to one hydrogen and one oxygen, with lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for ICl2⁻?
    Iodine is central, bonded to two chlorines, with three lone pairs on iodine, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.