Lewis Dot Structures: Ions quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 )

What is the Lewis structure for HCO3⁻? Carbon is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), one oxygen bonded to hydrogen, lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.

What is the Lewis structure for ClO4⁻? Chlorine is central, bonded to four oxygens (all single bonds), each oxygen has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.

What is the Lewis structure of CHO2⁻? Carbon is central, bonded to one hydrogen and two oxygens (one double, one single bond), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.

What is the Lewis structure for BrCl4⁻? Bromine is central, bonded to four chlorines, with two lone pairs on bromine, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.

Choose the best Lewis structure for SeO4²⁻. Selenium is central, bonded to four oxygens (all single bonds), each oxygen has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a 2- charge.

What is the Lewis structure for SnCl2? Tin is central, bonded to two chlorines, with one lone pair on tin.