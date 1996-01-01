Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the VSEPR model for CCl4? CCl4 has a tetrahedral geometry with four single bonds to Cl atoms.

Choose the correct Lewis structure for OF2. OF2 has oxygen in the center with two single bonds to F atoms, each F with three lone pairs, O with two lone pairs.

What is the Lewis structure for sulfur hexabromide (SBr6)? SBr6 has sulfur in the center with six single bonds to Br atoms, each Br with three lone pairs.

What is the correct Lewis structure for group 5A element, arsenic? Arsenic (As) has five valence electrons shown as dots around 'As'.

What is the Lewis structure for calcium phosphide (Ca3P2)? Ca3P2 is shown as three Ca2+ ions (no dots) and two P3- ions (eight dots around each P).

Draw the Lewis structure of CHF. CHF has carbon in the center, single bonded to H and F, with three lone pairs on F.