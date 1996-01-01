Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #3 Flashcards
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #3
What is the VSEPR model for CCl4?
CCl4 has a tetrahedral geometry with four single bonds to Cl atoms.Choose the correct Lewis structure for OF2.
OF2 has oxygen in the center with two single bonds to F atoms, each F with three lone pairs, O with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for sulfur hexabromide (SBr6)?
SBr6 has sulfur in the center with six single bonds to Br atoms, each Br with three lone pairs.What is the correct Lewis structure for group 5A element, arsenic?
Arsenic (As) has five valence electrons shown as dots around 'As'.What is the Lewis structure for calcium phosphide (Ca3P2)?
Ca3P2 is shown as three Ca2+ ions (no dots) and two P3- ions (eight dots around each P).Draw the Lewis structure of CHF.
CHF has carbon in the center, single bonded to H and F, with three lone pairs on F.What is the Lewis structure of CHF?
CHF has carbon in the center, single bonded to H and F, with three lone pairs on F.The Lewis structure of N2H2 shows ________.
N2H2 has two nitrogen atoms double bonded, each bonded to a hydrogen, with one lone pair on each N.What is the Lewis structure for NBr?
NBr has nitrogen single bonded to bromine, with three lone pairs on Br and two lone pairs on N.Choose the correct Lewis structure for NH3.
NH3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens, with one lone pair on N.What is the Lewis structure for magnesium phosphide (Mg3P2)?
Mg3P2 is shown as three Mg2+ ions (no dots) and two P3- ions (eight dots around each P).What is the bond angle in the Lewis structure of CHCl3?
CHCl3 has bond angles of approximately 109.5°, typical of a tetrahedral geometry.What is the Lewis structure for methane (CH4)?
CH4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four hydrogens.What is the Lewis structure for boron trifluoride (BF3)?
BF3 has boron in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen sulfide (H2S)?
H2S has sulfur in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens, with two lone pairs on S.What is the Lewis structure for ammonia (NH3)?
NH3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens, with one lone pair on N.What is the Lewis structure for nitrous oxide (N2O)?
N2O has a linear structure with N-N-O, a triple bond between N atoms and a single bond to O, with lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for sulfur tetrafluoride (SF4)?
SF4 has sulfur in the center, single bonded to four fluorine atoms, with one lone pair on S.What is the Lewis structure for oxygen difluoride (OF2)?
OF2 has oxygen in the center, single bonded to two fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, O with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for cobalt(II) chloride (CoCl2)?
CoCl2 is shown as Co2+ ion (no dots) and two Cl- ions (eight dots around each Cl).What is the Lewis structure for silicon dioxide (SiO2)?
SiO2 has silicon in the center, double bonded to two oxygen atoms, each O with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for carbon tetrafluoride (CF4)?
CF4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for dichlorine dioxide (Cl2O2)?
Cl2O2 has two Cl atoms and two O atoms, with single bonds and lone pairs arranged to satisfy octets.What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen peroxide (H2O2)?
H2O2 has two O atoms single bonded to each other, each O bonded to an H, with two lone pairs on each O.What is the Lewis structure for chloroform (CHCl3)?
CHCl3 has carbon in the center, single bonded to one H and three Cl atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for sulfur dichloride (SCl2)?
SCl2 has sulfur in the center, single bonded to two Cl atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, S with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for dichloromethane (CH2Cl2)?
CH2Cl2 has carbon in the center, single bonded to two H and two Cl atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.A student proposes the following Lewis structure for dinitrogen monoxide (N2O) molecule. Is it correct?
The correct structure has N-N-O, with a triple bond between N atoms and a single bond to O, with lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for acetylene (C2H2)?
C2H2 has two carbons triple bonded to each other, each bonded to a hydrogen.What is the Lewis structure for phosphorus trifluoride (PF3)?
PF3 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, P with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for nitrogen trifluoride (NF3)?
NF3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for fluoroethane (C2H5F)?
C2H5F has two carbons single bonded, with five hydrogens and one fluorine attached, F with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen chloride (HCl)?
HCl has H single bonded to Cl, with Cl having three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for chlorine trifluoride (ClF3)?
ClF3 has chlorine in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, Cl with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen bromide (HBr)?
HBr has H single bonded to Br, with Br having three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for carbon disulfide (CS2)?
CS2 has carbon in the center, double bonded to two sulfur atoms, each S with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for nitrosyl hydride (HNO)?
HNO has H single bonded to N, which is double bonded to O; O has two lone pairs, N has one.What is the Lewis structure for disulfur monoxide (S2O)?
S2O has two S atoms and one O atom, with single/double bonds and lone pairs to satisfy octets.What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen cyanide (HCN)?
HCN has H single bonded to C, which is triple bonded to N; N has one lone pair.How many lone pairs are on the central atom in BCl3? Express your answer numerically as an integer.
0