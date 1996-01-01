Skip to main content
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #3 Flashcards

Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #3
  • What is the VSEPR model for CCl4?
    CCl4 has a tetrahedral geometry with four single bonds to Cl atoms.
  • Choose the correct Lewis structure for OF2.
    OF2 has oxygen in the center with two single bonds to F atoms, each F with three lone pairs, O with two lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for sulfur hexabromide (SBr6)?
    SBr6 has sulfur in the center with six single bonds to Br atoms, each Br with three lone pairs.
  • What is the correct Lewis structure for group 5A element, arsenic?
    Arsenic (As) has five valence electrons shown as dots around 'As'.
  • What is the Lewis structure for calcium phosphide (Ca3P2)?
    Ca3P2 is shown as three Ca2+ ions (no dots) and two P3- ions (eight dots around each P).
  • Draw the Lewis structure of CHF.
    CHF has carbon in the center, single bonded to H and F, with three lone pairs on F.
  • The Lewis structure of N2H2 shows ________.
    N2H2 has two nitrogen atoms double bonded, each bonded to a hydrogen, with one lone pair on each N.
  • What is the Lewis structure for NBr?
    NBr has nitrogen single bonded to bromine, with three lone pairs on Br and two lone pairs on N.
  • Choose the correct Lewis structure for NH3.
    NH3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens, with one lone pair on N.
  • What is the Lewis structure for magnesium phosphide (Mg3P2)?
    Mg3P2 is shown as three Mg2+ ions (no dots) and two P3- ions (eight dots around each P).
  • What is the bond angle in the Lewis structure of CHCl3?
    CHCl3 has bond angles of approximately 109.5°, typical of a tetrahedral geometry.
  • What is the Lewis structure for methane (CH4)?
    CH4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four hydrogens.
  • What is the Lewis structure for boron trifluoride (BF3)?
    BF3 has boron in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen sulfide (H2S)?
    H2S has sulfur in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens, with two lone pairs on S.
  • What is the Lewis structure for ammonia (NH3)?
    NH3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens, with one lone pair on N.
  • What is the Lewis structure for nitrous oxide (N2O)?
    N2O has a linear structure with N-N-O, a triple bond between N atoms and a single bond to O, with lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for sulfur tetrafluoride (SF4)?
    SF4 has sulfur in the center, single bonded to four fluorine atoms, with one lone pair on S.
  • What is the Lewis structure for oxygen difluoride (OF2)?
    OF2 has oxygen in the center, single bonded to two fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, O with two lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for cobalt(II) chloride (CoCl2)?
    CoCl2 is shown as Co2+ ion (no dots) and two Cl- ions (eight dots around each Cl).
  • What is the Lewis structure for silicon dioxide (SiO2)?
    SiO2 has silicon in the center, double bonded to two oxygen atoms, each O with two lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for carbon tetrafluoride (CF4)?
    CF4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for dichlorine dioxide (Cl2O2)?
    Cl2O2 has two Cl atoms and two O atoms, with single bonds and lone pairs arranged to satisfy octets.
  • What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen peroxide (H2O2)?
    H2O2 has two O atoms single bonded to each other, each O bonded to an H, with two lone pairs on each O.
  • What is the Lewis structure for chloroform (CHCl3)?
    CHCl3 has carbon in the center, single bonded to one H and three Cl atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for sulfur dichloride (SCl2)?
    SCl2 has sulfur in the center, single bonded to two Cl atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, S with two lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for dichloromethane (CH2Cl2)?
    CH2Cl2 has carbon in the center, single bonded to two H and two Cl atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.
  • A student proposes the following Lewis structure for dinitrogen monoxide (N2O) molecule. Is it correct?
    The correct structure has N-N-O, with a triple bond between N atoms and a single bond to O, with lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for acetylene (C2H2)?
    C2H2 has two carbons triple bonded to each other, each bonded to a hydrogen.
  • What is the Lewis structure for phosphorus trifluoride (PF3)?
    PF3 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, P with one lone pair.
  • What is the Lewis structure for nitrogen trifluoride (NF3)?
    NF3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.
  • What is the Lewis structure for fluoroethane (C2H5F)?
    C2H5F has two carbons single bonded, with five hydrogens and one fluorine attached, F with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen chloride (HCl)?
    HCl has H single bonded to Cl, with Cl having three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for chlorine trifluoride (ClF3)?
    ClF3 has chlorine in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, Cl with two lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen bromide (HBr)?
    HBr has H single bonded to Br, with Br having three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for carbon disulfide (CS2)?
    CS2 has carbon in the center, double bonded to two sulfur atoms, each S with two lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for nitrosyl hydride (HNO)?
    HNO has H single bonded to N, which is double bonded to O; O has two lone pairs, N has one.
  • What is the Lewis structure for disulfur monoxide (S2O)?
    S2O has two S atoms and one O atom, with single/double bonds and lone pairs to satisfy octets.
  • What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen cyanide (HCN)?
    HCN has H single bonded to C, which is triple bonded to N; N has one lone pair.
  • How many lone pairs are on the central atom in BCl3? Express your answer numerically as an integer.
    0