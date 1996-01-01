Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #4 Flashcards
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #4
Which of the following is the correct Lewis structure for phosphorus tribromide (PBr3)?
PBr3 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to three bromine atoms, each Br with three lone pairs, P with one lone pair.Which of the following is the correct Lewis structure for the compound PBr3?
PBr3 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to three bromine atoms, each Br with three lone pairs, P with one lone pair.Which electron dot formula correctly represents the covalent compound boron trichloride (BCl3)?
BCl3 has boron in the center, single bonded to three chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.Which of the following is the correct Lewis structure for formaldehyde (CH2O)?
CH2O has carbon in the center, double bonded to oxygen, and single bonded to two hydrogens; oxygen has two lone pairs.For neutral molecules, which statements about covalent Lewis structures are true?
Neutral molecules have all atoms with complete octets (except hydrogen), and the structure minimizes formal charges.What is the Lewis structure for methylamine (CH3NH2)?
CH3NH2 has a CH3 group single bonded to NH2, with one lone pair on N.Answer the questions below about the highlighted atom in this Lewis structure:
Determine the number of bonds and lone pairs on the highlighted atom to assess its octet and formal charge.What is the Lewis structure for carbon dioxide (CO2)?
CO2 has a central carbon atom double bonded to two oxygen atoms, each O with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for xenon tetrafluoride (XeF4)?
XeF4 has xenon in the center, single bonded to four fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, Xe with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for sulfur difluoride (SF2)?
SF2 has sulfur in the center, single bonded to two fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, S with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for phosphorus trichloride (PCl3)?
PCl3 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to three chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, P with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for xenon difluoride (XeF2)?
XeF2 has xenon in the center, single bonded to two fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, Xe with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for nitrogen tribromide (NBr3)?
NBr3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three bromine atoms, each Br with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for carbon tetrachloride (CCl4)?
CCl4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for hydrazine (N2H4)?
N2H4 has two nitrogen atoms single bonded to each other, each bonded to two hydrogens, each N with one lone pair.Draw the Lewis structure of CHF and then determine if the molecule is polar or nonpolar.
CHF has carbon in the center, single bonded to H and F; F is more electronegative, so CHF is polar.What is the Lewis structure for borane (BH3)?
BH3 has boron in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens; boron has six electrons, no lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for selenium dioxide (SeO2)?
SeO2 has selenium in the center, double bonded to two oxygen atoms, each O with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for boron trichloride (BCl3)?
BCl3 has boron in the center, single bonded to three chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.Draw the Lewis structure of NF3.
NF3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for methanol (CH3OH)?
CH3OH has a CH3 group single bonded to O, which is single bonded to H; O has two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for phosphorus pentafluoride (PF5)?
PF5 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to five fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for silicon tetrachloride (SiCl4)?
SiCl4 has silicon in the center, single bonded to four chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for sodium chloride (NaCl)?
NaCl is shown as Na+ (no dots) and Cl- (eight dots around Cl).Choose the best Lewis structure for oxygen dichloride (OCl2).
OCl2 has oxygen in the center, single bonded to two chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, O with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for bromine trifluoride (BrF3)?
BrF3 has bromine in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, Br with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for nitrous acid (HNO2)?
HNO2 has H single bonded to O, which is single bonded to N, which is double bonded to another O; lone pairs on O atoms.What is the Lewis structure of hydrogen cyanide (HCN)?
HCN has H single bonded to C, which is triple bonded to N; N has one lone pair.Draw the Lewis structure of PF5 and then determine its electron domain and molecular geometries.
PF5 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to five fluorine atoms; electron domain geometry is trigonal bipyramidal.What is the Lewis structure for 1,2-dichloroethene (C2H2Cl2)?
C2H2Cl2 has two carbons double bonded, each bonded to hydrogens and chlorines, with lone pairs on Cl.What is the Lewis structure for nitrosyl chloride (NOCl)?
NOCl has N single bonded to O and Cl, with a double bond to O; lone pairs on O and Cl.What is the Lewis structure for silicon monoxide (SiO)?
SiO has silicon double bonded to oxygen, with two lone pairs on O.What is the Lewis structure for formaldehyde (H2CO)?
H2CO has carbon in the center, double bonded to oxygen, and single bonded to two hydrogens; oxygen has two lone pairs.Draw the Lewis structure of ammonia (NH3).
NH3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens, with one lone pair on N.What is the Lewis structure for selenium difluoride oxide (SeF2O)?
SeF2O has selenium in the center, single bonded to two fluorine atoms and double bonded to oxygen; lone pairs on F and O.What is the Lewis structure for oxygen dichloride (OCl2)?
OCl2 has oxygen in the center, single bonded to two chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, O with two lone pairs.Draw the Lewis structure of methane (CH4).
CH4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four hydrogens.Select the atoms drawn with valid Lewis dot structures.
Valid structures show the correct number of valence electrons as dots around the atom symbol.What is the Lewis structure for silane (SiH4)?
SiH4 has silicon in the center, single bonded to four hydrogens.What is the Lewis structure for fluorine gas (F2)?
F2 has two F atoms sharing a pair of electrons (single bond), each with three lone pairs.