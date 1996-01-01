Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is the correct Lewis structure for phosphorus tribromide (PBr3)? PBr3 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to three bromine atoms, each Br with three lone pairs, P with one lone pair.

Which electron dot formula correctly represents the covalent compound boron trichloride (BCl3)? BCl3 has boron in the center, single bonded to three chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.

Which of the following is the correct Lewis structure for formaldehyde (CH2O)? CH2O has carbon in the center, double bonded to oxygen, and single bonded to two hydrogens; oxygen has two lone pairs.

For neutral molecules, which statements about covalent Lewis structures are true? Neutral molecules have all atoms with complete octets (except hydrogen), and the structure minimizes formal charges.

What is the Lewis structure for methylamine (CH3NH2)? CH3NH2 has a CH3 group single bonded to NH2, with one lone pair on N.