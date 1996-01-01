Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #5 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #5
  • What is the Lewis structure for difluoromethane (CH2F2)?
    CH2F2 has carbon in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens and two fluorines, each F with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for silicon tetrafluoride (SiF4)?
    SiF4 has silicon in the center, single bonded to four fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for chloromethane (CH3Cl)?
    CH3Cl has carbon in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens and one chlorine, Cl with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for carbon tetrachloride (CCl4)?
    CCl4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for fluoroform (HBF2)?
    HBF2 has boron in the center, single bonded to H and two F atoms, each F with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for hypochlorite ion (ClO-)?
    ClO- has Cl single bonded to O, with three lone pairs on Cl and three on O, and an extra electron for the negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for argon difluoride (ArF2)?
    ArF2 has argon in the center, single bonded to two fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, Ar with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for oxygen gas (O2)?
    O2 has a double bond between two oxygen atoms, each with two lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for phosphorus pentachloride (PCl5)?
    PCl5 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to five chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for phosphoryl chloride (POCl3)?
    POCl3 has phosphorus in the center, double bonded to oxygen and single bonded to three chlorine atoms.
  • What is the Lewis structure for ethane (C2H6)?
    C2H6 has two carbons single bonded, each bonded to three hydrogens.
  • What is the Lewis structure for fluoromethane (CH3F)?
    CH3F has carbon in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens and one fluorine, F with three lone pairs.
  • Determine the number of valence electrons in BrF5 and then draw the corresponding Lewis structure.
    BrF5 has 42 valence electrons; Br in the center with five single bonds to F, each F with three lone pairs, Br with one lone pair.
  • What is the Lewis structure for difluorothiocarbonyl (CF2S)?
    CF2S has carbon in the center, double bonded to S, and single bonded to two F atoms, each F with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for propylamine (C3H7N)?
    C3H7N has a three-carbon chain with an NH2 group attached, N with one lone pair.
  • Draw the Lewis structure of carbon dioxide (CO2).
    CO2 has a central carbon atom double bonded to two oxygen atoms, each O with two lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for diiodobromide ion (IBr2-)?
    IBr2- has I in the center, single bonded to two Br atoms, each Br with three lone pairs, I with three lone pairs and an extra electron.
  • What is the Lewis structure for sodium oxide (Na2O)?
    Na2O is shown as two Na+ ions (no dots) and one O2- ion (eight dots around O).
  • What is the Lewis structure for ammonia (NH3)?
    NH3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens, with one lone pair on N.
  • What is the Lewis structure for methanol (CH3OH)?
    CH3OH has a CH3 group single bonded to O, which is single bonded to H; O has two lone pairs.
  • Draw the Lewis structure of PH3 and then determine its electron domain and molecular geometries.
    PH3 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens, with one lone pair; electron domain geometry is tetrahedral, molecular geometry is trigonal pyramidal.
  • What is the Lewis structure for fluoroamine (NH2F)?
    NH2F has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens and one fluorine, F with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.
  • What is the Lewis structure for propene (C3H6)?
    C3H6 has three carbons, with a double bond between two, and hydrogens attached to satisfy valence.
  • What is the Lewis structure for methane (CH4)?
    CH4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four hydrogens.
  • Draw the Lewis structure of NBr3.
    NBr3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three bromine atoms, each Br with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.
  • What is the Lewis structure for carbonyl sulfide (CSO)?
    CSO has carbon in the center, double bonded to S and O, each with two lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for trichloride ion (Cl3-)?
    Cl3- has a central Cl atom single bonded to two Cl atoms, each with three lone pairs, and an extra electron for the negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for isocyanic acid (NCOH)?
    NCOH has N single bonded to C, which is double bonded to O and single bonded to H; lone pairs on O and N.
  • What is the Lewis structure for sulfur tetrachloride (SCl4)?
    SCl4 has sulfur in the center, single bonded to four chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, S with one lone pair.
  • What is the Lewis structure for thioformaldehyde (H2CS)?
    H2CS has carbon in the center, double bonded to S, and single bonded to two hydrogens.
  • What is the Lewis structure for trifluoromethylmethane (CH3CF3)?
    CH3CF3 has a central carbon single bonded to three hydrogens and one CF3 group; CF3 has C single bonded to three F atoms.
  • What is the Lewis structure for selenium bromide oxide (SeBr2O)?
    SeBr2O has selenium in the center, single bonded to two Br atoms and double bonded to O; lone pairs on Br and O.
  • What is the Lewis structure for nitryl chloride (NO3Cl)?
    NO3Cl has N in the center, bonded to three O atoms and one Cl, with appropriate lone pairs and resonance.
  • What is the Lewis structure for ethanol (C2H5OH)?
    C2H5OH has a two-carbon chain, with an OH group attached to one carbon; O has two lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for boron difluoride hydride (BH2F)?
    BH2F has boron in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens and one fluorine, F with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for acetic acid (CH3COOH)?
    CH3COOH has a CH3 group bonded to a COOH group; COOH has C double bonded to O and single bonded to OH.
  • What is the Lewis structure for two molecules of hydrogen fluoride (2HF)?
    Each HF has H single bonded to F, with F having three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for ammonia boron trifluoride adduct (NH3BF3)?
    NH3BF3 has NH3 and BF3 connected via a coordinate bond from N to B; BF3 has B single bonded to three F atoms.