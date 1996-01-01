Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the Lewis structure for difluoromethane (CH2F2)? CH2F2 has carbon in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens and two fluorines, each F with three lone pairs.

What is the Lewis structure for silicon tetrafluoride (SiF4)? SiF4 has silicon in the center, single bonded to four fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs.

What is the Lewis structure for chloromethane (CH3Cl)? CH3Cl has carbon in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens and one chlorine, Cl with three lone pairs.

What is the Lewis structure for carbon tetrachloride (CCl4)? CCl4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.

What is the Lewis structure for fluoroform (HBF2)? HBF2 has boron in the center, single bonded to H and two F atoms, each F with three lone pairs.

What is the Lewis structure for hypochlorite ion (ClO-)? ClO- has Cl single bonded to O, with three lone pairs on Cl and three on O, and an extra electron for the negative charge.