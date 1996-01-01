Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #5 Flashcards
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #5
What is the Lewis structure for difluoromethane (CH2F2)?
CH2F2 has carbon in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens and two fluorines, each F with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for silicon tetrafluoride (SiF4)?
SiF4 has silicon in the center, single bonded to four fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for chloromethane (CH3Cl)?
CH3Cl has carbon in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens and one chlorine, Cl with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for carbon tetrachloride (CCl4)?
CCl4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for fluoroform (HBF2)?
HBF2 has boron in the center, single bonded to H and two F atoms, each F with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for hypochlorite ion (ClO-)?
ClO- has Cl single bonded to O, with three lone pairs on Cl and three on O, and an extra electron for the negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for argon difluoride (ArF2)?
ArF2 has argon in the center, single bonded to two fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, Ar with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for oxygen gas (O2)?
O2 has a double bond between two oxygen atoms, each with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for phosphorus pentachloride (PCl5)?
PCl5 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to five chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for phosphoryl chloride (POCl3)?
POCl3 has phosphorus in the center, double bonded to oxygen and single bonded to three chlorine atoms.What is the Lewis structure for ethane (C2H6)?
C2H6 has two carbons single bonded, each bonded to three hydrogens.What is the Lewis structure for fluoromethane (CH3F)?
CH3F has carbon in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens and one fluorine, F with three lone pairs.Determine the number of valence electrons in BrF5 and then draw the corresponding Lewis structure.
BrF5 has 42 valence electrons; Br in the center with five single bonds to F, each F with three lone pairs, Br with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for difluorothiocarbonyl (CF2S)?
CF2S has carbon in the center, double bonded to S, and single bonded to two F atoms, each F with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for propylamine (C3H7N)?
C3H7N has a three-carbon chain with an NH2 group attached, N with one lone pair.Draw the Lewis structure of carbon dioxide (CO2).
CO2 has a central carbon atom double bonded to two oxygen atoms, each O with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for diiodobromide ion (IBr2-)?
IBr2- has I in the center, single bonded to two Br atoms, each Br with three lone pairs, I with three lone pairs and an extra electron.What is the Lewis structure for sodium oxide (Na2O)?
Na2O is shown as two Na+ ions (no dots) and one O2- ion (eight dots around O).What is the Lewis structure for ammonia (NH3)?
NH3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens, with one lone pair on N.What is the Lewis structure for methanol (CH3OH)?
CH3OH has a CH3 group single bonded to O, which is single bonded to H; O has two lone pairs.Draw the Lewis structure of PH3 and then determine its electron domain and molecular geometries.
PH3 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens, with one lone pair; electron domain geometry is tetrahedral, molecular geometry is trigonal pyramidal.What is the Lewis structure for fluoroamine (NH2F)?
NH2F has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens and one fluorine, F with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for propene (C3H6)?
C3H6 has three carbons, with a double bond between two, and hydrogens attached to satisfy valence.What is the Lewis structure for methane (CH4)?
CH4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four hydrogens.Draw the Lewis structure of NBr3.
CSO has carbon in the center, double bonded to S and O, each with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for trichloride ion (Cl3-)?
Cl3- has a central Cl atom single bonded to two Cl atoms, each with three lone pairs, and an extra electron for the negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for isocyanic acid (NCOH)?
NCOH has N single bonded to C, which is double bonded to O and single bonded to H; lone pairs on O and N.What is the Lewis structure for sulfur tetrachloride (SCl4)?
SCl4 has sulfur in the center, single bonded to four chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, S with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for thioformaldehyde (H2CS)?
H2CS has carbon in the center, double bonded to S, and single bonded to two hydrogens.What is the Lewis structure for trifluoromethylmethane (CH3CF3)?
CH3CF3 has a central carbon single bonded to three hydrogens and one CF3 group; CF3 has C single bonded to three F atoms.What is the Lewis structure for selenium bromide oxide (SeBr2O)?
SeBr2O has selenium in the center, single bonded to two Br atoms and double bonded to O; lone pairs on Br and O.What is the Lewis structure for nitryl chloride (NO3Cl)?
NO3Cl has N in the center, bonded to three O atoms and one Cl, with appropriate lone pairs and resonance.What is the Lewis structure for ethanol (C2H5OH)?
C2H5OH has a two-carbon chain, with an OH group attached to one carbon; O has two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for boron difluoride hydride (BH2F)?
CH3COOH has a CH3 group bonded to a COOH group; COOH has C double bonded to O and single bonded to OH.What is the Lewis structure for two molecules of hydrogen fluoride (2HF)?
Each HF has H single bonded to F, with F having three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for ammonia boron trifluoride adduct (NH3BF3)?
NH3BF3 has NH3 and BF3 connected via a coordinate bond from N to B; BF3 has B single bonded to three F atoms.