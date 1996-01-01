Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #7 Flashcards
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #7
What is the Lewis structure for iodine pentachloride (ICl5)?
ICl5 has iodine in the center, single bonded to five chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, I with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for methyleneimine (H2CNH)?
H2CNH has C double bonded to N, C single bonded to two H, N single bonded to H, N with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for selenium tetrafluoride (SeF4)?
SeF4 has selenium in the center, single bonded to four fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, Se with one lone pair.Draw a Lewis structure for sulfur dioxide (SO2).
SO2 has sulfur in the center, double bonded to one O and single bonded to another, with lone pairs and resonance.What is the Lewis structure for xenon tetrachloride (XeCl4)?
XeCl4 has xenon in the center, single bonded to four chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, Xe with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for bromine pentachloride (BrCl5)?
BrCl5 has bromine in the center, single bonded to five chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, Br with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for tellurium difluoride (TeF2)?
TeF2 has tellurium in the center, single bonded to two fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, Te with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for xenon tetrafluoride (XeF4)?
XeF4 has xenon in the center, single bonded to four fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, Xe with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for boron tribromide (BBr3)?
BBr3 has boron in the center, single bonded to three bromine atoms, each Br with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for trichloromethane (CHCl3)?
CHCl3 has carbon in the center, single bonded to one hydrogen and three chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for hexacyanoplatinate (HCP)?
HCP is not a standard neutral compound; for HCP, H single bonded to C, which is triple bonded to P.What is the Lewis structure for tetranitrogen monoxide (N4O)?
N4O has a chain of four N atoms with appropriate bonds to O, with lone pairs to satisfy octets.What is the Lewis structure for trichloroethene (C2HCl3)?
C2HCl3 has two carbons double bonded, with hydrogens and three chlorines attached, lone pairs on Cl.What is the Lewis structure for iodine trichloride (ICl3)?
ICl3 has iodine in the center, single bonded to three chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, I with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for diphosphine (P2H4)?
P2H4 has two phosphorus atoms single bonded to each other, each bonded to two hydrogens, each P with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for dichlorodifluoromethane (CCl2F2)?
CCl2F2 has carbon in the center, single bonded to two Cl and two F atoms, each with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for trifluoromethane (CF3H)?
CF3H has carbon in the center, single bonded to three F atoms and one H, each F with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for boron dichloride hydride (BCl2H)?
BCl2H has boron in the center, single bonded to two Cl atoms and one H, each Cl with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure of carbon dioxide (CO2)?
CO2 has a central carbon atom double bonded to two oxygen atoms, each O with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for phosphorus trifluoride (PF3)?
PF3 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, P with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for boron dichloride hydride (BH2Cl)?
BH2Cl has boron in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens and one chlorine, Cl with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for sulfur dibromide (SBr2)?
SBr2 has sulfur in the center, single bonded to two bromine atoms, each Br with three lone pairs, S with two lone pairs.Choose the best Lewis structure for dichloromethane (CH2Cl2).
CH2Cl2 has carbon in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens and two chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for radon tetrachloride (RnCl4)?
RnCl4 has radon in the center, single bonded to four chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for xenon dioxide difluoride (XeO2F2)?
XeO2F2 has xenon in the center, double bonded to two O atoms and single bonded to two F atoms.Draw the Lewis structure of chlorine gas (Cl2).
Cl2 has two Cl atoms sharing a pair of electrons (single bond), each with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis dot structure for iodine gas (I2)?
I2 has two I atoms sharing a pair of electrons (single bond), each with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis dot structure for nitrosyl hydride (HNO)?
HNO has H single bonded to N, which is double bonded to O; O has two lone pairs, N has one.Write the Lewis structure for xenon tetrafluoride (XeF4).
XeF4 has xenon in the center, single bonded to four fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, Xe with two lone pairs.Select all of the ionizable hydrogens in the following Lewis structures.
Ionizable hydrogens are those bonded to electronegative atoms like O, N, or S.What is the Lewis dot structure for strontium atom (Sr)?
Strontium (Sr) has two valence electrons shown as dots around 'Sr'.What is the Lewis structure for hypofluorous acid (HOF)?
HOF has H single bonded to O, which is single bonded to F; O has two lone pairs, F has three.Complete these structures by adding electrons in the form of dots as needed.
Add dots to represent lone pairs so that each atom (except H) has an octet.What is the Lewis structure for hypochlorous acid (HOCl)?
HOCl has H single bonded to O, which is single bonded to Cl; O has two lone pairs, Cl has three.What is the Lewis structure for thiocyanate ion (NCS-)?
NCS- has N single bonded to C, which is triple bonded to S; S has two lone pairs, N has two, and an extra electron for the negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for acetylide ion (HC2-)?
HC2- has H single bonded to C, which is triple bonded to another C; the negative charge is on the terminal C.What is the Lewis structure for silanol (SiH2O)?
SiH2O has silicon single bonded to two hydrogens and one oxygen, O with two lone pairs.Which of the following would be the Lewis dot structure for sulfur dibromide (SBr2)?
SBr2 has sulfur in the center, single bonded to two bromine atoms, each Br with three lone pairs, S with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for worksheet #1?
Worksheet #1 likely asks for drawing Lewis structures for given compounds using valence electrons and octet rule.What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen silicate (H2SiO)?
H2SiO has silicon single bonded to two hydrogens and one oxygen, O with two lone pairs.