Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the Lewis structure for iodine pentachloride (ICl5)? ICl5 has iodine in the center, single bonded to five chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, I with one lone pair.

What is the Lewis structure for methyleneimine (H2CNH)? H2CNH has C double bonded to N, C single bonded to two H, N single bonded to H, N with one lone pair.

What is the Lewis structure for selenium tetrafluoride (SeF4)? SeF4 has selenium in the center, single bonded to four fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, Se with one lone pair.

Draw a Lewis structure for sulfur dioxide (SO2). SO2 has sulfur in the center, double bonded to one O and single bonded to another, with lone pairs and resonance.

What is the Lewis structure for xenon tetrachloride (XeCl4)? XeCl4 has xenon in the center, single bonded to four chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, Xe with two lone pairs.

What is the Lewis structure for bromine pentachloride (BrCl5)? BrCl5 has bromine in the center, single bonded to five chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, Br with one lone pair.