Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #8 Flashcards

Draw the Lewis structure of calcium chloride (CaCl2). CaCl2 is shown as Ca2+ ion (no dots) and two Cl- ions (eight dots around each Cl).

What is the Lewis structure for sulfur trifluoride ion (SF3-)? SF3- has sulfur in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, S with two lone pairs and an extra electron.

What is the Lewis structure of methane (CH4)? CH4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four hydrogens.

Draw the Lewis structure of bromochloromethane (BrClF) and then determine the ideal bonding angle(s) of the central atom. BrClF has a central atom single bonded to Br, Cl, and F; ideal bond angles are approximately 109.5°.

What is the Lewis structure for trichloroethane (C2H3Cl3)? C2H3Cl3 has two carbons single bonded, with hydrogens and three chlorines attached, lone pairs on Cl.

What is the Lewis structure for fluorobromide (FBr)? FBr has F single bonded to Br, with three lone pairs on each atom.