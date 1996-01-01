Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #8 Flashcards
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #8
Draw the Lewis structure of calcium chloride (CaCl2).
CaCl2 is shown as Ca2+ ion (no dots) and two Cl- ions (eight dots around each Cl).What is the Lewis structure for sulfur trifluoride ion (SF3-)?
SF3- has sulfur in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, S with two lone pairs and an extra electron.What is the Lewis structure of methane (CH4)?
CH4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four hydrogens.Draw the Lewis structure of bromochloromethane (BrClF) and then determine the ideal bonding angle(s) of the central atom.
BrClF has a central atom single bonded to Br, Cl, and F; ideal bond angles are approximately 109.5°.What is the Lewis structure for trichloroethane (C2H3Cl3)?
C2H3Cl3 has two carbons single bonded, with hydrogens and three chlorines attached, lone pairs on Cl.What is the Lewis structure for fluorobromide (FBr)?
FBr has F single bonded to Br, with three lone pairs on each atom.What is the Lewis structure for trifluoromethane (CFH3)?
CFH3 has carbon in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens and one fluorine, F with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for selenium dioxide (SeO2)?
SeO2 has selenium in the center, double bonded to two oxygen atoms, each O with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for phosphorus trifluoride sulfide (PSF3)?
PSF3 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms and one sulfur atom.What is the Lewis structure for oxygen difluoride (OF2)?
OF2 has oxygen in the center, single bonded to two fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, O with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis dot structure for potassium atom (K)?
Potassium (K) has one valence electron shown as a dot around 'K'.What is the Lewis structure for nitrogen tribromide (NBr3)?
NBr3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three bromine atoms, each Br with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for methylsilane (CSH4)?
CSH4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to one silicon and three hydrogens.What is the Lewis structure for methylene (CH2)?
CH2 has carbon double bonded to two hydrogens.What is the Lewis structure for trifluoroethyl fluoride (CF3CH2F)?
CF3CH2F has a two-carbon chain, one with three F atoms, the other with two H and one F.What is the Lewis structure for sulfur oxychloride (SOCl4)?
SOCl4 has sulfur in the center, double bonded to O and single bonded to four Cl atoms.What is the Lewis structure for nitrogen trifluoride (NF3)?
NF3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for silicon difluoride (SiF2)?
SiF2 has silicon in the center, single bonded to two fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for xenon dibromide dichloride (XeBr2Cl2)?
XeBr2Cl2 has xenon in the center, single bonded to two Br and two Cl atoms, each with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for propynal (C3H4O)?
C3H4O has a three-carbon chain with a triple bond and an aldehyde group.What is the Lewis structure for urea (CH4N2O)?
CH4N2O has a central carbon double bonded to O and single bonded to two NH2 groups.What is the Lewis structure for arsine (AsH3)?
AsH3 has arsenic in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens, with one lone pair on As.What is the Lewis structure for propanol (C3H8O)?
C3H8O has a three-carbon chain with an OH group attached to one carbon; O has two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for silicon tetrabromide (SiBr4)?
SiBr4 has silicon in the center, single bonded to four bromine atoms, each Br with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for diphosphene (P2O)?
P2O has two phosphorus atoms bonded to each other and to an oxygen atom.What is the Lewis structure for dimethylamine ((CH3)2NH)?
(CH3)2NH has two CH3 groups bonded to NH, with one lone pair on N.What is the Lewis structure for sulfur trifluoride nitride (SF3N)?
SF3N has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms and one sulfur atom.What is the Lewis structure for butyric acid (C4H8O2)?
PBr3 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to three bromine atoms, each Br with three lone pairs, P with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for 1,2-dichloropropane (C3H6Cl2)?
C3H6Cl2 has a three-carbon chain, with two Cl atoms attached, and hydrogens to satisfy valence.What is the Lewis dot structure for magnesium phosphide (Mg3P2)?
Mg3P2 is shown as three Mg2+ ions (no dots) and two P3- ions (eight dots around each P).Identify the correct Lewis structure for nitrogen trifluoride (NF3).
NF3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for acrylonitrile (C2H3N)?
C2H3N has a two-carbon chain, one with a triple bond to N, and hydrogens attached.What is the Lewis structure for bromic acid (HBrO3)?
HBrO3 has H single bonded to O, which is bonded to Br, Br bonded to two other O atoms; lone pairs on O.What is the Lewis structure for magnesium hydride (MgH2)?
Sr(CN)2 is shown as Sr2+ ion and two CN- ions, each CN- with a triple bond and a lone pair on N.What is the Lewis structure for chlorine tribromide (ClBr3)?
ClBr3 has chlorine in the center, single bonded to three bromine atoms, each Br with three lone pairs, Cl with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for diatomic silicon (Si2)?
Si2 has a double bond between two silicon atoms, each with two lone pairs.